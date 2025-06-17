The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 12 (finale) release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the official sites of the series, The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 12 (finale) is scheduled to be released on Teletext on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 1:30 AM JST. The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei: He Just Solves All the Mysteries episode 11 takes a lighthearted turn away from mystery-solving as Kanna indulges in a variety of snacks and joins a sweet potato gathering at Reijiro’s house.

The episode wraps up with Akihiko hinting at a new task for Kanna. With this penultimate installment focusing on a cheerful, slice-of-life tone, the upcoming finale is expected to reveal the nature of Kanna’s new assignment and could either return to mystery-solving or continue with warm, relaxed moments to wrap up the season.

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 12 release date, time, and countdown

Akihiko in episode 11 (Image via 100studio)

As stated previously, The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 12 is slated to release on several Japanese TV stations on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. For most international fans, the release time will be earlier due to time zone differences, making the English-subtitled episode accessible earlier on Monday, June 23, 2025.

The release timings for The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 12 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Monday, June 23 9:30 AM Central Daylight Time Monday, June 23 11:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Monday, June 23 12:30 PM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, June 23 4:30 PM Central European Summer Time Monday, June 23 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, June 23 10:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Tuesday, June 24 12:30 AM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, June 24 2:00 AM

Where to watch The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 12?

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 12 will air on various TV networks across Japan, beginning with Teletext on June 24, 2025, at 1:30 AM JST. A subsequent broadcast is set for BS Teletext on June 25, 2025, at 12:30 AM JST.

Viewers in Japan can also stream it on various online sites. The debut anime first airs on U-NEXT, Lemino, Anime Hōdai, and Anime Times on June 24, 2025, after 2:30 AM JST. Thereafter, it becomes available on ABEMA, d Anime Store, Hulu, Bandai Channel, Amazon Prime Video Japan, and more sites from Sunday, June 29, 2025, after 2:30 AM JST.

Medialink is streaming this Spring 2025 series in South and Southeast Asia, allowing fans in these areas to enjoy the English-subtitled episode on their YouTube channel, Ani-One Asia.

A brief synopsis of The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 11

Kanna in this episode (Image via 100studio)

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 11, titled The Girl Enjoys Delicacies in Autumn, centers on a warm narrative. After helping Akihiko in the book preparation room, Kanna notices a cookie box on his desk. Knowing he won’t give them up easily, she offers to make tea, hoping it’ll earn her a treat.

Though she cleverly steers the conversation toward snacks, Akihiko hands her the box, only for her to discover it’s filled with pencils, not cookies. Disappointed, she prepares to leave, but Reijiro arrives, mentioning a new café Soichiro opened and invites Kanna along. She’s thrilled when they enjoy some pudding parfait.

Later, Akihiko returns to the school and secretly enjoys the hidden cookies. Another day, Kanna comes back looking for him but finds the room empty. Reijiro appears and invites her to his home the next day. When Kanna visits, she’s stunned by the sheer size of his estate, even though she was aware of his noble background.

Akihiko and Kiba also arrive, and the group enters the estate. Akihiko parts ways to handle something, while Kanna joins the others who have gathered to enjoy roasted sweet potatoes.

Akihiko, Kanna, and Reijiro enjoy parfait (Image via 100studio)

While helping out by fetching water, Kanna gets lost and runs into Soichiro. He helps her find her way back, and in return, she promises to bring him sweet potatoes later. On her way back, she meets Akihiko, and they head to the gathering together.

Akihiko shares a bit about his past with Reijiro and Kiba, who are once again bickering, a rivalry that Kanna learns dates back to their school days. Atsuko, Chizuko, and Yukie soon join, and the group begins preparing the potatoes.

They end the day enjoying the roasted sweet potatoes together, closing episode 11 on a cheerful note. Akihiko compliments Kanna on her efforts and tells her that he has another task for her.

What to expect in The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 12? (speculative)

Following the lighthearted tone of the penultimate episode, The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 12 is anticipated to reveal the task Akihiko assigns to Kanna.

Whether the finale leans into another mystery or opts for a gentle, character-focused conclusion, viewers can expect a heartfelt ending that brings the season to a satisfying close.

