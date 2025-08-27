The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 9 promises to go deeper into the fallout from Naofumi's strategic success and Raphtalia's increasing legitimacy as a monarch after the fierce struggle against the powerful Orochi monster. The political climate in Q'ten Lo is still changing in Raphtalia's favor after the Revolutionary Army defeated the eight-headed serpent.
Fans should expect important developments in the ongoing struggle for imperial succession as new problems arise from the liberation of the sealed monsters. On September 3, 2025, The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 9 will premiere, and viewers worldwide can watch it online at Crunchyroll with multilingual subtitles.
The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 9 release date and time
On September 3, 2025, The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 9 will air at the customary weekly time slot. In Japan, the episode will air at 9:00 p.m. JST, maintaining the consistent Tuesday broadcast schedule. At 5:30 a.m. PT/ 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day, viewers from other countries can watch the episode on Crunchyroll. The release times for the main time zones are as follows:
Where to watch The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 9
The primary international streaming platform of the series remains Crunchyroll, which is simulcasting the series with multilingual subtitles shortly after its Japanese broadcast. The portal also provides access to the same-day English dubs, as well as the subtitled versions.
Netflix Asia may also be simulcasting the series in some Southeast Asian territories, though availability is inconsistent across countries. The most notable exceptions are Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand. The series is also available through local streaming platforms and native television networks as per the broadcast schedule in Japan.
Episode 8 recap
The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 8 focused on Naofumi advancing Raphtalia's imperial claim when the eight-headed Orochi appeared, threatening Q'ten Lo. Naofumi formed a Revolutionary Army to defeat the monster, recognizing this victory would strengthen Raphtalia's authority among citizens.
The battle involved multiple phases, with the team discovering the original Orochi sealed in underground caves. With coordinated efforts, Raphtalia struck the final blow, and Sadeena transformed into a Beast, thus destroying the danger and advancing her political standing in the succession conflict.
What to expect from The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 9 (Speculative)
The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 episode 9 will likely explore the political ramifications of the Orochi victory, with citizens potentially rallying behind Raphtalia's cause. New sealed monsters may emerge, creating additional challenges for the Revolutionary Army.
Character development between Naofumi and his companions could deepen as they navigate Q'ten Lo's complex imperial succession. The mysterious text about Heroes discovered in the cave may provide crucial plot advancement, potentially revealing important lore connections.
