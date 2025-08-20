Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 25- Release date, where to read, and more

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 25 is scheduled to be released on Monday, August 25, 2025, according to the manhwa's official website. The previous chapters 23 and 24 were released together on the NAVER website.The previous two chapters mostly focused on Urek defeating the Alpha Bull and finding out who planted the rotten jewel. After learning about Cheonguem, Ure rushes and grabs Cheonguem and Rahab, who were both fighting.Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 25- Release dateUrek Mazino as seen in the anime (Image via The Answer Studio)As mentioned earlier, the upcoming Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 25 is set to be published on Monday, August 25, 2025, Korean Standard Time (KST). While NAVER releases the chapters on Mondays, WEBTOON releases the chapters on Tuesdays.The respective websites have determined dates, but unfortunately, no timing has been set for the chapter publication. But according to the weekly analysis, the chapters will be accessible to fans worldwide in the late afternoon or early evening.Where to read Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 25?As of now, the series is available on two official websites to read. While NAVER releases the updated chapters in Korean every Monday, WEBTOON recently started to publish the chapters every Tuesday in English. However, WEBTOON has not updated to the current chapter and is on chapter 13 at the time this article was written.Several independent websites release their interpretation of the English version of the chapters, which can be read there. However, since these are unofficial sources and websites, we strongly advise against them due to inaccuracy.A brief recap of Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapters 23 &amp; 24Chapter 23- brief recapChapter 23 starts with the confrontation between the Alpha Bull and Urek. While the Princess was about to tell Urek the truth, Neo stopped her, asking her to let Urek get angry at the Bull, as it was the biggest threat right now. Urek then launches a barrage of punches and Shinshu at the Bull and defeats him quite easily.However, because of the jewel's powers, the Alpha Bull stands back up and attacks Urek. While the Bull managed to land a small scratch on Urek's cheeks, this fires Urek up even more as he punches and destroys the jewel on the Bull's head. Meanwhile, Rahab appears in front of Cheongeum, pretending not to know him, clarifying that he killed the Dolphin Queen because she interfered.Chapter 24- Brief recapUrek Mazino as seen in the manhwa (Image via NAVER)While Lou and Evelyn rush towards the injured Dolphin Queen, Rahab and Cheonguem start fighting among themselves with several of the Regulars and Rankers onlooking the fight. Heidi, the Spear Bearer teacher, also starts wondering why the two of them are fighting.Meanwhile, Urek keeps on torturing the Alpha Bull to learn about the rotten jewel, until he finally points at Cheonguem in the distance. Urek then crushes the Bull's head with his feet and flies off towards Rahab and Cheonguem, but not before asking Neo and the Princess to take care of Rohan.As Cheonguem and Rahab are still fighting, Urek arrives and grabs both their necks, driving them into the ground. After noticing the Dolphin Queen, Urek asks who hurt her, and Rahab reveals it was him. Urek then threatens to punish both of them as golden Shinshu starts gathering around him, ending the chapter at a cliffhanger.What to expect from Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 25? (Speculative)Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 25 will focus on Urek delivering punishment (Image via The Answer Studio)The upcoming Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 25 will likely follow up on Urek delivering his punishment to Rahab and Cheonguem. Furthermore, the upcoming chapter should also focus on Urek learning the truth behind Rohan's injury.Also read:Witch Watch episode 21: Release dateThe Summer Hikaru Died episode 8: Release dateThe Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 8: Release date