The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the official sites of the series, The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 8 is scheduled to be released on Teletext on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 1:30 AM JST. The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei: He Just Solves All the Mysteries episode 7 offers a deeper glimpse into Akihiko’s family life as Kanna and Atsuko encounter a mysterious cat that ultimately becomes Chizuko’s pet.

While the episode leans into a lighter tone, the story continues to weave in subtle case-solving elements. As the series gradually builds on its character relationships and core socio-detective themes, episode 8 is anticipated to introduce more intriguing mysteries for Kanna and Akihiko to unravel.

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 8 release date, time, and countdown

Akihiko with the cat, Pomegranate (Image via 100studio)

As previously mentioned, The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 8 will be released on several Japanese TV platforms on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. For most international viewers, the release time of the English-subtitled episode will be earlier due to time zone differences, making it accessible earlier on Monday, May 26, 2025.

The release timings for The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 8 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Monday, May 26 9:30 AM Central Daylight Time Monday, May 26 11:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Monday, May 26 12:30 PM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, May 26 4:30 PM Central European Summer Time Monday, May 26 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, May 26 10:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Tuesday, May 27 12:30 AM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, May 27 2:00 AM

Where to watch The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 8?

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 8 is going to air on various television networks across Japan, beginning with Teletext on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 1:30 AM JST. A subsequent broadcast is set for BS Teletext on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 12:30 AM JST.

In Japan, viewers can also stream The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 8 on various online sites. The debut anime first airs on U-NEXT, Lemino, Anime Hōdai, and Anime Times on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, after 2:30 AM JST.

It will then become available on ABEMA, d Anime Store, Hulu, Bandai Channel, Amazon Prime Video Japan, and more sites from Sunday, June 1, 2025, after 2:30 AM JST.

Medialink is streaming this Spring 2025 anime in South and Southeast Asia, allowing fans in these regions to enjoy the English-subtitled episode on their YouTube channel, Ani-One Asia.

A brief synopsis of The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 7

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 7, titled "A Monster Cat is Here," opens with a mysterious nighttime scene featuring a cat. The next day, Kanna and Atsuko encounter the same cat following them. Unable to keep it themselves, they take it to Atsuko’s home temporarily to prepare it for adoption. While Akihiko's wife, Chizuko, helps, Akihiko remains indifferent.

Kanna overhears Chizuko discussing a missing hand mirror. Kanna also meets Chizuko’s friend Yukie. They clean the cat and afterward, help look for the mirror, but the cat finds it in the end. Akihiko suspects the cat may be a Kinka-byo, a type of monster cat that understands human speech and is drawn to shiny objects. Chizuko names it Pomegranate, and the cat becomes part of their household.

Later, Akihiko visits Imagawa’s antique shop, where an acquaintance, Isama, admits to feeling followed after purchasing a secondhand backpack. Akihiko discovers the stalker is Tohko, the original owner, whose ex-husband pawned the item.

She had hidden money in the bag, which Isama agrees to return, though he keeps the backpack. With help from Officer Kiba, the ex-husband is dealt with. Akihiko then admits his true reason for visiting: searching for a replacement bowl for Pomegranate, who refuses to eat from anything else.

In a post-credit scene, Kanna visits Pomegranate and finds Sekiguchi, seeking Akihiko’s advice on a conflict among the children Yukie cares for. A boy named Taro created a new hand gesture in rock-paper-scissors, causing disputes.

Akihiko explains the historical evolution of the game and devises a clever way to integrate Taro’s idea, balancing creativity with acceptance and closing the episode with a thoughtful resolution.

What to expect in The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 8? (speculative)

Atsuko, Kanna, Yukie, and Chizuko (Image via 100studio)

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 8 is expected to continue Kanna and Akihiko’s journey into yet another curious mystery.

As their involvement in these strange investigations deepens, and more of Akihiko’s personal life and family are gradually explored, the series is likely to maintain its unique narrative style, merging eerie folklore with rumor-fueled cases and unorthodox detective methods in its signature slow-burning, atmospheric rhythm.

