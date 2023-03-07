The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 10: Release date & time, what to expect, and more

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 10 is set to be released on, Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 9.30 am JST. Fans worldwide can watch the anime on the streaming platform Crunchyroll.

The protagonist of The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World, Haruyoshi Kuga, is the strongest onmyouji user on his planet. On his deathbed, with the help of a successful hidden ritual, he gets reincarnated in another realm. In this realm, he is reborn as Seika Lamprogue into a distinguished wizard family.

However, Seika is born without any magic abilities. He soon realizes that his old onmyou talents are far superior to the magic of the new world, prompting him to announce that he doesn't require magic.

The series has received glowing ratings and worldwide praise so far, making it one of the best winter anime series to have come out this year.

Fans can watch The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 10 on Crunchyroll

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World season 1, episode 10, will be released on March 11, 2023, at 9.30 am JST. Episode 10 will be streamed worldwide on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

In Japan, it will be aired on local broadcasting channels such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS 11, and DMM TV.

Fans can watch The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World season 1 on Crunchyroll for free with multiple ads or switch to premium ad-free subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-day free trial.

Check out the release timings below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, March 10, at 4:30 pm

Central Standard Time: Friday, March 10, at 6:30 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, March 10, at 7:30 pm

India Standard Time: Saturday, March 11, at 6:00 am

Japan Standard Time: Saturday, March 11, at 9:30 am

Central European Time: Saturday, March 11, at 1:30 pm

Eastern European Time: Saturday, March 11, at 2:30 pm

Eastern Indonesian Time: Saturday, March 11, at 9:30 am

What to expect from episode 10?

Muderev, Pirisralia, Ro Nny, Gal Ganis and their leader as seen in The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 9 (Image via Studio Blanc)

Fans can expect The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 10 to feature the group of devils who were introduced in episode 9. It is possible that members of the group Muderev, Pirisralia, Ro Nny, and Gal Ganis will all get screentime in episode 10.

With their devil god leader, this group might be a sizeable contender for Seika and his powers.

Additionally, in episode 10, the story will most likely follow the devils trying to learn more about the hero of the prophecy aka Amyu. Thus, it stands to reason that Amyu herself will also play a significant role in the upcoming episode. There is also the chance of side characters such as Yifa and Mabel getting their own subplot.

A brief recap of The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 9

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 9 began with Lize talking to Yifa about Seika being a monster. She points out to Yifa how spirits do not approach him and actively avoid him as if he's sinister in nature.

She questioned Seika's lineage by stating that his father Earl Lamprogue could have had relations with some devil. Finally, Lize advises Yifa to stay away from Seika before taking her on a tour of Prince Cecilio's harem.

The scene then shifts to Seika reaching the dragon's lair and engaging with the beast in an altercation. He managed to pin the beast down using Earth Element: Fireproof Net Art, trapping it in a large net. it is then revealed that the dragon has been protecting its egg and that it has changed its gender from male to female.

Seika talks about this phenomenon stating that there are certain species where a sole female can reproduce all by herself. He then helps in the process of hatching the egg by igniting some fire to keep the egg warm. The gesture manages to win the dragon's trust and it ceases to be hostile towards humans.

Meanwhile, Lize tours Yifa around the harem and talks about Prince Cecilio and how he wants to be a good successor to the throne. She mentions how he’s still inexperienced and wants to prove himself but overall is a good person. The two were then greeted by the prince following which things quickly devolved into Yifa being forced to approve her freedom.

Cecilio tells Yifa that he will buy her freedom at any cost and that if Seika refuses, he will abolish slavery itself in Protoaster. Upon her continued refusal, the officials advised Cecilio to forcefully take her approval. This prompted Lize to capture Yifa and use her bloody thumbprint to sign the deal.

The proceedings, however, were interrupted by Seika, who came riding the dragon and told everyone that he managed to befriend the beast. He then takes Yifa with him to warm the dragon's egg. Upon arriving at the egg's location on dragonback, they get attacked by Zekt and his mercenary group.

In this conflict, Yifa finds her courage back and fights against Zekt's Lava Tiger with her own water magic. Seika then finishes the job using Yang Fire: White Inferno Art, obliterating the Lava Tiger. He then proceeded to defeat the entire mercenary group, with Yifa ending the fight by burning Zekt's grimoire.

Seika reports the incident to Cecilio, telling him that he was deceived by Zekt and his men. He also revealed that the dragon was only protecting its child and that the prince should help it hatch its egg.

According to Seika, the gesture will help make the beast once again view the people of Protoaster as its family. However, the idea was rejected by the prince, and he told Seika to slay the dragon instead.

Seika refused to accept the request, following which Cecilio ordered him to be imprisoned. The conflict reached its boiling point when he tried once again to convince Yifa to live with him.

Seika outright rejected the prince and told him that he doesn't deserve Yifa. This sentiment was also corroborated by Yifa herself. Finally, Lize diffused the entire situation and told Cecilio not to pursue the matter any further. The scene ended with her gifting Yifa with some light spirits.

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 9 ended with the introduction of a mysterious group of devils. The powerful group consists of members named Muderev, Pirisralia, Ro Nny, and Gal Ganis. The leader of the group was revealed to be a devil god whose aim was to kill the hero.

