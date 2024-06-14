Tite Kubo's involvement in Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War part 3 could make it generational

Fans have been patiently waiting for the information on the release of the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3 anime for quite some time. While it may still take some time for the same to be announced, new information revealed by the Studio Pierrot staff suggests that fans are set to have the time of their lives when the anime finally drops.

This is because the series manga creator Tite Kubo has been actively involved in the anime's production to raise the anime's bar to the same level as his manga series. While some fans may find this questionable, there is good reason to believe that Tite Kubo's involvement in the anime could make it generational.

How is Tite Kubo involved in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3?

As per the most recent Studio Pierrot staff interview, manga creator Tite Kubo has been involved in the anime's production as its General Director/Supervisor role. He has seemingly been supervising most aspects of the production, including the scripts, voice actor work, and storyboards.

The anime's main director, Tomohisa Taguchi, previously unveiled this information in 2021. However, at the time, fans did not think much about it as it did not seem odd for a manga creator to be involved in their series' anime adaptation. However, according to the information revealed by the staff members, the manga creator may be more involved in the adaptation than fans previously believed.

Yhwach as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

According to the anime's staff, they had decided to help the anime be on the same level as the manga series.

Even Tite Kubo commented on this matter, sharing how he had been checking the settings and production of the anime quality for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3 anime. With every passing moment, he adapted to his role as a supervisor, becoming increasingly involved in the production, including production decisions like storyboards for individual episodes.

Byakuya Kuchiki as seen in Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War part 3 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Normally, when a manga is given an anime adaptation, the story and art quality slightly vary from what is depicted in the manga. Hence, what Tite Kubo has been doing is eliminating any discrepancies in the scenes.

Additionally, as previously revealed by the anime staff members, Tite Kubo has been responsible for creating all anime-original scenes. This is because he wants to flesh out those characters and story arcs that he failed to address while the manga was under serialization.

Senjumaru Shutara as seen in Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War part 3 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tite Kubo being heavily involved in the anime's production could also be why he has yet to release another chapter of Bleach's Echoing Jaws of Hell Arc. Hopefully, following the completion of the anime adaptation, the manga creator could return to the manga's serialization.

The good thing is that, despite the lack of manga chapters, fans will see Tite Kubo's creativity in action through the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 3 and part 4 anime shortly.

