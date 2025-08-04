The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5 review: CygamesPictures deepens the supernatural theme with more paranormal encounters

Released on Sunday, August 3, 2025, The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5 makes for another eerily fascinating experience. With seamless storytelling direction, the narrative builds on the suspense and tension as Yoshiki and Hikaru face off against another supernatural being, a Wig Ghost, inside Yoshiki’s house.The encounter turns even more intense as it possesses Yoshiki. Meanwhile, Tanaka begins his search for the entity the villagers call &quot;Nonuki-sama,&quot; which intensifies the tension. The story also deepens the mystery surrounding his already unsettling character.CygamesPictures maintains its production standards, offering another engaging installment. With consistent quality, The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5 is another captivating watch that deepens the series' eerie tone and sense of growing unease.The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5 review: Growing suspense intensifies the story with brilliant directionThe Summer Hikaru Died episode 5 summaryHikaru in The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5 (Image via CygamesPictures)The tension and the supernatural themes both intensify in The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5, and it's all blended with superb storytelling executed with flawless direction. Titled Wig Ghost, the narrative opens with a spooky scene. Kaoru, Yoshiki’s sister, encounters a supernatural presence in the bathroom. It's a blob of hair she later names the &quot;Wig Ghost.&quot;The story shifts to school. During cooking class, Yoshiki compares raw chicken to the sensation he felt when touching the Hikaru impostor’s body. Hikaru jokes about it but invites him to try it again. At first, Yoshiki feels it’s different, less threatening, but it quickly overwhelms him when the being touches him back slightly. Hikaru insists he didn’t pull him in like before. Yoshiki is left shaken, but tries to trust the fake.Later at home, Yoshiki remembers what Rie said about &quot;mixing&quot; when he notices that the wound the impostor gave him is darkening. Mixing is when a living being associates with beings from another world. It changes them, makes them something &quot;in-between.&quot;Yoshiki is overwhelmed when he gets too close to the impostor (Image via CygamesPictures)They also start attracting more of those entities. Meanwhile, Kaoru is still terrified of the Wig Ghost and refuses to bathe, though their mother brushes it off. When Hikaru learns about it, he comes to investigate. He confirms something is there and heads in alone to &quot;crush it and eat it,&quot; like he did with the previous being they faced in the forest trail.Suddenly, Yoshiki hears a loud thud and enters the bathroom. He finds Hikaru submerged in the bathtub. Worried, when he tries to help him, the Wig Ghost grabs Yoshiki and drags him into a strange, dream-like space. He hears distorted voices of villagers gossiping, which feel physically crushing.Then he’s suddenly thrown into a childhood memory of a brawl he had with the real Hikaru. The memory melts into the present as Yoshiki tussles with the impostor Hikaru.Yoshiki, as the Wig Ghost possesses him (Image via CygamesPictures)The impostor understands that the Wig Ghost entered Yoshiki’s body and is using him as a shield. Enraged, the true form of the impostor seeps out and forces the ghost out of Yoshiki. He comes back to his senses, unaware of what just happened. Meanwhile, the Wig Ghost escapes. Later, Hikaru tells Yoshiki what happened and apologizes for letting the Wig Ghost get away.Yoshiki briefly wonders what he'd do if the &quot;monster&quot; inside Hikaru ever harmed his loved ones, but Hikaru’s goofing brings him back to reality. Yoshiki hopes that maybe if things continue as is, the impostor can actually live a normal human life.Meanwhile, in The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5, Tanaka prepares his plan to find the being the villagers call &quot;Nonuki-sama.&quot; It’s revealed that he uses a chipped sword to cut the supernatural. Tanaka takes Takeda to a tiny shrine. He cuts his palm and coats a tiny bell coated in his blood.He explains to Takeda that the bell will help track down &quot;Nonuki-sama.&quot; Takeda finds Tanaka unsettling. He fears Tanaka might bring devastation upon their village. But somewhere deep down, he wonders if that’s what he actually wants.The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5 reviewCygamesPictures continues to deliver consistent production quality under Ryōhei Takeshita’s direction and solid series composition. The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5 deepens the eerie and unsettling atmosphere that defines the series, as Yoshiki and Hikaru face another supernatural encounter, this time right inside Yoshiki’s home.The tension escalates along with the growing strange bond between Yoshiki and the impostor. Yoshiki’s attachment to it is clearly increasing. Not only is he curious about what the being inside Hikaru really is, but he also begins to hope it might be able to live a peaceful, human-like life. But his fear of whether he will ever lose control again also lingers.The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5 also subtly builds on Rie’s earlier warning about mixing. Yoshiki’s darkening scar could be a visual cue that he’s beginning to change.Hikaru and Yoshiki in this episode (Image via CygamesPictures)This mixing might be the reason why other supernatural entities like the Wig Ghost appear in his house, just like the one from the forest trail, which was also attracted to him. These incidents hint that Yoshiki’s connection to the impostor might be drawing more of these creatures toward him.On the other hand, the developments with Tanaka also intensify the mystery. With his search now actively underway, a confrontation between him and the Hikaru impostor feels like a matter of time. There’s also a sense of unease in Takeda’s premonition about Tanaka.His own uncertain feelings about wanting the Kubitachi village destroyed add to the tension further. It also raises more questions about the history and hidden truths behind the village. The various underlying mysteries keep building up in the background, creating a mix of horror, suspense, and intrigue.Hikaru in this episode (Image via CygamesPictures)The narrative in The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5 keeps up a fine pace, slowly building up the eerie and emotional beats. The seamless storytelling direction creates a kind of quiet dread that grows with each installment. Visually, CygamesPictures continues to impress. The animation and visuals in The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5 perfectly match the narrative tone.From intense supernatural moments to more subtle emotional scenes, the art direction captures the unease of the setting, while the composition intensifies the discomfort and tension. The voice acting remains on point. The soundtracks continue to subtly enhance the overall mood, amplifying the experience.Final thoughtsKaoru encounters the Wig Ghost (Image via CygamesPictures)The Summer Hikaru Died episode 5 once again excels across the narrative, visuals, sound, and overall production. CygamesPictures crafts a well-balanced entry that seamlessly pushes the story forward while keeping the quality top-notch.The rising sense of unease paired with exceptional execution makes this another standout entry, continuing the momentum of an already intense Summer 2025 season.