The Fire Devil's host may be this Chainsaw Man Part 1 villain (& it's not Makima)

Chainsaw Man has generated a lot of mysteries throughout the years and one of the most prominent right now is who is the host of the Fire Devil. This has been shown as a cliffhanger by the end of chapter 204 of the manga, which could be a reference to a villain of the first part of the series that isn't Makima but holds a small connection to her.

Ad

Author Tatsuki Fujimoto is known for incorporating significant plot twists in the narrative. There is a possibility that Tolka, one of the international Private Devil Hunters who attacked Denji in the first part, could be the Fire Devil's host in Chainsaw Man. It is something that many fans wouldn't see coming and makes sense, given some details.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Explaining how Tolka could be the Fire Devil's host in Chainsaw Man

Fakesaw Man was initially seen as the Fire Devil's host (Image via Shueisha).

As mentioned earlier, Tolka is one of the international Private Devil Hunters who attacked Denji in the first part of the manga and there is an argument to be made that author Tatsuki Fujimoto decided to bring him back. It would be a nice nod to the first portion of the story if he's the host of the Fire Devil. Also, while connecting the two of them, it would make the narrative feel more natural.

Ad

Trending

There is another fact that Makima could have potentially sacrificed Tolka to the Hell Devil, thus resulting in this union. Furthermore, when considering that the Fire Devil, in the latest chapter, asks Denji if he knows the face of the host, it may hint at the protagonist having met the character at some point and he has seen Tolka for a short time during their encounter.

This could also be Fujimoto's way of connecting several loose plot threads, which is something he has recently done with the Fakesaw Man persona, who fans thought had gone missing for a long time. Therefore, it could be a way to explain what happened to Tolka and conclude this small mystery in the series.

Ad

What could happen with the Fire Devil now?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The introduction of the Fire Devil in the most recent Chainsaw Man chapter seems to suggest that this character is going to play a role of sorts in the near future, perhaps getting involved with the Nostradamus prophecy. This is further emphasized by the interaction that this Devil has with Denji, asking if he knows the name of the now-deceased host.

A lot has been said about the protagonist's mentality in the last one hundred chapters or so in the series and this event could be another way for Fujimoto to test the main character. It is difficult to predict at the moment but it seems as if the Fire Devil wants to talk to Denji in some shape or form, which could lead to some fascinating interactions, especially after the Fakesaw Man incident.

Ad

Final thoughts

All in all, Chainsaw Man is bound to reveal in the coming chapters who the host of the Fire Devil is and what this may represent for the story moving forward. The return of Tolka would be quite surprising given his small role in the series, but could be a good one, all things considered.

Related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More