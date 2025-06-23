Spy x Family chapter 118: Yor harbors doubts as a married assassin as she returns home to her family

With the release of Spy x Family chapter 118, the manga finally saw the Garden assassins finish their mission to protect the Miteran Elk. However, something that stuck with Yor was her exchanges with Hemlock and McMahon, which questioned her position as a married assassin.

The manga's previous chapter focused on the fight between Yor Forger and Hemlock. Hemlock believed that Yor had gotten dull as an assasin since her marriage. Hence, he wished to fight her to showcase his powers derived from isolation. During this, just as Hemlock threatened to kill Yor's family, she fought back and defeated him within seconds.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga.

Spy x Family chapter 118: The Garden assassins finish their Miteran Elk poachers mission

The Garden Assassins as seen in Spy x Family chapter 118 (Image via Shueisha)

Spy x Family chapter 118 opened with Yor Forger and Hemlock rendezvousing with McMahon, as the Director showed them the enemby base, informing them that the mission's top priority was to destroy comms due to the possibility of more bases elsewhere. Amidst this, Hemlock was still shocked after his defeat, hence Yor tried to snap him out of it and informed McMahon about their "squabble" earlier.

Spy x Family chapter 118 then focused on the Garden assassins as they swiftly captured the enemy leader and destroyed their comms. Soon after, the assassins went after the remaining poachers, killing them swiftly left, right, and center. Surprisingly, Hemlock who was yet to snap out of his shock was still quick to kill any poachers who entered his radius.

Hemlock as seen in Spy x Family chapter 118 (Image via Shueisha)

Seeing that Hemlock was not moving toward the enemies, Yor started moving him around, allowing him to hit his target. Amidst this, the enemy poachers equipped their guns and began encircling the assassins. Just as Hemlock saw the enemy fighting as a swarm, he snapped out of his shock and helped Yor and McMahon assassinate the remaining poachers.

After the assassins finished the mission, just as they were preparing to head back, Hemlock informed Yor and McMahon that he would return home walking. Spy x Family chapter 118 then saw Hemlock running home having doubts in his mind. He was uncertain what would help him become strong, having loved ones or isolation. While his grandfather advised him that the strongest always stand alone, it did not make a lot of sense as he couldn't have fathered his mom unless he hadn't gotten married himself.

McMahon as seen in Spy x Family chapter 118 (Image via Shueisha)

Elsewhere, while returning home, Yor expressed her concerns as a married assassin to McMahon. She was uncertain what helped one become stronger. As per McMahon, depending on the individual, both having people to protect and having nothing to lose could help one become stronger. However, he did not believe that it should be a choice as, so long as one is devoted to their work, that should be enough.

Right after, McMahon started sharing his own situation. Unlike Yor, he became an assassin after getting married. While he was fighting for his country, he was unsure if his wife would want to stay with him if she learned his secret. Nevertheless, McMahon hoped that she would stay. That was the entire reason why he was still with her. The only thing he was certain about was that he planned to deceive her till his death.

Yor Forger as seen in Spy x Family chapter 118 (Image via Shueisha)

Right after, McMahon also advised Yor to end her marriage if she was having second thoughts about it. If she wasn't committed to it, everyone could end up getting hurt in the process.

Spy x Family chapter 118 then saw Yor Forger return home to find Anya and Bond in the living room. As Yor asked Anya about Loid, she told him that her father was reading in his room. Right after, Yor was set to enter her room when she decided to speak with Loid. She did not want to tell her husband about her real job, but she couldn't bear holding the secret any longer.

