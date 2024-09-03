Tower of God season 2 episode 9 review: Horyang's backstory is one of few bright spots as the series continues to slip

Following what many are calling the worst release for the season yet, there was hope that Tower of God season 2 episode 9 would bounce back somehow. Officially released on Sunday, September 1, 2024, that was unfortunately not the case, with yet another disappointing and uneventful episode that is lacking in many ways.

One of the few positive aspects of Tower of God season 2 episode 9 is the focus on Kang Horyang’s backstory, which helps to actually ensure that something of substance happens. However, beyond this, there’s not much else that is focused on or clearly set up by the episode, and a lack of high-quality action to justify such an approach.

Tower of God season 2 episode 9 review: Horyang’s backstory raising the stakes and revealing info on Bam are the only positives

The first half of Tower of God season 2 episode 9 is anchored by the actual reveal of Kang Horyang’s backstory via flashback, which is executed well enough to elicit emotional investment. It also continues to fit well with the themes of the season, focusing on how Horyang’s fate and destiny were chosen for him as a result of his origins. It also shows that, like Bam, Horyang has someone he’s close with and is climbing the tower for.

This helps to achieve both further likening the character to and giving him common ground with Bam, and to further endear fans to him. Horyang proves to be the first unflinching look fans have gotten at how the tower’s game can force madness even into the realm of the truly evil and inhumane. Whereas season 1 seemingly focused on how people will use each other to climb, season 2 seems to be focusing on how people will use each other to achieve darker goals.

In turn, this focus on Horyang’s backstory segues into Tower of God season 2 episode 9’s second half, which focuses on how the others react to Horyang’s origins. It’s uneventful for the most part until Bam goes outside to speak with Horyang. Here, the two bond over both being subjected to unrelated but very similar Living Ignition Weapon experiments. Easily the biggest benefit of this is giving viewers a quick answer on what the rib cage that surrounds Bam is.

However, as mentioned above, it also does a great job of developing the pair’s relationship, especially with how the scene plays out. Bam also gets further endeared to viewers here, as it shows he’s starting to feel and make friends again by going against FUG’s secrecy to reveal his origins to Horyang. Overall, it’s an exceptionally well-executed main focus by the installment, even if the rest of the episode is lacking.

Tower of God season 2 episode 9 review: Little plot advancement beyond setup, wooden & uninteresting action, and more are the negatives

Easily the biggest aspect of Tower of God season 2 episode 9 which is lacking is any actual plot advancement beyond continued setup for the Workshop Battle. While Horyang does abandon his group by the end, it’s clear that their paths will reunite before the season’s end considering his and Cassano’s origins. Likewise, what little focus is on Khun in the episode is pure setup, making for an informative, lore-centric episode which doesn’t move things forward much.

While the focus on Horyang and Bam’s development outlined above can help to outweigh this fact, it can’t do so on its own. Any number of choices from a focus on Shibisu and co to having Horyang’s talk with Bam include the rest of the team likely could’ve done so. However, it’s simply not executed in a way which can reasonably forgive where the episode falters.

The other aspect of Tower of God season 2 episode 9 which could’ve made up for this was exceptional action, but unfortunately this is nonexistent. The only fight fans get is a clearly not serious one between Horyang and Bam which lasts all of 45 seconds. There’s also nothing impressive in these 45 seconds, with the shots mainly being unfocused and sweeping, and those that weren’t being animated in a wooden and almost static style.

Somewhat relative to this point is that, thanks to the largely indoors scenery throughout the installment, the latest episode is the least visually inspired yet. There’s not a single point in the episode where the quality or execution of any animation is particularly impressive, even in something as simple as a background’s design or quality. This serves to continue highlighting how The Answer Studio’s new aesthetic is a major downgrade from Telecom Animation Films'.

Tower of God season 2 episode 9 also fails in the voice acting department, especially as it relates to Kenichiro Matsuda’s performance as Horyang. While it may have come down to direction, the final dialogue simply doesn’t feel inspired or emotional enough to match Horyang’s tragic origins. He’s speaking the words, but the way in which they’re coming out is severely lacking any palpable weight behind them for the audience.

No one else in the installment is remarkably bad enough in their dubbing to be called out, but there’s also no particularly exceptional performances either. However, this is something of a problem considering nine episodes into the season, there should at least be a few characters standing out in their auditory performances. By nature of its large cast or other factors, there’s yet to be any truly regular remarkable voicework from the series’ cast in season 2 thus far.

Tower of God season 2 episode 9 review: Final thoughts

While the positives from Tower of God season 2 episode 9 do deserve commendation, there aren’t very many of them, and they don’t do enough to outweigh the negatives. Unfortunately, some of these negatives stem from inherent issues with the change in studios from Telecom Animation Films to The Answer Studios.

Others are more controllable, and likewise more fallible given that there are things that can be done about them. While it’s a group effort at the end of the day, there’s undoubtedly room for improvement on an individual level when it comes to all of the major components. Hopefully the season can pull it together with the Workshop Battle drawing near and at least give fans something to be excited about.

