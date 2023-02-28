The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 9, release date & time, what to expect, and more

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 9 is set to be released on March 4, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. Fans worldwide can watch the anime on the streaming platform Crunchyroll.

The protagonist of The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World, Haruyoshi Kuga, is the strongest onmyouji user on his planet. On his deathbed, with the help of a successful hidden ritual, he gets reincarnated in another realm. In this realm, he is reborn as Seika Lamprogue into a distinguished wizard family.

However, Seika is born without any magic abilities. He soon realizes that his old onmyou talents are far superior to the magic of the new world, prompting him to announce that he doesn't require magic.

The series has received glowing ratings and worldwide praise so far, making it one of the best winter anime series to have come out this year.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World.

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 9: An overview of the release schedule

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World season 1, episode 9, will be released on March 4, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. Episode 9 will be streamed worldwide on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

In Japan, it will be aired on local broadcasting channels such as AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS 11, and DMM TV.

Fans can watch The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World season 1 on Crunchyroll for free with multiple ads or switch to premium ad-free subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-day free trial.

Check out the release timings below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, March 3, at 4:30 pm

Central Standard Time: Friday, March 3, at 6:30 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, March 3, at 7:30 pm

India Standard Time: Saturday, March 4, at 6:00 am

Japan Standard Time: Saturday, March 4, at 9:30 am

Central European Time: Saturday, March 4, at 1:30 pm

Eastern European Time: Saturday, March 4, at 2:30 pm

Eastern Indonesian Time: Saturday, March 4, at 9:30 am

What to expect from episode 9?

Yifa as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Blanc)

Fans can expect The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 9 to feature Seika Lamprogue investigating the lair of the dragon. In the previous episode, Seika announced that he was going to climb the mountain to see where the dragon dwelt. Thus, it stands to reason that in episode 9 he will travel to the depth of the mountain and tackle the dragon.

Episode 9 could also feature a segment about Zekt, the head of the mercenary group that Prince Cecilio hired. The unpleasantry between Zekt and Seika could develop into something more sinister in the upcoming episode.

Additionally, episode 9 might also add a subplot featuring Cecilio and Yifa, where he tries to make her join his harem once again.

A brief recap of The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World, episode 8

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World episode 8 began with Seika and others talking about summer break.

Seika informed the group that instead of going home, he will have to go and investigate a dragon in the Kingdom of Astiria. He then asked Yifa to accompany him on the journey.

Their conversation was cut short by the arrival of Cecilio, crown prince of Astiria. He spoke for a bit with Seika, however, his attention was diverted by Yifa. The prince was captivated by Yifa's beauty and asked her to join his country's harem and become one of his wives. The conversation then quickly shifted, with both parties talking about the dragon.

Cecilio told Seika that the dragon is not a huge problem right now but the damage it causes is increasing with each passing day. Seika assured the prince that he would look into the matter.

Following their chat, Seika gets cornered by Amyu and Mabel, who ask about his intentions regarding giving Yifa away. He assures them that he won't give her to Cecilio unless she wants to go with him.

Zekt and his Lava Tiger as seen in The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World (Image via Studio Blanc)

Two days later, Seika and Yifa embarked on their journey to Astiria. They reached the old capital of Asitira, Protoaster, nine days later. Instantly upon arrival, Seika was attacked by the dragon. However, the beast was countered by a Lava Tiger summoned by Zekt, the head of the mercenary group that Cecilio hired.

The lava tiger turned out to be a difficult summon to control and attacked Yifa. Seika subdued it using Phase of Earth: Spell of Transparent Fortress.

Following that, Zekt managed to leash the Lava Tiger and return it back to his spellbook. Prince Cecilio introduced Zekt to Seika, however, the two men had a verbal altercation before the prince ordered Zekt to go back inside. Seika also came to know that Cecilio hired Zekt and his mercenary group to slay the dragon.

Seika then proceeded to scold Yifa for not using her magic against the Lava Tiger and told her he wouldn't always be around to save her. The next day, they decided to look at the documents about the dragon. After reading about the dragons, Seika decided to climb the mountain where the dragon dwelt.

The scene then changed to Yifa getting called by Prince Cecilio late at night. She decided to tell Seika about it and also told him that she felt scared sleeping alone in her room. They decided to sleep together on the same bed and discussed regarding Yifa joining Cecilio's harem.

The episode ended with Seika venturing out to climb the mountain where the dragon dwelt.

