Sarada shouldn't awaken the Rinnegan or Rinnesharingan in Boruto (& the issues it'd cause are why)

Sarada is one of Boruto Two Blue Vortex’s most thrilling characters. Even in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, she was generally loved by most fans of the series. What made Sarada so loved by Boruto fans was her positive attitude and maturity, which greatly contrasted with Boruto, who spent the beginning of the series sulking.

She cemented herself as a fan favorite with her unwavering loyalty to the young Uzumaki at the end of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Despite the gulf in strength between her and Kawaki, she takes his side without any hesitation. She is also the reason Sasuke takes Boruto’s side. In Two Blue Vortex, she has continued this amazing run and has used the Mangekyo Sharingan.

This Mangekyo Sharingan has come in clutch, with her using it to defeat the Shinju, Ryu. With this, her Mangekyo Sharingan has raised many questions among fans. One of the questions concerns her attaining a Rinnegan or a Rinnesharingan.

Many fans are expecting her to unlock her Dojutsu to that extent. However, this is not possible, mainly due to Indra’s spirit being nonexistent. Due to this, Sarada can attain the highest Sharingan, which is the Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and may contain spoilers.

Why Sarada should never awaken the Rinnegan and Rinnesharingan in Boruto

Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan in Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

The Rinnegan and Rinnesharingan served one purpose in Naruto, and it was to further introduce the lore behind the Senju and Uchiha. The two Dojutsu served as the final symbol of power in the Narutoverse, and this was shown in some of the strongest characters having it.

Pain with his Rinnegan was revered as a god in the Hidden Rain. Even Jiraiya assumed the Pain would be the Sage of Six Paths because of his eyes. Madara was another character who attained God-like status with his Rinnesharingan and Rinnegan.

Now that the mystery of the Uchiha and Senju has been uncovered and the root of chakra has been traced back to the Otsutsuki, the Rinnegan and Rinnesharingan don’t hold as much importance in the story. The Rinnegan is also a symbol from Naruto and should not hold as much relevance as it did. This is why Sasuke’s Rinnesharingan is destroyed in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

The story at its core collocates two ideas: the mortal might of humanity and the unearthly power of the gods. The Otsutsuki are the gods whom the mortals, the ninja, have to go up against. The story tries its best to show that it is the flaws of humanity that make them stronger. A Rinnegan or Rinnesharingan will have too much power, and it will throw off the balance of the story and render Sarada’s role as a deuteragonist invalid.

Final thoughts

While the story features the young Uzumaki and Kawaki, who are god-level, Sarada is the most relatable character in the entire story. Unlike Kawaki and the young Uzumaki, who get a power-up because of their association with the Otsutsuki, Sarada works on her power alone and still rises to the top. Her Mangekyo Sharingan is proof of the hard work she put in.

The awakening of the Rinnesharingan would also counter the dilemma that was resolved in Naruto. Since the incarnations of Indra and Ashura have reached some sort of peace, Hagoromo doesn’t need to interfere.

