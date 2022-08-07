Author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda's One Piece is home to some of the strongest fighters and abilities in all of anime and manga. Thanks to two distinct power systems which coexist in harmony, there's a myriad of methods to be strong within the canonical One Piece world.

While there are many avenues to become strong within One Piece, there are a select few ways to become the strongest of the strong. A major common thread amongst One Piece's strongest fighters is their use of at least standard Conqueror's Haki, if not Advanced Conqueror's Haki as well.

Here are One Piece's 10 strongest fighters, living or dead, ranked in no particular order.

One Piece's 10 strongest fighters include current and past Yonko, as well as legendary figures from the Grand Line

1) Gol D. Roger

Without a doubt, the former Pirate King Gol D. Roger is undoubtedly one of One Piece’s strongest fighters. While many had suspected this for quite some time prior to the series’ Wano arc, Kaido’s confirmation that the former Pirate King did not wield a Devil Fruit power only cemented this as fact in the eyes of fans.

This power mainly stems from his experience in many major battles (such as God Valley, the Battle of Edd War, and others) as well as his skill in Advanced Conqueror’s Haki. With Kaido recently saying that Haki stands above all else in the New World, there should be no doubt or dispute to Roger’s inclusion on this list.

2) Whitebeard

While Haki may stand above all else, Whitebeard made a fantastic argument for the power of Devil Fruits with the power of his Tremor-Tremor Fruit. Combined with his impressive Conqueror’s Haki (which was also Advanced, as seen in the Oden flashback), his being One Piece’s “Strongest Man in the World'' is certainly a title which he deserved.

Even as an elderly, sickly man, he was able to devastate Marineford and was almost successful in ensuring the safe rescue of Ace. Once getting a kick in the pants from watching his aforementioned son die, he was even able to push Akainu to his limits, showing that age didn’t mean he was any less of a Yonko.

3) Kaido

Despite his recent loss and implied (although unconfirmed) death, Kaido undoubtedly deserves a spot on this list. He pushed Luffy into Awakening his true Devil Fruit powers, as well as unlocking the Gear Fifth form. He was also able to give Kozuki Oden an incredible fight, a feat which in and of itself shouldn’t be underestimated or undersold.

The tenacity, endurance, and stamina he displays in his various fights against Luffy throughout One Piece’s Wano arc solidify his inclusion here. When further considering the beastly offensive capabilities he showed throughout the Onigashima Raid, there’s little doubt he’s one of the series’ strongest fighters.

4) Monkey D. Luffy

Jumping off of that point, Luffy's defeat of Kaido in One Piece’s Wano arc undoubtedly solidifies his inclusion here as well. While some may argue about how quickly he seemingly pole-vaulted to Yonko level, the fact of the matter remains that he did indeed defeat a Yonko and has officially made one of their ranks.

Furthermore, he was already being called the Fifth Emperor of the Sea in the court of public opinion following the events of Whole Cake Island. Definitively defeating the Beast Pirates at Wano only further cemented his deserving spot on this list.

5) Kozuki Oden

Wano’s own Kozuki Oden is undoubtedly one of the series’ strongest fighters, having given Kaido a run for his money during their bout. While some interference ended up causing a loss for Oden, it was very clear that he would’ve at least been able to severely injure Kaido, if not defeat him.

Additionally, Oden was also someone who was suggested to have Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, a theory only further supported by Enma forcing its user’s Haki out of them. With all this in mind, he’s undoubtedly one of One Piece’s strongest fighters.

6) Shanks

Shanks is a particularly interesting choice to debate, since fans haven’t exactly seen him fight all that often on One Piece so far. Two significant moments in this regard are his clash against Whitebeard, and him being able to stop Akainu’s offensive by drawing his sword. Given these two feats, there’s definitely an argument to be made for his inclusion here.

Furthermore, the use of his Conqueror’s Haki as seen in the series would seemingly imply that he is one of the strongest users of the technique in the series, if not the strongest overall. This is especially true following his most recent use of the technique, which wowed fans everywhere with its accuracy, range, and power.

7) Dracule Mihawk

Dracule Mihawk is a character whose overall status in the series is highly debated, especially by fans who love powerscaling. Nevertheless, his apparent rivalry and history with Shanks would seem to imply strength on a similar level. Furthermore, the title of “Strongest Swordsman in the World” is one which undoubtedly has some weight to it, further solidifying his strength.

There’s not too much to go off of besides those major points, with some impressive feats put on display during the Marineford arc but nothing too major to discuss. Arguably, one of the most convincing arguments for his strength is currently being part of the Cross Guild, essentially making him part of a Yonko’s crew, and apparently with a high rank at that.

8) Akainu

Especially after the recent showings from other Admirals, Akainu is undoubtedly one of the strongest fighters in One Piece, and apparently the only competent Admiral. He was able to give Whitebeard a decent fight, even landing a mortal wound on the Yonko towards the end of their Marineford bout.

Furthermore, the ruthlessness he seemingly shows when it comes to dealing with pirates only further adds to his strength, letting him ignore his opponent’s humanity for more devilish tactics. While it may not be the most honorable means of combat, Akainu’s strength combined with his amoral approach cements him as one of One Piece’s strongest fighters.

9) Silvers Rayleigh

As Vice-Captain of the Roger Pirates, there’s little doubt that Silvers Rayleigh is one of the strongest fighters in One Piece based on that title alone. What truly solidifies and justifies his inclusion here are his actions against Kizaru in the Sabaody Archipelago arc, which sees him able to hold off the Admiral with ease.

Furthermore, he’s the one who trained Luffy in all three aspects of Haki, likely being incredibly strong in all three forms. As Kaido said, Haki stands above all else in the New World, and Rayleigh has certainly proven he fits the bill there.

10) Big Mom

Despite her presence in One Piece’s Wano arc being a letdown to some, former Yonko Big Mom is undoubtedly one of the series’ 10 strongest fighters. Her durability and stamina alone make an argument for her inclusion, showcasing a monstrous tenacity which seemingly falters for no opponent, until Law and Kid are able to use their Awakenings to finally beat her.

When factoring in her strength and Devil Fruit abilities, there’s almost no questioning her presence on this list. She undoubtedly deserves a spot here, having more than earned it with demonstrations of her fighting skills throughout the series.

