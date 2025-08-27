  • home icon
Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 26- Release date, where to read, and more

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Aug 27, 2025 10:43 GMT
Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 26 release date and more (Image via The Answer Studio)
Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 26 release date and more (Image via The Answer Studio)

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 26 is scheduled to be released on Monday, September 1, 2025, according to the manhwa's official website. The previous chapter mainly highlighted the confrontation between Cheongeum, Rahab, and Urek.

Despite Cheonguem's several attempts, Urek comes on top, defeating him. Furthermore, as revelations about the jewels are being made, Urek and Rahab prepare themselves for a fight.

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 26: Release date

Urek as seen in the anime (Image via The Answer Studio)
Urek as seen in the anime (Image via The Answer Studio)

As mentioned earlier, the Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 26 will be released on Monday, September 1, 2025, on the NAVER platform. While WEBTOON releases the chapter on Tuesday, they will likely not be releasing the upcoming chapter anytime soon.

As usual, NAVER has only revealed a release date for the upcoming chapter and not a specific time. However, based on the weekly analysis, the global fans of the series can either read the chapter around late afternoon or early evening.

Where to read Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 26?

From an official standpoint, the chapters for the series are currently available on only two platforms. While NAVER releases the chapters in the original Korean language, WEBTOON recently started releasing the official English version of the manhwa chapters. However, WEBTOON has yet to update the current chapters fully and is on chapter 14 at the time of writing.

Many independent manhwa and manga releasing websites offer their own English translations for the updated chapters. However, since they are unofficial, they may be subject to inaccuracies. While we do not condone these websites, the updated English chapters are available on these websites.

Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 25- A brief recap of the events so far

Urek Mazino (Image via NAVER)
Urek Mazino (Image via NAVER)

The previous chapter started with the girl looking like Neo standing in front of the Mago jewel. However, the narrative swiftly shifts to the main highlight of the chapter, the fight between Cheongeum, Rahab, and Urek. While Cheonguem charged towards Urek, the latter stomped the former's face a couple of times.

Urek then asks both Cheonguem and Rahab about the jewels, as he believes that the Phantaminium wouldn't hand something special to just anyone. He then further proceeds to explain that the jewels are designed to take in all the light and convert it into darkness. Urek doesn't know how the jewels ended up in the tower, but this was something they shouldn't meddle with.

Meanwhile, Cheongeum summons a big hammer of shinsoo and attacks Urek with it. Urek breaks it, but it divides into smaller pieces that attack Urek. Urek thinks he could just tank them, but catching all of them is more fun, astonishing Cheonguem, who launches another attack. However, Urek summons a yellow hand of shinsoo that reflects the attack and sends it back to Cheongeum.

Rahab, who has been observing everything, asks Urek to come down and accept a duel so they can fight. Urek replies, saying he'll agree if they make it so the rules of the crown game state that if nobody wears the crown, then everyone wins. The chapter ends with Rahab accepting Urek's terms and Urek getting serious.

What to expect from Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 26? (Speculative)

With the ending of the previous chapter, Tower of God: Urek Mazino chapter 26 will likely feature the fight between Rahab and Urek. While the fight will be an intense one, more revelations about the jewels will also likely be made during their confrontation.

Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh

Twitter icon

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same. Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research. When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for the entertainment and Popular Culture division.

