One of Itachi's most iconic lines in Naruto foreshadows Kawaki's downfall in Boruto

Boruto Uzumaki's life turned completely upside down ever since Eida used omnipotence to switch his role with Kawaki. From thereon, the son of the Seventh Hokage had to live his life on the run, as he quite literally lost most of the people previous to him.

That said, things seem to be finally turning around for Boruto with each passing chapter of the ongoing Two Blue Vortex manga, as Eida rewriting reality may have also indirectly reversed the respective destinies of Kawaki and the son of Naruto Uzumaki. As such, Kawaki's downfall seems to be looming near, which may have been foreshadowed by one of Itachi Uchiha's most memorable lines in Naruto: Shippuden.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Itachi's advice to Naruto foreshadowed Kawaki's defeat

Expand Tweet

Throughout the entirety of the Boruto series, Kawaki has made several bad decisions that ultimately led him to betray those he once used to care for.

Furthermore, his love and devotion to Naruto completely altered his sense of reasoning and rationality, as he felt that the only way to protect his adoptive parents would be to seal them in another dimension, while simultaneously framing his adoptive brother for the murder of the Seventh Hokage.

While no one really expected Kawaki to gain better morals in the Two Blue Vortex series, fans thought that at the very least, he would train himself and get stronger while also becoming more strategic in making decisions. Unfortunately, Kawaki's character has only gotten worse so far in the ongoing series. His arrogance has not only made things worse for himself, but for almost everyone around him.

Kawaki as seen in the anime (image via Pierrot)

On a related note, Boruto's character in the Two Blue Vortex series is almost moving in the same trajectory as Kawaki's character in the first part of the sequel series. While the two are currently at opposite ends of the spectrum, it will likely change very soon, as Kawaki's downfall is more or less imminent.

One major flaw with Kawaki's character in Two Blue Vortex is that he simply didn't bother to train at all, to prepare himself against the likes of Code or even Boruto. At the very least, Kawaki should have managed to train himself to be able to keep up with his adoptive sibling, much less than surpass him.

That said, this obviously did not end up happening, as Kawaki was not only confirmed by Mitsuki to be much weaker than Boruto, but he also got effortlessly taken out by the latter in a confrontation.

Boruto as seen in the anime (image via Pierrot)

Another thing that will likely jeopardize Kawaki's current position is the fact that people are slowly starting to wake up to omnipotence. Characters like Himawari, Team 10, and even Konohamaru will likely find out the truth sooner or later.

Additionally, Kawaki's poor handling of Code's invasion planted seeds of distrust in multiple people, especially after his intervention allowed Code to escape the Hidden Leaf Village.

Lastly, after all that Eida had done to save him, Kawaki never showed a hint of appreciation for her and failed to reciprocate her feelings. As such, there might be a point in time where similar to Code, Eida would leave Kawaki and pursue Boruto instead.

This would lead to Kawaki losing his greatest ally, who he could have easily kept by his side, had he thought to show some concern for her for once instead of focusing entirely on Naruto.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, it's a possibility that Mitsuki will also side with Boruto in the future, especially since the latter makes an effort to listen to him and understand him, which is something that Kawaki never bothered to do. Similarly, Kawaki is more than likely to lose his comrades one by one, as they would soon come to realize the truth, thereby leaving him with no one to turn to.

What's interesting about this scenario is that it was, in a way, foreshadowed by Itachi Uchiha in his famous speech to Naruto in the Shippuden series. When Naruto declared that he would stop the Fourth Great Ninja War all by himself without relying on others, it was at this time that Itachi reminded the former that he didn't get to where he was without the help of the countless people who supported him and stood by him.

In what went on to be one of his most memorable lines, Itachi told Naruto never to forget his friends and that, he could only become the Hokage if he is acknowledged by his people. As evident, Naruto took this advice to heart and became one of Konoha's greatest Hokage with the support of his people. On the other hand, Kawaki, who opts to push people away due to his arrogance, will more than likely end up losing everything one day.

Related Links: