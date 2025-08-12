Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5 review: TMS Entertainment delivers intense reveals and action with brilliant precision 

Released on Monday, August 11, 2025, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5 delivers a tense and engaging continuation. Right after the fight with the death row inmates ends, the tension escalates as Slur/X the main antagonist, enters the scene. Both Sakamoto’s group and the Order clash with him as he sets his plan to take down the JAA into motion.The twist heightens when Slur is revealed to be Uzuki, a former classmate of Sakamoto and Nagumo at the JCC, a place that now becomes their next destination to learn more about their enemy. The episode weaves these plot threads together while keeping the tension high through well-handled direction, steady pacing, and action sequences that heighten tension for the second cour.Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5 narrative review: TMS Entertainment’s perfect direction intensifies tension around SlurSakamoto Days part 2 episode 5 summarySakamoto vs. Slur unfolds in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5 (Image via TMS Entertainment)Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5 continues the momentum as TMS Entertainment delivers another well-produced entry. Yuto Suzuki’s manga comes to life with charm and authenticity.Titled Slice, Slice, Dance, episode 5 adapts chapters 51 to 55. It opens with Slur/X and his accomplice Gaku’s brutal attack at the JAA’s Tokyo division. In just two minutes, Gaku tears through three floors like a whirlwind, claiming around 40 lives and leaving the organization in utter shambles.Meanwhile, Slur joins up with his associate Uda, a mole Slur planted in the JAA. They observe as Slur’s plan to dismantle the corrupt order and forge a new &quot;Order&quot; finally begins to take shape. At this time, Mr. Takamura from the Order arrives. With a single, lightning-fast slash, he draws his blade, cuts through Gaku’s weapon, and sends him flying.Slur and Gaku in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5 (Image via TMS Entertainment)Slur notes that the &quot;Phantom of the JAA&quot; is not only alive but is strong as ever. He thinks they need to wrap things fast, but then comes the twist as Sakamoto and co make a flashy entrance. Sakamoto realizes that Slur is Uzuki and notes how he’s still alive. Uzuki says that he now goes by the name &quot;Slur.&quot; Sakamoto questions why Slur put a bounty on him, but Slur stabs him.Uda pins down Shin. Apart attacks Uda, but Slur severs his left arm. Sakamoto knows Apart and Shin are no match for these enemies and decides to face them by himself. Slur taunts Sakamoto to try and kill him &quot;again.&quot; The current Sakamoto, unfortunately, is no match for Slur. But when Slur mentions his daughter, Hana, Sakamoto snaps.As the fight intensifies, Takamura and Gaku arrive. With Takamura entering the fray, Gaku and Slur are forced to retreat. Gaku loses an arm. As Slur is about to escape, Takamura closes in on him. Uda blows himself up along with Takamura so his associates can escape. Before Slur leaves, something about him catches Sakamoto’s attention, as he feels somewhat different.Sakamoto in this episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)In the aftermath, the body count is staggering. 176 casualties, with only a handful of JAA assassins left alive. Sakamoto and his allies end up in the hospital, nursing wounds and nerves alike. Nagumo and Hyo visit Sakamoto at the hospital to get information on X.It’s revealed that Uzuki was once a fellow trainee with Sakamoto and Nagumo at JCC, information that visibly shakes Nagumo. Sakamoto presses them for intel on X, leading to a heated exchange with Hyo. he warns Sakamoto that he’s no longer an assassin and risks losing everything, his family.Sakamoto’s determined to protect his family, so Hyo gives him a lead that they may find the info they want in JCC’s databank. Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5 ends with Sakamoto and Shin gearing up to infiltrate the JCC.Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5 reviewWith Taku Kishimoto’s script and Masaki Watanabe’s direction, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5 stays close to the manga. It preserves the source material’s tone while using the animated format to improve the experience. TMS Entertainment’s production keeps the tense momentum intact, covering five chapters in a single entry with precise pacing.The narrative never feels rushed or cuts any important details from the manga. Tension ramps up as Slur’s real identity is revealed. His past connection to Sakamoto and Nagumo only adds to the suspense and raises more questions about his motives and vendetta against the JAA and the Order.Uzuki stabs Sakamoto (Image via TMS Entertainment)The mention that Sakamoto had once tried to kill him, and that everyone knew until now that Uzuki was dead, creates further intrigue around how Slur survived, assumed the &quot;Slur/X&quot; alias, and waged war against the organization. Sakamoto’s moment of noticing something &quot;different&quot; about Slur before his escape also hints at another piece of the puzzle yet to come.Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5 makes it clear that some answers may lie in the JCC database, which becomes Sakamoto and co’s next destination. Their planned infiltration could reveal more about Slur’s past and motivations, making episode 5 a great setup for bigger revelations ahead.Takamura draws his blade (Image via TMS Entertainment)This installment skillfully balances the heavy action with these ongoing mysteries, keeping the momentum moving without losing focus on character and plot development. From a production standpoint, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 5 maintains quality. The animation brings several panels from the manga to life with authenticity and impact.The anime not only captures their essence but also intensifies the feel, particularly in the action scenes. Sakamoto vs. Slur, Takamura’s menacing presence, and the threat around Slur and Gaku all stand out. The voice acting stays consistent. Jin Aketagawa's sound direction and Yuki Hayashi's music further enhance the visuals and take the experience to next level.Final thoughtsSakamoto Days part 2 episode 5 smoothly carries the story forward under TMS Entertainment's precise production. With intense action and escalating mysteries around Slur, the anime perfectly builds anticipation for the developments ahead.