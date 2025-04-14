Summer Pockets episode 3 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Summer Pockets episode 3 is set to be released on April 21, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will air on Japanese TV channels like TV Tokyo and BS11 and will also be available to stream on local streaming sites like U-NEXT and ABEMA. The episode on Crunchyroll will be available for international fans.

Ad

The previous installment saw Hairi continue his exploration of Torishirojima Island. This time, he met the chief executive of the island's young group, which had some old faces. Later on, at night, Hairi encountered Shiroha at the beach, and these two talked about their favorite summer vacation.

Summer Pockets episode 3 (SumPock episode 3) release date and time for all regions

Hairi Takahara as seen in the anime trailers (Image via feel)

According to the local time zone, Summer Pockets episode 3 will be released in Japan on April 21, 2025, at 11:30 pm. It is to be noted that the release dates and times will vary in other geographical regions according to each timezone.

Ad

Trending

Some of them are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Monday April 21, 2025 7:30 am Eastern Time Monday April 21, 2025 10:30 am British Summer Time Monday April 21, 2025 3:30 pm Central European Summer Time Monday April 21, 2025 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Monday April 21, 2025 8 pm Philippine Time Monday April 21, 2025 10:30 pm Japanese Standard Time Monday April 21, 2025 11:30 pm Australian Central Time Tuesday April 22, 2025 12 am

Ad

Ad

Summer Pockets episode 3: Where to watch?

Ad

Summer Pockets episode 3 will air on numerous Japanese TV channels on different dates. The earliest, on April 21, 2025, airing will be on TV Tokyo and BS11, followed by MBS and Shizuoka Broadcasting System on April 22, AT-X on April 23, and TV Setouchi on April 24, 2025.

Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA, U-NEXT, and d Anime Store will also stream the episode on April 21. With subtitles, international anime fans can enjoy Summer Pockets episode 3 on Crunchyroll.

Ad

Summer Pockets episode 3 will be aired 2- 2:30 hours after it airs in Japan. The episode will also be available to stream on other local streaming sites with subtitles according to the region of the streaming site.

Summer Pockets episode 2 recap

Hairi as seen in the anime (Image via feel)

Summer Pockets episode 2, titled How To Spend Your Summer Vacation, commenced with a focus on Hairi as he continued learning more about Torishirojima Island. As he hit a dead end, he stumbled across Shiroha. After a long, awkward pause, Shiroha thanked Hairi for his swimming tip and ran away.

Ad

Hairi then came across a girl sitting on the edge of a tower, claiming to be searching for her true purpose. Right around this time, Hairi was asked to join someone at the island's headquarters. When he went there, he came across the girl who hunted down the shirtless man. Soon, the shirtless man also arrived there. After everyone got together, they warmly welcomed Hairi to the island.

Hairi and Sorakado as seen in the anime (Image via feel)

These people claimed to be the young group of Torishirojima Island. One person in this group, sitting beside Hairi, was Sorakado Ao (the sleeping beauty Hairi met in episode 1). These two immediately recognized each other and had a small quarrel with the other members. Hairi asked whether Shiroha would join them, to which the group replied that she wasn't fond of such gatherings.

Ad

In the last part of the episode, Hairi visits the beach where Shiroha stands. Hairi asked her why she was always present at the edge of the island. Shiroha claimed that she had come to witness the flying birds, which Hairi had found strange because there weren't any birds at night. These two then shared the memories of their summer vacation as Hairi was reminded of his past.

Also Read: Summer Pockets episode 1 full highlights

Ad

Summer Pockets episode 3: What to expect?

Shiroha as seen in the anime (Image via feel)

Summer Pockets episode 3 title is yet to be revealed. The next episode, given the theme of the previous one, might see Hairi coming across more people from Torishirojima Island.

Ad

Moreover, the episode might also see Hairi close the distance between him and Shiroha. The previous episode hinted that Hairi might have met Shiroha in the past, so could these two have a relationship?

Read Also

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Umer Umer is an anime and manga expert at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Biotechnology. He chose to deviate from his original career path due to his love for anime, and wishes to encourage more people to experience the genre through his work. He has previously worked at niche anime-centered media website Anime Senpai for around 1.5 years.



Umer believes in cross-checking facts with official sources and strives to produce well-rounded articles through thorough research. He is a fan of anime series like 'Made in Abyss,' 'One Piece,' and 'Clannad,' and also loves indulging in manga including 'Monster,' 'Yotsubato!,' and any series by Junji Ito. He admires 'One Piece' author Eiichiro Oda and is inspired by how he intricately weaves a narrative and seamlessly connects loose links.



Apart from immersing himself in a wide array of anime and manga, Umer also collects physical copies of manga series to support his favorite authors. When he's not working, he enjoys reading classic literature and watching soccer. Know More