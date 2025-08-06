Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 22- Release date, where to read, and more

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 22 is scheduled to be released on Monday, August 11, 2025, according to the anime's official sources. The previous chapter started with Urek and Aru flying off to the Throne Room after Neo's distress call.The chapter then mainly focused on the fight between Neo and Princess Zahad. While Neo used a very powerful Shinshu Orb and had the upper hand for most of the fight, Princess Zahad came out victorious as other people arrived on the scene.Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 22- Release dateUrek Mazino (Image via The Answer Studio)As mentioned earlier, Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 22 is scheduled to be released on Monday, August 11, 2025, Korean Standard Time (KST). While WEBTOON recently started releasing the chapters in English, they have yet to catch up with the current chapters.WEBTOON is releasing chapters on Tuesdays instead of Mondays, like the NAVER online platform. However, after a weekly analysis, global fans will be able to read the upcoming chapter around late afternoon or early evening.Where to read the Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 22?As mentioned previously, the only two official platforms releasing the chapters are WEBTOON and NAVER. While WEBTOON provides the English translation of the series and is far from releasing the Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 22, NAVER releases the chapters in the original language: Korean.However, as WEBTOON is a partially paid service and only recently started releasing chapters in English, they have yet to update the recent chapters. The current updated chapters in English translation can only be found on several unofficial independent websites, but we strongly advise against those.Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 21- A brief recap of the events so farThe previous chapter started with Urek responding to Neo's distress call and flying towards him, leaving Cheongeum. Urek also grabbed Aru and took her with him. The chapter then changed its focus to the throne room, where Neo and Rohan were facing off against Team Princess Zahad.As Neo created an Orb, the Princess was quite astonished, as it was rare among the people who used Shinshu, let alone a Regular making it. Understanding the gravity of the situation, the Princess turned to Pax and asked him to get as far as possible immediately, and the boy started running. However, as the Princess was caught in the attack, she realized something.The Orb's Shinshu was divided into three strands, and they can attack in different directions, not like the conventional one strand, which surprised the Princess even more. Realizing that Neo was stalling for time, the Princess ordered Pax to look out for Urek, while she charged in with the attack. While resuming the attack, the Princess also read the pattern of the Orb strands, seeing an opening.As the Princess circled and was going to land a deadly blow on Neo, another Shinshu strand appeared and stunned the Princess in her movements. While she took the attack head-on, the Princess withstood it and stabbed Neo. The Alpha Bull then appeared and hurt Pax badly, and so did Urek, who misunderstood the Alpha Bull for being the one who attacked Rohan and Neo.What to expect from the Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 22? (Speculative)The way the previous chapter ended, Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 22 will mainly focus on the fight between the Alpha Bull, who is now even more powerful thanks to Cheonguem, and Urek. The chapter may also reveal the truth to Urek that Princess Zahad was the one who attacked Neo and Rohan.Also read:The Summer Hikaru Died episode 6: Release date and timeThe Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 6: Release date and timeSecrets of the Silent Witch episode 6: Release date and time