One Punch Man chapter 203 redraw: Blast and Empty Void reunite as the Tenninto follow Saitama

With the release of One Punch Man chapter 203 redraw, the manga may have finally concluded the Ninjas Arc. While the story arc's previous two renditions saw Sonic, Flash, and Blast fighting Empty Void, the latest rendition saw the former Ninja Village leader return to his original state.

The previous manga chapter saw Saitama prepare to take down the two Divine Beasts. Just then, Empty Void emerged from within the crater and slashed the two monsters. Blast followed this attack and blasted the beasts away through a portal. Soon after, Empty Void's face cracked open to unveil his real face.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man chapter 203 redraw: Blast enlists Saitama's help to fight God

Sonic and Flash attack Void in One Punch Man chapter 203 redraw (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 203 redraw, titled Fever, opened with Blast running to Empty Void after the ninja broke out of God's control. Just then, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic and Flashy Flash attacked the former ninja village leader. Blast interrupted this fight, thinking Sonic and Flash wanted revenge for the hellish time they had in the ninja village. However, the two ninjas only wished to test Empty Void's skill as he was stirred up by just one punch from Saitama.

Empty Void then stepped forward to describe his experience under God's control. As per him, he did not lose any of his memories. Moreover, it felt like God's control amplified his flaws. Nevertheless, he blamed himself for not trusting Blast and falling into God's trap. Empty Void then switched his focus to the ninjas. While he believed the Tenninto had inherited his style of looking down on his comrades, the same didn't seem to be the case for Sonic and Flash.

Sonic and Flash as seen in One Punch Man chapter 203 redraw (Image via Shueisha)

Sonic and Flash thought of this as an insult and started arguing with each other. In the meantime, Empty Void prepared to return to the front line against God. Amidst this, he told the Tenninto that he would make it up to him. However, the ninjas remained adamant that they were only trying to fulfill their duty and live their lives as shinobi. Sonic asked the Tenninto to train and get stronger when Saitama asked them to try Strength Training.

While the suggestion was peculiar, no one questioned Saitama after seeing how strong he was firsthand. Amidst this, Blast thought back to the two incidents when a person broke out of God's control. No matter how much he tried to suppress Void, he couldn't take God's power out of him. With that, Blast questioned the power in Saitama's fists.

Saitama and Blast as seen in One Punch Man chapter 203 redraw (Image via Shueisha)

As for the Tenninto, with Empty Void set to leave with Blast, they planned on finding the mysterious cubes and initiating a fresh start for the group. For this, the group approached Saitama to become their leader. As expected, Saitama denied the request. In the meantime, Flash told Sonic that he had poisoned him on their graduation day. Surprisingly, Sonic did not care for it and instead wished to train Flash again from zero.

One Punch Man chapter 203 redaw then saw Blast approach Saitama and ask for his help for the final battle against God. Before Saitama could give the S-Class Hero a clear answer, Blast used his powers to teleport away to the dimension between space-time with Empty Void. The moment they reached the location, they were left shocked to see the corpse of the Divine Beast Kirin. While Void questioned who took down the beast, Blast realized it was Saitama.

Blast and Empty Void as seen in One Punch Man chapter 203 redraw (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 203 ended by depicting the events from a few days later. The Tenninto were after Saitama, asking him to be their leader. Speed-o'-Sound Sonic wished to become Saitama's sparring partner, while Flashy Flash considered the A-Class hero his disciple.

