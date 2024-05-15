One Piece could be Oda's take on the real world after a Climate-change apocalypse

One Piece world may appe­ar to be set in a purely imaginative narrative­ in a fantastical realm. However, some de­voted fans have recently speculate­d that the series could be­ Oda's artistic interpretation of our re­al world with climate change, fossil fuel, and global warming challenges.

In the recent One Piece chapters, Dr. Vegapunk predicted a catastrophic climate change apocalypse­. He predicted the entire One Piece world would sink into the sea. This thought-provoking theory suggests that the sprawling, oce­anic setting and diverse array of islands in the serie­s could be a symbolic representation of a world ravaged by rising sea leve­ls and environmental upheaval.

The inclination of One Piece towards real-world climate change

Sea level rose after Mother Flame was used (Image via Shueisha)

In the world of One Piece, one of the prominent themes is the rising sea levels. However, unlike the real world, where rising sea levels are primarily caused by melting ice caps and increasing temperatures, it seems to be different in the anime.

In the series, a substance known as Keratin, which translates to "dead skin particles," is released during volcanic eruptions. When Keratin interacts with water, it forms sky clouds. This notion of Keratin being inspired by fossil fuels such as oil, gas, and coal is a fascinating perspective. Just as fossil fuels are formed from ancient dead life, Keratin, in the anime, is created from past death.

Sky islands have a considerable amount of Keratin (Image via Shueisha)

This similarity draws a parallel to the real-world production of CO2 or Carbon Dioxide, a greenhouse gas that traps heat and contributes to global warming. In both cases, burning fossil fuels or volcanic activity releases these substances.

In the series, Keratin exists as a particle in the atmosphere, similar to how CO2 exists in our atmosphere. When Keratin reacts with water, it forms sky clouds, which may have devastating consequences.

One Piece: The dangers of Sky Cloud and Pyrobrine

Sky cloud as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In this anime, the sky cloud is more than just a normal cloud formation. It traps heat like CO2 and also blocks the sun's rays from reaching the planet, akin to ash.

This creation of sky clouds at an alarming rate parallels the climate change phenomenon in our world, potentially leading to apocalyptic events. The sky becoming devoid of light is a chilling possibility, reminiscent of a world suffering from the effects of climate change.

Sky Island introduced fans to Pyrobloin (Image via Shueisha)

Within this anime's universe, there is a fictional substance called Pyrobloin, often translated as Pyrobrine. The term Pyrobrine can be interpreted by switching the letters 'L' and 'R' to become Pyrobrine, meaning "fire" and "saltwater" respectively.

This suggests that Oda drew inspiration from the concept of burning saltwater to create this fictional chemical. Interestingly, Pyrobrine is released during volcanic activity, indicating its existence underground. This raises questions about the presence of another ocean beneath the earth's surface, one that is boiling.

The post-apocalyptic world in One Piece

The Egghead Island has dense clouds around it (Image via Shueisha)

Chapter 1114 of the manga introduces Vegapunk's Mother Flame power source, which features a flame submerged in water. It is speculated that Pyrobrine is a byproduct of this mother flame.

This connection between Pyrobrine and the mother flame may explain the existence of the Egghead lab above the sky cloud, which could naturally form in Egghead due to the mother flame. This theory suggests that the anime world exists after the planet has been devastated by greenhouse gases, represented as sky clouds.

Sky Island as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The current anime world is built upon the former sky islands that covered the entire sky, leaving the original planet and its seas boiling. This catastrophe could have occurred in the past through the use of the Eternal Flame, a superior version of the mother flame.

In pursuit of unlimited energy, similar to the real world, the anime world sealed its own fate. The byproduct of the eternal flame, like the burning of fossil fuels, filled the atmosphere with sky clouds. However, people lived on the former earth before the sky was completely covered, witnessing the gradual dimming of sunlight.

One Piece: The role of life and Pyrobrine

A snapshot from the anime series (Image via Toei Animation)

The concept of Keratin is based on fossil fuels and dead skin particles. When Keratin interacts with water, it forms a sky cloud composed of life. In this context, the sky cloud is fittingly associated with Heaven, where things continuously grow, much like the growth of Moria, who absorbs shadows.

The secret beneath Keratin lies in Pyrobrine, theorized to be created by burning the oceans. Pyrobrine, the world's most powerful energy source, might consume the soul of the sea, as the sea is considered the gateway to the afterlife in pirate lore and native Japanese folklore.

Final thoughts

This anime world comprises of many Sky Islands (Image via Toei Animation)

The notion of One Piece depicting a post-apocalyptic Earth ravage­d by climate change is intriguing. The rising se­a levels could have subme­rged landmasses, creating the­ vast oceans we see­. The sky islands may represe­nt the remaining inhabitable are­as, with Pyrobrine potentially symbolizing the catastrophic e­ffects of excessive­ greenhouse gas e­missions.

While speculative, this the­ory sheds light on the potential re­al-world inspiration behind fictional worlds. Irrespective­ of its validity, this anime series se­rves as a thought-provoking medium. It sparks discussions about environme­ntal consciousness and the urgency of addre­ssing climate change.

