The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the official sites of the series, The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 7 is scheduled to be released on Teletext on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 1:30 AM JST. The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei: He Just Solves All the Mysteries episode 6 delves into a new case involving counterfeit pottery and fraudulent antique sellers.

As Kanna joins Akihiko in unraveling the mystery, the episode also introduces Soichiro, Reijiro’s brother, who is the one who requests Akihiko to look into the matter. With the story steadily expanding and the mysteries growing more intricate, episode 7 is expected to bring another eerie and captivating case for Kanna and Akihiko to tackle together.

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 7 release date, time, and countdown

Hanayo shares the wicker basket man's rumor (Image via 100studio)

As previously stated, The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 7 is going to be released on several Japanese TV networks on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. For most international fans, the release time of the English-subtitled episode will be earlier due to time zone differences, making it accessible earlier on Monday, May 19, 2025.

The release timings for The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 7 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Monday, May 19 9:30 AM Central Daylight Time Monday, May 19 11:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Monday, May 19 12:30 PM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, May 19 4:30 PM Central European Summer Time Monday, May 19 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, May 19 10:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Tuesday, May 20 12:30 AM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, May 20 2:00 AM

Where to watch The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 7?

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 7 is set to air on various television platforms across Japan, beginning with Teletext on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 1:30 AM JST. A subsequent broadcast will follow on BS Teletext on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 12:30 AM JST.

Japanese fans can also stream The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 7 on various online platforms in Japan. It will first air on U-NEXT, Lemino, Anime Hōdai, and Anime Times on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, after 2:30 AM JST.

Episode 7 will subsequently become available on ABEMA, d Anime Store, Hulu, Bandai Channel, Amazon Prime Video Japan, and more sites from Sunday, May 25, 2025, after 2:30 AM JST.

In South and Southeast Asia, Medialink is streaming this Spring 2025 anime, allowing fans in these regions to enjoy the English-subtitled episode on their YouTube channel, Ani-One Asia.

A brief synopsis of The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 6

Kanna, Reijiro, and Akihiko (Image via 100studio)

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 6, titled "The Wicker Basket That Must Not Be Opened," opens with Kanna’s friends discussing a new rumor of a mysterious man in military uniform carrying a wicker basket filled with monsters, said to transform people into monsters by trapping them inside.

When Kanna later meets up with Akihiko and Reijiro, the latter asks Akihiko for a favor concerning his brother, Soichiro. Inviting Kanna to join, they meet Soichiro at a jazz club. He expresses concern over one of his bartenders, Kenichi, who had suspiciously gone out of his way to deliver a seemingly valuable piece of pottery, prompting Soichiro to ask Akihiko to investigate.

Expand Tweet

Later, while running an errand in Aoyama, Kanna stumbles upon an antique shop and notices the same pottery. The shopkeeper, Imagawa, claims the item isn’t genuine and was simply a purchase he made for himself. He also mentions sightings of the mysterious wicker basket man, which Kanna unexpectedly confirms after spotting the figure in a dark alley.

She reports the sighting to Akihiko and Reijiro and is advised to avoid acting rashly when it comes to strange rumors. Nevertheless, Akihiko alerts Officer Kiba. However, they discover that only an insignificant box was reported stolen.

Reijiro in flashbacks (Image via 100studio)

As Akihiko's investigation deepens, he, Kanna, and the others attend a staged antique deal arranged by Kenichi. At Kenichi’s request, Imagawa is present to appraise the pieces. Alongside Kenichi stand three men, one of them with a wicker basket.

Imagawa identifies the items as fakes, and just as the criminals try to seize the money by force, Akihiko’s trap unfolds, successfully leading to the capture of the perpetrators. Akihiko reveals that the pottery pieces are likely made by Kenichi himself. Kenichi confesses, revealing that he admired the original potter but was exploited by swindlers posing as antique dealers.

Forced into forging pieces under threat to his sister, Kenichi had no choice but to comply. Now rescued from their grip, Kenichi is given a chance to pursue his own path as an artisan, closing episode 6 on a heartfelt note.

What to expect in The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 7? (speculative)

Kanna in episode 6 (Image via 100studio)

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 7 is expected to carry on with Kanna and Akihiko diving into yet another peculiar and compelling mystery.

As Kanna and Akihiko find themselves increasingly entangled in these peculiar investigations, the series is likely to continue with its distinctive storytelling rhythm, blending eerie folklore with rumor-driven case-solving and unconventional detective work.

