Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 17 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 17 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST. Episode 16 sees Nene and Hanako trapped in a mysterious village inside Sixth’s Boundary. There, they meet Sumire, a girl resembling Aoi. As they uncover the truth behind Sumire’s wedding and the village’s dark ritual, Nene learns that Sumire is the Sixth Wonder’s Yorishiro.Sumire frames Nene as the bride. She’s nearly sacrificed, but Hanako ultimately rescues her. A post-credit scene gives a glimpse into Akane and Aoi trapped in another part of the Boundary. The next episode will likely shift focus to Aoi and Akane’s side of the story and may delve deeper into Sumire, the village, and the sacrificial rituals.Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 17 release date, time, and countdownNene and Sumire (Image via Lerche)As previously stated, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 17, titled Aoi and Akane, is set to air on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST in Japan. Due to time zone differences, most international viewers can enjoy the English-subtitled version earlier on the same day at varying times.The release timings for Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 17 in different parts of the world are as follows:Time ZonesDateTimePacific Standard TimeSaturday, August 211:30 PMCentral Standard TimeSunday, August 31:30 AMEastern Standard TimeSunday, August 32:30 AMGreenwich Mean TimeSunday, August 37:30 AMCentral European TimeSunday, August 38:30 AMIndian Standard TimeSunday, August 31:00 PMPhilippines Standard TimeSunday, August 33:30 PMAustralian Central Standard TimeSunday, August 35:00 PMWhere to watch Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 17?Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 17 will air across 28 TBS-affiliated stations in Japan on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at 4:30 PM JST.For Japanese fans, this Summer 2025 anime is also streaming on various online platforms, such as d Anime Store, ABEMA, Bandai Channel, Disney+, DMM TV, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and U-NEXT, and others, allowing viewers to catch the latest episode on the same day after 5:30 AM JST.Fans worldwide can stream the sequel’s next episode on global platforms like Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Crunchyroll.A brief recap of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 16Hanako as he rescues Nene (Image via Lerche)Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 16, titled Sumire, begins with Nene seeing a memory of the Sixth Wonder and a girl who resembles Aoi. She wakes up with Hanako in a strange village. Mistaken for evil spirits, the two are captured by masked villagers, but a woman named Sumire takes them in. She claims they're cute and brings them to her home, revealing that the next day is her wedding.Although Nene and Hanako try to escape, a barrier prevents them. Sumire tells them that running will only lead to recapture and insists they stay. She also names Hanako &quot;Gon,&quot; since he hasn’t introduced himself.Later, Hanako uses his Haku-joudai to investigate and confirms they’re still inside Sixth’s Boundary. However, this one feels strangely like the living world; there’s no water on the ground either. They suspect it's either intended or due to its master’s memories. He warns Nene that Sumire might be one of Sixth’s minions and warns her to be cautious.Nene, after she was drugged (Image via Lerche)While bathing, Sumire opens up to Nene. She believes they’re alike, both in love with someone not of this world. Sumire reveals she’s marrying a deathless demon, and shows Nene the mask he wears. Nene realizes that Sumire is actually marrying the Sixth Wonder. She also sees the Yorishiro (the object most precious to a Wonder) talisman on her neck.Sumire confirms that she’s Sixth’s Yorishiro. Sumire thinks Nene is also a priestess like herself who can destroy Yorishiros. But she asks Nene to wait until after the wedding. Nene promises to keep it from Hanako and receives a matching protective bracelet from Sumire.Regardless, Nene debates whether to tell Hanako the truth but decides to wait, fearing he’d want to destroy the Yorishiro immediately. The next day, villagers mistake her for Sumire and begin preparing her for the ceremony. Nene tries to explain, but it's no use. From a distance, Sumire watches and apologizes; it's revealed she knocked Hanako out to keep him away.Nene learns the &quot;wedding&quot; is actually a sacrificial ritual, meant to protect the village by sending the bride to the far shore. She’s forced to drink an elixir that dulls fear. She enters a trance and sees Sumire’s past with the Sixth, who never returned her affections. Apparently, she’s also from the Akane family and is an &quot;oracle,&quot; which the Sixth mentioned.As Nene is led to the cliff for the sacrifice, her bracelet sparks and wakes her from the trance. The gate to the far shore rejects her, leading the villagers to believe she's a fake. But they try to sacrifice her anyway. Just then, one of the villagers captures her. He turns out to be Hanako in disguise. He rescues her, apologizes for being late, and is ready to crash the ritual, and the episode ends there with his timely rescue.In a post-credit scene, Akane and Aoi reach another part of the Boundary. He wants to take her out of there, but being injured, Akane collapses. Aoi tells him to rest, promising she’s not going anywhere.What to expect in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 17? (speculative)Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 17 is set to shift focus to Akane and Aoi (Image via Lerche)With the reveal that Sumire is the &quot;oracle&quot; the Sixth mentioned and a member of the Akane family, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 17 is likely to reveal more about her true identity and her ties to the Sixth. It’s also clear that she has a connection to Aoi. Viewers may get deeper insight into her past, the village, and the reasons behind framing Nene as the bride.Now that Nene’s been exposed and Hanako has stepped in, Sumire’s plan fell apart. The upcoming episode may show how she reacts. Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun season 2 episode 17 will likely also shift to Akane and Aoi, who are trapped in another side of the Boundary. With Akane injured, the story may explore how he plans to get Aoi to safety.