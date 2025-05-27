The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the official sites of the series, The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 9 is scheduled to be released on Teletext on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 1:30 AM JST.

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei: He Just Solves All the Mysteries episode 8 follows Akihiko and Kanna as they tackle a new case centered around a new rumor about the Grim Reaper’s score and the involvement of several teachers.

As the series continues to develop its character dynamics and explore deeper socio-detective themes, episode 9 is expected to bring yet another compelling mystery for the duo to unravel.

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 9 release date, time, and countdown

Akihiko and Kanna (Image via 100studio)

As previously stated, The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 9 will air on several Japanese TV networks on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. For most international viewers, the release time will be earlier due to time zone differences, making the English-subtitled episode accessible earlier on Monday, June 2, 2025.

The release timings for The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 9 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Monday, June 2 9:30 AM Central Daylight Time Monday, June 2 11:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Monday, June 2 12:30 PM Greenwich Mean Time Monday, June 2 4:30 PM Central European Summer Time Monday, June 2 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, June 2 10:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Tuesday, June 3 12:30 AM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, June 3 2:00 AM

Where to watch The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 9?

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 9 is going to be released on various television platforms in Japan, beginning with Teletext on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 1:30 AM JST. A subsequent broadcast will follow on BS Teletext on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 12:30 AM JST.

Japanese fans can also stream The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 9 on various online sites. The Spring 2025 anime first airs on U-NEXT, Lemino, Anime Hōdai, and Anime Times on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, after 2:30 AM JST.

It will subsequently become available on ABEMA, d Anime Store, Hulu, Bandai Channel, Amazon Prime Video Japan, and more sites from Sunday, June 8, 2025, after 2:30 AM JST.

Medialink is streaming this debut series in South and Southeast Asia, allowing viewers in these regions to enjoy the English-subtitled episode on their YouTube channel, Ani-One Asia.

A brief synopsis of The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 8

Sugimoto-sensei in this episode (Image via 100studio)

In The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 8, titled "Grim Reaper’s Score," Kanna hears about a ghost story tied to a cursed musical score, the Grim Reaper’s score, said to bring misfortune, from Shizue while helping with cleanup at school. When Sugimoto-sensei finds a mysterious score and grows worried, suspicion rises regarding the found score.

Kanna recalls seeing the same score earlier and rushes to consult Akihiko. Meanwhile, Sugimoto receives another copy but dismisses it as a prank, until she’s attacked by a masked man. Kanna intervenes, but the incident raises questions. She takes the matter to Akihiko, who reveals the scores are actually coded messages, a form of cryptography.

With Officer Kiba’s help, they catch the attacker, turning out to be Motohashi-sensei, who used the Grim Reaper story to instill fear and win Sugimoto-sensei’s trust. However, the real twist unfolds when Sugimoto finds another score in her purse, leading to a confrontation with Akihiko and Kanna in the storage room.

Expand Tweet

Akihiko reveals that the scores are part of a secret code created by Sugimoto and Jonathan Claude, an American teacher she’s secretly dating. The fake feud and mysterious messages were their way of concealing the relationship amid the country’s sociopolitical tension.

Akihiko located Jonathan with Soichiro Enokizu’s help, and brought him here. This marks his reunion with Sugimoto. Later, Akihiko explains to Kanna that he used her presence to keep the book preparation room from attention, asking her to use her Paranormal Detective title and spread word that she solved the case once again.

What to expect in The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 9? (speculative)

Sugimoto-sensei and Jonathan Claude (Image via 100studio)

The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei episode 9 is expected to further Kanna and Akihiko’s journey into another intriguing mystery.

As their roles in these mysterious cases grow deeper, the series will likely continue to blend eerie folklore, schoolyard rumors, and unconventional detective work, all wrapped in its signature slow-burn pacing and atmospheric tension.

