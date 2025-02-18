  • home icon
  Übel Blatt episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Übel Blatt episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Feb 18, 2025 13:07 GMT
Übel Blatt episode 7 release date and time (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)
Übel Blatt episode 7 release date and time (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

Übel Blatt episode 7 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 12:30 am JST on Tokyo MX and other networks in Japan, as per the anime's official website. Following its TV broadcast, the episode will be streamed globally on Amazon Prime Video, with English subs.

In the previous episode, Koinzell fought Fargo, who showed no remorse for sacrificing the maidens. Even though Koinzell couldn't demonstrate the full extent of his powers due to the lack of moonlight in the waterways, he showed his skills to decimate Fargo. Following that, Koinzell challenged Schtemwolech in combat. Considering how the episode ended, fans are awaiting the release of Übel Blatt episode 7.

Übel Blatt episode 7 release date and time

Schtemwolech, as seen in the anime (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)
Schtemwolech, as seen in the anime (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

As per the anime's official website, Übel Blatt episode 7 will be released on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. However, due to the varying time zones and simulcast timings, most interested viewers can enjoy the episode on Friday, February 21, 2025.

Here are the release dates and timings for Übel Blatt episode 7, as per their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones

Date

Time

Pacific Standard Time

Friday, February 21, 2025

8:30 AM

Central Standard Time

Friday, February 21, 2025

10:30 AM

Eastern Standard Time

Friday, February 21, 2025

11:30 AM

Brazil Standard Time

Friday, February 21, 2025

1:30 PM

Greenwich Mean Time

Friday, February 21, 2025

4:30 PM

Central European Time

Friday, February 21, 2025

5:30 PM

Indian Standard Time

Friday, February 21, 2025

10:30 PM

Philippines Standard Time

Saturday, February 22, 2025

12:30 AM

Australian Central Standard Time

Saturday, February 22, 2025

2 AM

Where to watch Übel Blatt episode 7?

Weid and Scharen (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)
Weid and Scharen (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

Interested viewers can enjoy watching the TV broadcast of Übel Blatt episode 7 on Tokyo MX, Kansai TV, AT-X, BS Nippon, and other networks in Japan.

In addition, the episode will be exclusively streaming on Amazon Prime Video. However, fans would require a monetary subscription to watch the episode.

Übel Blatt episode 6 recap

Picking up the events from the previous episode, Übel Blatt episode 6 begins with Koinzell disdainfully looking at Fargo, whose corrupted mind robbed the lives of the innocent maidens. Even Geranpen cannot believe how he contributed to their cruel fate. He grandly showcases the maidens' disfigured vestiges on his body, claiming they now protect the heroic landgrave.

Koinzell is overwhelmed with fury. He charges at Fargo but the lack of moonlight in the dungeon severely reduces his strength. Even then, he lunges forward to attack Fargo, who demonstrates his supernatural powers. However, Koinzell blocks the attacks and goes for a counterattack.

Koinzell takes on Fargo (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)
Koinzell takes on Fargo (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

At this moment, Geranpen flings his sword to Koinzell, who picks it up and plunges it into Fargo's head. Elsewhere, Schtemwolech holds Scharen captive. He calls her a fine specimen - a perfect fairy and human hybrid. Since black-haired demihumans are rare, Scharen's existence is deemed special.

Just then, Koinzell arrives at the scene. Seeing Scharen tied up infuriates the elven hero. As such, he wants to take his revenge and finish off Schtemwolech. Interestingly, Koinzell dominates throughout the battle, even though Schtemwolech is experienced. Cornered, Landgrave wonders who his opponent truly is.

Schtemwolech vs. Koinzell (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)
Schtemwolech vs. Koinzell (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

Suddenly, he observes traces of Ascheritt in Koinzell, whom he had hacked to death. Koinzell then gravely injures Schtemowolech. Meanwhile, Weid and Aht arrive at the scene and face off against Schtemwolech's lackeys. On the other side, Koinzell prepares to kill his enemy. At this moment, several reinforcements arrive at Schtemwolech's aid.

As they apprehend Koinzell, the elven hero hears a faint cry from the depths of his consciousness. Suddenly, Koinzell is overcome with immense pain as his body disfigures and he assumes an angelic appearance. With renewed power, he decimates Koinzell's guards. The episode ends on a fascinating note, with Koinzell seemingly possessed by a spirit.

What to expect in Übel Blatt episode 7? (speculative)

Koinzell, as seen furious in the anime (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)
Koinzell, as seen furious in the anime (Image via Satelite and Staple Entertainment)

Given the previous episode covered chapters 30 to 34 from the original manga series, Übel Blatt episode 7 will likely adapt the manga from chapter 35. In other words, the episode will conclude Koinzell's battle against Schtemwolech, who is incredulous to see the elven hero's new avatar.

At the same time, he cannot comprehend how Ascheritt can return from the dead. Overall, the episode will include lots of actions and show Koinzell carrying out his brand of justice.

Edited by Apratim Chakraborty
