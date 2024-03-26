Nobara's comeback is the only hope left for Jujutsu Kaisen fans (& Akutami's latest decision fuels it)

Jujutsu Kaisen has quickly won over a big audience because of its captivating stories and layered characters. When Nobara Kugisaki was shown to be dead in chapter 251, many fans were left upset. But things are starting to look up again.

Recent leaks from the Jujutsu Kaisen's final arc suggest that Miguel might be returning soon. This news has reignited hope among fans and sparked new online discussions. Fans are excited about Miguel possibly coming back and fighting Sukuna. This makes them think that if Miguel can return, maybe Nobara can come back, too.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from recent Jujutsu Kaisen chapters.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Is Nobara's comeback possible?

The question about Nobara's comeback has been the center of many debates. In the manga, we learn that Nobara could have used the Reversed Curse Technique (RCT) to heal herself. Mahito, in chapter 27, practically says that RCT has the potential to reverse the Idle Transfiguration, the attack that injured Nobara.

The absence of hospitals post-Shibuya doesn't necessarily signify the end for Nobara, as this implies she could heal herself using RCT. The interpretations shift slightly in the anime and fan translations, casting some grey shades on whether RCT can reverse Idle Transfiguration.

Nobara’s Condition and the Possibility of Recovery (Image via Reddit )

Yet, all interpretations suggest Mahito expects a binding vow between Sukuna and Yuji. Given that these vows are near unbreakable, it would only make sense for Mahito to anticipate this if RCT can reverse his technique.

Moreover, Jujutsu Kaisen's chapter 143 confirms that RCT can resurrect the dead, as demonstrated by Yuta reviving Yuji. Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that Nobara did die after her injury. Still, this doesn't erase the glimmer of hope that she could have healed herself, even in the absence of medical facilities after Shibuya.

Fan reactions and speculation on Nobara's comeback

Despite this bleak confirmation, some fans remain resilient in their hope for Nobara’s return. Debates and discussions are rife among the community, with some grappling with the acceptance of her death and others theorizing ways in which she could still rejoin the narrative.

One user on X suggested that creator Gege Akutami might have no choice but to revive a character, given the accelerating rate at which they’re being killed. They believe that because so many other characters have already been in trouble or gone, Nobara might have to come back to keep the story going.

Another fan is staying positive, saying,

They're hopeful because Nobara's death wasn't clearly shown, which makes them think she could still be alive. Some Jujutsu Kaisen fans want to believe that Nobara will make it through the tough times.

However, not everyone is so hopeful. Some fans are keeping it real by giving their fellow JJK fans a reality check.

Another user hinted at the unpredictable nature of the Jujutsu Kaisen series, saying,

Given Akutami’s penchant for unexpected twists and turns, it’s difficult to predict what he will do next. He has shown that no character, regardless of their significance to the plotline, is safe from being written out of the story. Yet, it’s also true that the past storylines do not confirm Nobara’s demise. This leaves room for Nobara’s comeback.

Through discussions and theories, it's clear fans are struggling to accept Nobara's fate. Many still believe she could come back, drawing on different parts of the manga for hope. As Jujutsu Kaisen continues, fans eagerly await any sign hinting at Nobara's comeback, despite the latest chapters suggesting otherwise.

