Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 24 release date, where to watch, and more

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 24, titled The Devil Vs. The Dragon, is scheduled for release on Monday, June 17, 2024, at 11 pm JST.

The recent episode 23, titled Nemesis Revenge Match, aired on Monday, June 10, 2024, and highlights the intense confrontation between Makoto and Sofia. Rona becomes involved but frightened by Makoto's warning, and agrees to his conditions and retreats, leaving Sofia behind. Meanwhile, Shiki protects Hibiki and her party and faces Lancer.

Accordingly, the next episode is anticipated to wrap up the showdowns between Makoto and Sofia, as well as Shiki and Lancer.

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 24 release date, time, and countdown

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 24 is set to air on Monday, June 17, 2024. For international fans, the English-subtitled version of the upcoming episode will be accessible earlier on the same day. Episode 24 of this isekai anime is also available for online streaming on various platforms approximately an hour after its television release.

The timings for the release of this anime in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, June 17 7:00 am Central Standard Time Monday, June 17 9:00 am Eastern Standard Time Monday, June 17 10:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Monday, June 17 2:00 pm Central European Time Monday, June 17 4:00 pm Indian Standard Time Monday, June 17 7:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Monday, June 17 10:00 pm Australian Central Standard Time Monday, June 17 11:30 pm

Where to watch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 24?

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 24 release date (Image via X/@tsukimichi_PR)

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy airs on various TV platforms across Japan, including Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV. Outside of Asia, the show is available on Crunchyroll, allowing fans in North and Central America and several other regions worldwide to watch the upcoming episode.

Medialink is airing this anime in South and Southeast Asia. Thus, viewers from these parts can catch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 24 on Medialink's YouTube channel, Ani-One.

However, only subscribers of their Ani-One Ultra Membership program have access to this Winter 2024 anime.

A brief recap of Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 23

Makoto threatens Io (Image via J.C. Staff)

In Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 23, Makoto faces Sofia Bulga in a rematch. Their encounter begins with a conversation about their previous battle, Gritonia's hero Tomoki, and the "Devil." Before Sofia can attack, Rona interrupts, shocked to find Makoto there and revealing his true identity as Kuzunoha to Io and Sofia.

Sofia notes Makoto's newfound ability to speak Common, while Io updates Rona on the situation, including Makoto's deal with a goddess to reclaim Fort Stellar and rescue Limia's hero, Hibiki. Despite warnings to retreat, both sides refuse, sparking their conflict, where Sofia reveals Makoto's identity as the Devil.

Meanwhile, Luto watches the battle through Sofia's eyes and admires Makoto's Mana Matter, his lifelong goal which Makoto has accomplished. During their fight, Sofia uses powers absorbed by consuming greater dragons, revealing that her true target is Luto. Despite transforming, Makoto easily counters her, stating she's still inferior to Luto. Sofia manages to sever Mana Matter, prompting Io to attack Makoto.

Makoto repels Io and warns him to stay away, instantly regenerating Mana Matter to fend off Sofia's next attack. Rona attempts to intervene but is intimidated by Makoto's threat. Terrified, she agrees to Makoto's terms, promising to give up Fort Stellar and the heroes, even offering to guide him to the demon king. Rona retreats, abandoning Sofia.

In the closing scenes, Sofia, empowered by merging with the Heavenly Sword, vows to kill Makoto as their battle climaxes. Meanwhile, Shiki confronts Lancer while safeguarding Hibiki and co, and vows to kill Lancer for harming Makoto before.

What to expect in Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 24 (speculative)?

Sofia in episode 23 (Image via J.C. Staff)

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 24 is expected to center on the climactic showdown between Makoto and Sofia, as well as Shiki and Lancer. Each side is determined to defeat their adversaries to secure victory and exact revenge.

With Hibiki's newfound abilities, the next episode is likely to reveal more about her new powers. It may also provide updates on Mio's battle with Left the mutant mildie dragon, and show how she overcomes his reflective ability. Additionally, viewers may get an update on the ongoing war between the demizen army and the demons in Kaleneon.

