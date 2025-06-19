Where to start the webtoon after The Beginning After the End season 1? Explained

The Beginning After the End season 1 concluded its 12-episode run on June 18, 2025, after enthralling fans for three months during the Spring 2025 season. The season ended with Arthur Leywin beginning a new journey as an Adventurer, with his guardian, Jasmine Flamesworth. Arthur acquired the Guild license and set out to explore Sapin under the alias of Note.

Viewers who stuck with the anime's first season may want to know how Arthur's story unfolds in the future. Although a second season has already been announced, fans would need to wait till Spring 2026 to enjoy the resumption of Arthur's journey in the animated form.

Therefore, some fans might want to begin the webtoon before season 2 drops. Those fans can start the webtoon from chapter 57, since season 1 roughly ends at chapter 56. Although the anime adaptation has omitted and shuffled many key scenes, chapter 57 should be a good point to continue the story.

Where does The Beginning After the End season 1 leave off in the webtoon?

Arthur Leywin, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Interested fans can start reading the webtoon from chapter 57 after watching The Beginning After the End season 1, which ends the adaptation at around chapter 56. Chapter 57 marks the beginning of the webtoon's season 3, which follows the story from the two-year timeskip, seen at the end of the anime.

Notably, the final episode of The Beginning After the End season 1 changed a few moments from the webtoon to meet the runtime, in all likelihood. For instance, the episode didn't show Arthur allowing Sylvie to wander off in the Beast Glades to acquire experience. Likewise, the episode didn't properly show Arthur's assessment test.

Moreover, the webtoon had a moment where Arthur trains with Jasmine at the Beast Glades. Yet, the anime adaptation doesn't include those scenes. Needless to say, the previous episodes also removed many such key moments from the webtoon. Keeping this in mind, viewers can also choose to start the webtoon from the beginning (chapter 1) after watching The Beginning After the End season 1.

Where to begin the webnovel after The Beginning After the End season 1?

Arthur as Note, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio A-Cat)

As fans may know, the titular series has a webnovel version. Rather, author TurtleMe initially launched the series as a web novel on Tapas. After that, a webtoon adaptation was followed with Fuyuki23's illustrations. The webtoon closely followed the original narrative from the web novel.

That's why some fans may also choose to read the original webnovel after watching The Beginning After the End season 1. Those interested readers can begin the novel from chapter 30 of volume 2. Like the webtoon, the anime has improvised/removed some narrative choices from the webnovel. If a fan wants an immersive experience of the narrative, they can opt to read from the first chapter.

Where to read The Beginning After the End webnovel and webtoon?

Tessia, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Anime enthusiasts can resume Arthur's Leywin's narrative and read the official webnovel and webtoon on Tapas, a service available both as a website and an application. However, interested readers must buy coins to read the latest chapters on this platform. Like many other services, Tapas operates on a purchase coin system, where newly released chapters can be unlocked using "Inks."

These inks can be purchased with money or acquired through different means, such as inviting friends, completing offers, etc. Accumulating free inks for a period of time allows a reader to access chapters. TurtleMe's Patreon is another option for reading the latest chapters prior to their release on Tapas.

Is The Beginning After the End webnovel/webtoon over?

Jasmine and Arthur in the anime (Image via Studio A-Cat)

No, The Beginning After the End series (webtoon and the webnovel) is still ongoing, as of June 2025. The webtoon version releases chapters every Thursday at 9 am PT (9:30 PM JST), while the web novel version updates the chapters every Friday at the same time.

According to the official listings on Tapas, the web novel has released 511 chapters (total episodes are 1511) so far, while the web novel has released 223 chapters, explored in 265 episodes.

Conclusion

The Beginning After the End season 1 isn't the end since the official staff has already confirmed a season 2 for Spring 2026 release. However, many fans might want to read the webtoon and the webnovel prior to the release of season 2. It will not only enrich their experience but also make them appreciate TurtleMe's narrative more. In the end, the anime was only a teaser to the author's original work.

