The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 10: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 10 is set to be released on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other channels in Japan. However, the same episode will be released on September 14, 2025, in multiple Asian regions.

Ad

The previous episode explored Rintaro Tsumugi's past and revealed the truth about his blonde hair. Additionally, the episode saw Rintaro invite his friends to his home for the first time. Considering how the episode ended, fans are eager to find out what happens next in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 10.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 10 release date and time for every region

Rintaro, as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

As per the anime's official site and the full release schedule, The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 10 will be released in Japan on September 7, 2025, at 12:30 am JST, which translates to Saturday in most regions.

Ad

Trending

The episode will be streamed on September 14, 2025, in many selected Asian countries. Furthermore, fans must note that the series will be available in the US and other global regions on September 7, 2025.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 10 release date and time, based on the corresponding time zones, are as mentioned below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, September 6, 2025 8:30 AM Central Standard Time Saturday, September 6, 2025 10:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Saturday, September 6, 2025 11:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Saturday, September 6, 2025 12:30 PM British Summer Time Saturday, September 6, 2025 4:30 PM Central European Time Saturday, September 6, 2025 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday, September 6, 2025 9 PM Philippine Standard Time Saturday, September 6, 2025 11:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, September 7, 2025 1 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 10?

Kaoruko and Subaru (Image via CloverWorks)

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 10 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and later on MBS and AT-X networks in Japan.

Ad

Interested viewers from Japan and other countries can also catch the episode on Netflix. Unfortunately, the episode won't be available on any other service.

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 9 recap

Rintaro, as seen in a gloomy state (Image via CloverWorks)

The episode opens with Rintaro showing up to class on a rainy day, looking all the more intimidating. Apparently, he hasn't been able to come to terms with his feelings for Kaoruko. With many things going through his mind, Rintaro asks his friends if they would like to come over to his house.

Ad

While he recalls some negative comments from his old friends in the past, he nonetheless wants to be honest with his Chidori mates. Meanwhile, Rintaro's friends are amazed to discover that their friend's family owns a patisserie. Rintaro's mother is also excited since it's the first time her son has brought his friends home.

Eventually, Kaoruko and Subaru show up, and they all have lunch together. While having lunch, Shohei asks Rintaro about his blonde hair. According to Rintaro, in the past, his parents once brought him to a patisserie owned by a foreigner. Rintaro was amazed to see the chef, who looked immensely happy.

Ad

Rintaro's mother (Image via CloverWorks)

Eventually, he mustered the courage and asked his parents if he could dye his hair blonde. Rintaro's parents were supportive of him, as they said yes. After listening to Rintaro's story, Kaoruko remarks that she is glad to have a friend as kind as him. Meanwhile, Rintaro's mother happens to overhear their conversation and is touched by Kaoruko's words.

Ad

Additionally, the episode reveals that Rintaro's mother's hair was originally black. When Ayato and Kaoruko ask her about it, she mentions that she dyed it on the spur of the moment. However, a flashback scene reveals that Mrs. Tsumugi did that first to reassure his son to do the same.

Rintaro's childhood (Image via CloverWorks)

Apparently, Rintaro had given up everything when he couldn't make any friends. Therefore, she thought that it would have taken Rintaro a lot of courage to ask her and his father about his decision to dye his hair. At present, Mrs. Tsumugi is glad that Rintaro is surrounded by many supportive friends who acknowledge how kind he truly is.

Ad

Later, the group indulges in gaming. While they are excited about the upcoming summer break, Subaru reminds the boys about the exams approaching. The episode ends with Kaoruko suggesting they have a group study session.

What to expect in The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 10?

Saku, Shohei, and Ayato (Image via CloverWorks)

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity episode 10 will continue the adaptation from chapter 23 of Saka Mikami's romance manga series. As such, the episode will likely focus on the group study session between the Chidori boys and the Kikyo girls.

Ad

Rintaro and Shohei will look to pass with flying colors yet again, while Kaoruko will want to maintain her top rank. Overall, the episode promises to have plenty of wholesome moments.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More