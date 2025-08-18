Spy x Family chapter 121: Yor deepens her bond with Melinda as Loid receives a new lead

With the release of Spy x Family chapter 121, the manga finally resumed the Melinda Desmond storyline. As fans must remember, Melinda had visited Loid for a therapy session earlier. While she did not make a second visit, she sent a notebook to him through Yor, containing details about her ominous interactions with husband Donovan Desmond.
The manga's previous installment was an extra chapter focused on Bond. After learning about his horoscope, Bond was afraid to wear black and troubled Loid the entire day, wanting to change his collar and paw color. However, when he realized he would have a delicious meal for dinner, he calmed down.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Spy x Family manga.
Spy x Family chapter 121: Yor joins Melinda's "reading" group session
Spy x Family chapter 121 opened with Loid Forger and Fiona Frost discussing Melinda's case. While he had asked Melinda to come in for another session, she missed the appointment. Amidst this, Loid and Fiona were looking into Donovan's activities between the birth of Demetrius and Damian Desmond. While neither thought the activities had much to do with Donovan's war plans, Loid did not want to leave any leaf unturned. He wished to find any vital intel he could use next time he met Donovan.
The manga then switched its focus to Yor Forger, as she went out bowling with Melinda Desmond. After Yor helped Melinda's team win the game, they were going their separate ways when Yor handed Melinda Gympie's Valerian Root Tea to help improve her sleep. While Melinda had to turn it down at first, she accepted the gift after seeing how much Yor wanted to help her.
Right after, Melinda asked Yor to join her for another activity. During their car ride to the location, Melinda informed Yor about her therapy session with Loid. Melinda shared that while speaking to Loid helped her, she could not let go of the feeling that her husband, Donovan, was seeing right through her inner self. While Yor's situation wasn't the same, she too feared Loid finding out her true identity and expressed how she felt similar to Melinda about her husband.
Soon after, Melinda took Yor to her "Reading Group." Given her interest in the occult, she met up with a group that shared their problems and sought solutions from the "Superiors." While the group thought Melinda bringing Yor was unusual, they allowed her inclusion in their activity. As part of this, Mr. Crowley asked Yor what problem was troubling her. As Yor could not reveal that she was an assassin, she had to make up a lie about fearing what her husband would think if she ate the yogurt stuck to the lid.
As expected, the group thought Yor's trouble was ridiculous. However, Melinda believed it was okay for Yor to be concerned about that, as being constantly anxious about how one's behavior might affect their partner's mood was practically a modern epidemic. While Mr. Crowley suggested Yor not to eat the yogurt stuck on the lid, Melinda disagreed, suggesting that she should do what she wanted.
Soon after, Melinda and Yor left the session and were headed home. Amidst this, Melinda assured Yor that her husband would accept her in all her lid-licking truth. Right after, she handed Yor a notebook containing details about the times she felt anxious in the past. She wanted Yor to deliver it to Loid.
As expected, Spy x Family chapter 121 saw Yor dutifully deliver the notebook. Upon reading the notebook, Loid learned that after Donovan became ill, he became quite reclusive and foul-tempered. Once, she hadn't told her husband about her plans for the day, about meeting an assembly member. Nevertheless, Donovan asked her not to meet the person.
Melinda could not confirm when it happened, but she remembered hearing about Professor Authen's arrival and wanting to greet him. However, she was left paralyzed by her husband's glare. This was a huge lead for Agent Twilight, as Professor Authen was none other than his new neighbor.
