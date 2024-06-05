Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 23 release date, where to watch, and more

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 23, titled 'Nemesis Revenge Match,' is scheduled for release on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 11 pm JST.

The latest episode, titled 'Fight On, Hero!,' which aired on Monday, June 3, 2024, shows Makoto's battle with Io while Shiki combats Io’s demon underlings to protect Hibiki and her party. Additionally, Hibiki acquires a new power in this episode.

The upcoming episode is expected to focus on Makoto's rematch with Sofia Bulga, while Shiki continues to safeguard Hibiki and her party from demons.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 23 release date, time, and countdown

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 23 will air on Monday, June 10, 2024. International fans can access the English-subtitled version of the upcoming episode earlier on the same day. Episode 23 will also be available for streaming online on various platforms approximately an hour after its television release.

The timings for the release of this anime in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, June 10 7:00 am Central Standard Time Monday, June 10 9:00 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, June 10 10:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, June 10 2:00 pm Central European Time Monday, June 10 4:00 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, June 10 7:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Monday, June 10 10:00 pm Australian Central Standard Time Monday, June 10 11:30 pm

Where to watch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 23?

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 23 release date (Image via X/@tsukimichi_PR)

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy is now airing on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV across Japan. Crunchyroll is streaming this show outside of Asia. Hence, fans in North and Central America, and several other regions worldwide can stream the upcoming episode on Crunchyroll.

Medialink is broadcasting this Winter 2024 anime in South and Southeast Asia. Therefore, fans in these regions can tune in to Medialink's YouTube channel, Ani-One, to watch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 23.

However, access to this isekai anime is restricted to subscribers of their Ani-One Ultra Membership scheme.

A brief recap of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 22

Sofia breaks Makoto's armor (Image via J.C. Staff)

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 22 begins with Makoto, disguised in a hero armor, battling Demon General Io to safeguard Limia’s hero Hibiki and reclaim Fort Stellar as per his deal with the Goddess. Meanwhile, Shiki fights two of Io’s demon underlings, a bull and a horse, to protect Hibiki and her party, eventually defeating them by unlocking his 1st to 4th Steps.

Subsequently, he unlocks the 7th Step to weaken all the demons in the capital as per Makoto’s orders. Overwhelmed by Makoto's might, Io uses the Rose Sign, the same spell Naval previously used but is now modified by Rona. Under Io’s orders, the demon army also uses the Rose Sign to counteract Shiki’s weakening effects.

Concerned for the citizens, Hibiki and her party try to assist them but are stopped by Shiki. However, Hibiki gains a new ability from an unknown individual, allowing her to convert others’ emotions into her strength at the cost of depleting her mana pool. She then breaks Shiki’s barrier and leaves to help the citizens, with Shiki, under Makoto’s orders, accompanying her team.

Meanwhile, Makoto successfully breaks Io’s Rose Sign spell, canceling the buff and overwhelming Io. However, dragon slayer Sofia Bulga enters the scene. The episode concludes as Makoto’s second face-off with Sofia begins.

What to expect in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 23 (speculative)?

Hibiki gains new power (Image via J.C. Staff)

With these latest developments, Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 23 is anticipated to focus on Makoto’s rematch with Sofia Bulga, while Shiki battles demon underlings empowered by the Rose Sign to protect Hibiki and her party.

Additionally, the episode might feature the return of the Gorgons, one of the two new races that had previously joined the Demiplane.

