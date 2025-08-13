Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 23- Release date, where to read, and more

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 23 is scheduled to be released on Monday, August 18, 2025, according to the official sources. The previous chapter mainly focused on Evelyn, Lou, and the Dolphin Queen's side of the narrative.

Ad

As Cheonguem arrives, a fight between the Dolphin Queen and him breaks out. With Rahab's interference in the battle, Cheonguem comes out on top in the end, despite the efforts put in by the Dolphin Queen.

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 23- Release date

Still from the anime (Image via The Answer Studio)

As mentioned, the Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 23 is scheduled to be published on Monday, August 18, 2025, Korean Standard Time (KST). While NAVER releases the chapters on Mondays, WEBTOON, which recently started publishing the chapters, releases them on Tuesdays.

Ad

Trending

While the chapters have not been assigned a specific timing of release by either of the websites, the weekly analysis shows that global fans will be able to read the chapter around late afternoon or early evening.

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 23- Where to read?

Mooni 🌙🇺🇦 TOG SEASON 2!🥳 Khun AA 💙❄️ @moonverva You can read here ✨

Ad

As of now, there are two official sources for the manhwa's upcoming chapter: WEBTOON and NAVER. While NAVER will release the chapter in the original language, Korean, WEBTOON will release the official English translation.

However, since WEBTOON recently started publishing the chapters, it is highly unlikely that the site has updated to the current ongoing chapter. Nevertheless, several other independent manga and manhwa websites present their own translations, but are unofficial sources and are advised against by us.

Ad

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 22- A brief recap of the events so far

Urek Mazino (Image via NAVER)

At the beginning of the previous chapter, Evelyn and Lou are seen spotting the other ascetic running away, and make the Dolphin Queen chase after him. While following the guy, they arrive at a location filled with Net Dolphins, and Cheonguem also arrives at that location.

Ad

Upon his arrival, Cheonguem announces that he wants to hunt the Dolphin Queen and launches a Shinshu attack towards her, but the Dolphin Queen eats the attack. Meanwhile, the Ranker teachers who were watching from the lighthouse have their vision obscured by a dark purple Shinshu. They started thinking it was Rahab's Shinshu.

While Cheonguem launches a barrage of Shinshu attacks at the Queen, she repels them using her Shinshu breath. A desperate Cheonguem then attacks the Queen's feet and destroys one of her feet. However, the Net Dolphins nearby get absorbed by the Queen, and her foot is repaired. The Queen then morphs the rest of the Net Dolphins into a giant flowery needle and attacks Cheongeum.

Ad

As the Dolphin Queen overwhelms him and is about to stomp and finish him, Cheonguem started thinking about the other time he died before. However, Rahab fires a huge dark purple Shinsu spear that pierces the Dolphin Queen, who falls on the floor, along with the crown she was wearing.

What to expect from the Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 23? (Speculative)

Urek Mazino as seen in the anime (Image via The Answer Studio)

While the previous chapter concluded the Dolphin Queen part of the story, the upcoming Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 23 will likely shift its focus back to Urek and the Alpha Bull that appeared in the throne room. A fight between the two is likely to break out.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same. Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research. When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for the entertainment and Popular Culture division. Know More