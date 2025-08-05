Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4 review: TMS Entertainment builds tension as Slur comes into focus

Released on Monday, August 4, 2025, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4 delivers another thrilling installment. The fight with the death row inmates wraps up as Sakamoto takes down Apart, but the tension only escalates, shifting toward the main threat, Slur/X. With his true intentions revealed, the story kicks into high gear as Slur and Gaku launch an all-out attack on the JAA’s Tokyo Bureau.Meanwhile, Sakamoto plans to confront them head-on now that he knows their plan. The episode intensifies the thrill with perfect direction, excellent pacing, intense action, and bits of humor throughout. The momentum isn’t only maintained but taken to the next level as it adds to the growing stakes of the second cour.Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4 narrative review: TMS Entertainment brings Slur to the spotlight and intensifies tensionSakamoto Days part 2 episode 4 summaryApart vs. Sakamoto unfolds (Image via TMS Entertainment)Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4 continues the momentum of the Death Row Prisoners Arc with another well-produced entry. TMS Entertainment maintains the high production quality and brings Yuto Suzuki’s manga to life with charm and authenticity.Titled &quot;Round and Round the Tower,&quot; episode 4 adapts chapters 48 to 50 and stays faithful to the source. It opens with Shishiba and Nagumo discussing the situation. Nagumo suspects the death row inmates were just pawns and thinks that the real mastermind has more dangerous plans.Apart after murdering his father (Image via TMS Entertainment)Back at the tower, Sakamoto’s fight against Apart heats up. While Sakamoto isn’t interested in Apart’s backstory, the latter shares it anyway. Apart, never fit in as a child. His mother never cared for him. Only his father showed kindness, that’s until Apart’s disturbing behavior surfaced.After murdering his father in a twisted moment of &quot;connection,&quot; Apart began killing others to feel less alone. But Sakamoto confronts him with the truth; he’s severing ties, not building them. His words enrage Apart. He slashes part of the tower, trying to bring Sakamoto down with it.As the tower begins to lean, Sakamoto clings to some power cables to hold it steady. At that moment, Mr. Takamura appears out of nowhere and chops a beam to stabilize the structure. With the collapse avoided, Sakamoto shifts his focus back to the fight. He eventually defeats Apart but saves him from falling, telling him it’s not too late to change.Later, Apart wakes up in Granny Miya’s clinic, confused as to why Sakamoto spared him. The crew explains they don’t want a fight; they just need information on the one who hired him. Apart reveals that while he hasn’t met Slur directly, he knows Slur’s plan is to use the inmates to keep the Order busy and wipe out the JAA.Apart as he faces Sakamoto (Image via TMS Entertainment)Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4 shifts to the Tokyo Bureau, the JAA’s core. Slur and Gaku casually infiltrate the building, starting their plans to eradicate the JAA. Slur calls it a step toward his idea of &quot;noble justice.&quot;Meanwhile, Sakamoto decides they need to head to the JAA. A short post-credit scene brings a humorous break, showing Sakamoto and the gang at the store goofing off as usual.Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4 reviewWith Taku Kishimoto’s script and Masaki Watanabe’s direction, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4 offers another engaging and well-executed entry. TMS Entertainment stays faithful to Yuto Suzuki’s manga. The anime captures the tone and pacing while enhancing key scenes through animation.The focus of the episode is the Sakamoto vs. Apart fight, which is handled with care and attention to detail. Apart’s backstory adds weight to his disturbing actions. It offers a glimpse into his gloomy past that brings out a more tragic side. Sakamoto’s decision to spare him, along with Shin and co treating him like a normal person rather than a monster, gives his arc some emotional nuance.Mr.. Takamura in Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4 (Image via TMS Entertainment)Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4 also sees Slur step into the spotlight. The beginning of his attack on the JAA Tokyo Bureau alongside Gaku brings a noticeable tonal shift. The blend of their nonchalant demeanor with the violence that follows adds an excellent contrast. With their entry, the story steers into a darker mood.The vibe clearly shifts toward a more serious tone as the stakes rise with the big reveal of Slur’s true goals. Despite the intensity, the post-credit scene returns to the series' usual humor, bringing some lighthearted breather by offering a nice comic relief.Slur and Gaku as they attack JAA's Tokyo Bureau (Image via TMS Entertainment)Episode 4 also holds up well in terms of overall production. The animation is fluid and impressive. The action sequences are full of energy and intensity, consisting of amazing framing and angular shots. The scene with Mr. Takamura, though brief, stands as a highlight, other than the Sakamoto vs. Apart showdown.Slur’s entrance, another highlight, is also well-handled, reflecting his unpredictable and unsettling nature. The voice acting remains consistently good. Jin Aketagawa’s sound direction lifts the mood throughout. Yuki Hayashi’s music perfectly blends all the various events further, elevating the overall experience.Final thoughtsSlur in this episode (Image via TMS Entertainment)In all, Sakamoto Days part 2 episode 4 is a solid continuation. It effectively adapts its source material and pushes the plot forward while heightening narrative intensity.With a perfectly balanced narrative that juggles between action, emotion, character moments, and the slow build toward a larger conflict, the second cour of the Summer 2025 season builds hype for more major and intense developments ahead.Also read:Vinland Saga manga review: A fitting ending for one of the greatest Seinen of our timeThe Summer Hikaru Died episode 5: Yoshiki and Hikaru encounter the Wig Ghost as Tanaka begins his search for &quot;Nonuki-sama&quot;To Be Hero X episode 18 review: Brilliant storytelling connects personal struggles with larger conspiracies