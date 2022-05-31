One Piece: 10 plot threads that need to be resolved in Wano

One Piece is getting ready to move on from Wano Country, which means a few loose ends need to be tightened.

Chapter 1050 has declared Luffy the official victor in his fight against Kaido. Meanwhile, everybody else is picking up the pieces from the Onigashima Raid. It was a hard fought war, but the alliance prevailed in the end.

One Piece readers cannot wait to see what Eiichiro Oda has in store for them. Even though Kaido has been defeated, there is still unfinished business in Wano Country. A few mysteries need to be solved before moving on from this location. This article is up to date with Chapter 1050.

Note: This article will contain major spoilers from the manga.

These One Piece plot threads need to be resolved in Wano

10) The fate of the Beasts Pirates

The Beasts Pirates are a strong and formidable crew full of Zoan Devil Fruit users. Of course, they still weren't a match for the Straw Hats and their allies. The question remains what to do with them.

Many of them will likely be imprisoned in Udon. However, it should be noted that members of the Tobiroppo used to run their own pirate crews. Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid could potentially recruit them.

The big elephant in the room is King, who is a Lunarian and Kaido's right-hand man. Given his knowledge of the Joy Boy legend, he may provide some answers in the absence of his captain.

9) The room with kokeshi dolls

Ken O’Connor @KindKing01 This has nothing to do with today’s chapter. But I have been screaming about this for 3 years and I will continue screaming about the Kokeshi Dolls until we get some kind of pay off! (Chapter 912 & 934) #OnePiece This has nothing to do with today’s chapter. But I have been screaming about this for 3 years and I will continue screaming about the Kokeshi Dolls until we get some kind of pay off! (Chapter 912 & 934) #OnePiece https://t.co/vsmwssuPvJ

Back in Chapter 934, Brook used his Devil Fruit powers to scout the basement in Orochi's palace. A mysterious Poneglyph was lying in wait, surrounded by several wooden dolls. These are known as "kokeshi" in Japan.

With Orochi taken care of, the Straw Hats can finally check out the basement of his palace. One Piece fans can look forward to whatever is written on the Poneglyph. It could reveal some huge secrets about Wano Country.

8) The current status of the Big Mom Pirates

Slick 🇳🇬 @Never_CapAgain #ONEPIECE1050



Big mom pirates really came to wano just to get stuck at the waterfall while their Captain/mother fought in a war, lost and is submerged/dying in lava rn. 🥴



Oda hoe’d them fr Big mom pirates really came to wano just to get stuck at the waterfall while their Captain/mother fought in a war, lost and is submerged/dying in lava rn. 🥴Oda hoe’d them fr #ONEPIECE1050Big mom pirates really came to wano just to get stuck at the waterfall while their Captain/mother fought in a war, lost and is submerged/dying in lava rn. 🥴Oda hoe’d them fr

With the exception of Perospero, the rest of the Big Mom Pirates are still left behind near the waterfall to Wano Country. One Piece fans often make fun of them for not really doing anything in this arc. Then again, the Onigashima Raid would've been a complete failure if they provided backup.

Ever since Marco knocked them down the waterfall, the Big Mom Pirates haven't been seen in the longest time. With their captain's defeat, it's unknown what their next move will be.

The arrival of World Government ships could also pose a threat to them.

7) Wano Country’s new ruler

One Piece Chapter 1050 ended with Denjiro announcing the new ruler of Wano Country. It's unknown if he is referring to Hiyori or Momonosuke. That answer will likely be revealed in the next chapter or so.

Either way, the Kozuki clan needs to rebuild Wano Country. Kaido and Orochi have done some major damage in the last 20 years. Of course, they will have to explain what's going on to everybody. The Flower Capital didn't really expect Toki's prophecy to come true.

Whether it's Hiyori or Momonosuke, they need to demonstrate their leadership skills right here and now.

6) Momonosuke’s adult form

During the later stages of the Onigashima Raid, Shinobu used her Juku Juku no Mi to physically age Momonosuke. He now has the body of a 28 year old, although he is still a child mentally.

Based on his silhouette, Momonosuke is much taller now with a muscular build. However, One Piece readers have yet to see him clearly. Momonosuke has mainly been using his dragon form in the Onigashima Raid. Now that Kaido has been defeated, he can revert back to his adult form.

5) Big Mom’s remark about Wano’s “treasure”

sandman @sandman_AP Viz official translation about Big Mom implying some/one of One Piece as a treasure do exist in Wano is accurate. Japanese fans are hyped at this line. Viz official translation about Big Mom implying some/one of One Piece as a treasure do exist in Wano is accurate. Japanese fans are hyped at this line.😍 https://t.co/Uh6qeTJd9S

Right before she was defeated by Kid and Law, Big Mom talked about Roger's treasures. She believes that some of them are located in Wano Country.

One Piece fans were hyped at this particular line. This seems to confirm that Roger's treasure isn't a singular object, but rather several altogether.

It's unlikely that Luffy and his crew will return to Wano Country after they leave. For that very reason, they have to discover this valuable treasure while they are still here. The end game is right around the corner for One Piece fans.

4) Kaido’s Road Poneglyph

YonkouProductions @YonkouProd All this time in Wano and nothing about Kaido's Road Poneglyph 🤔🤔 All this time in Wano and nothing about Kaido's Road Poneglyph 🤔🤔

The Straw Hats need to find all four Road Poneglyphs if they want to locate Laugh Tale. With Kaido's defeat, they will have three in their possession. All they need is one more, which is a very exciting prospect. The Straw Hats are one step closer to finding the One Piece treasure.

Kaido's Road Poneglyph wasn't in Orochi's palace. With that said, Nico Robin believed it was located somewhere in Onigashima. However, its current placement is yet to be revealed in the One Piece manga.

3) Zoro and the Grim Reaper

mugiwara no saki🍖🍖💖// @strawhatsaki2 Was the grim reaper thing with Zoro ever explained🤔 Was the grim reaper thing with Zoro ever explained🤔

After defeating King in a grueling battle, Zoro saw the Grim Reaper right before him. Keep in mind that he was also under the medicinal effects of drugs.

This may or may not be some type of illusion, since One Piece rarely uses supernatural elements. Either way, once the medicine wears off, Zoro will feel double the pain he previously felt.

He is dangerously close to death's door right now, so One Piece readers are understandably worried. Zoro's current status remains unknown for the time being.

2) Kaido’s reason for being here

JFoolgs @JFoolgs For example, why did Kaido come to Wano? Why did he desire death when it seems more likely his motivation was equality? How did he know about JoyBoy? What made him he think he was and then wasn’t JoyBoy? Those are just Kaido specific… For example, why did Kaido come to Wano? Why did he desire death when it seems more likely his motivation was equality? How did he know about JoyBoy? What made him he think he was and then wasn’t JoyBoy? Those are just Kaido specific…

During Kaido's flashback, it was revealed that Higurashi invited him to Wano Country. However, that doesn't explain why he stayed there.

Remember, Kaido can build weapons factories anywhere else in the world. For some reason, he needs to be in this particular location.

Based on his conversations with Yamato, there is something very significant about Wano Country. Kaido's motivations aren't entirely clear yet, but it seems to be directly tied to the Joy Boy legend.

1) Big Mom and Kaido’s ultimate fate

Best Generation @BestGenerationX



#ONEPIECE1051 #Kaido #bigmom These panels happen back to back. Are Kaido & Big Mom being dispelled out of the magma pool through the volcanic eruption? These panels happen back to back. Are Kaido & Big Mom being dispelled out of the magma pool through the volcanic eruption?#ONEPIECE1051 #Kaido #bigmom https://t.co/GuzoYmqYH6

The strongest members of the Worst Generation have finally defeated the mighty Emperors. Kaido and Big Mom were sent deep underground, where they are now completely submerged in lava.

The vast majority of One Piece characters would be finished by this point. Of course, the Emperors have demonstrated some incredible survival feats in the past, so anything can happen.

One Piece readers want to know if this really is the end for both the Emperors. This might be dependent on whether or not that volcano erupts. Otherwise, there isn't a feasible way for them to escape.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

