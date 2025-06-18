The Beginning After the End episode 12: Arthur's new journey as Note begins, as he clears the Guild's Admission Test

The Beginning After the End episode 12, titled The King, Departs, was released on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. The episode followed Arthur Leywin's Guild Admission Test, as he received a rank - the official marker of an adventurer. Arthur met new faces at the Guild, including a hostile one named Lucas Wykes.

The Beginning After the End episode 12 served as a fitting finale, weaving the plot for the next season, which has already been confirmed. The episode subtly highlighted Jasmine's troubled childhood, Arthur's hint of worry about his own abilities, and explored the characters, who will become integral in the next season.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from The Beginning After the End episode 12.

The Beginning After the End episode 12: Arthur Leywin takes the Guild Admission Test as Note

Jasmine and Arthur (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, The Beginning After the End episode 12 begins with a scene at the Xyrus Adventurer's Guild, where Jasmine wants Arthur to join the rank assessment system. After registering his name, they head to another room to meet the guild's leader, Kaspian Bladeheart.

Meanwhile, Arthur has decided to hide his identity to ensure the influence of the royalty won't reach his family. As such, he has adopted the alias of "Note." Nevertheless, Arthur observes Kaspian, a young man with glasses. According to Kaspian, a guild candidate must first take the written exam and have their Mana Core assessed under normal circumstances.

However, Arthur is exempt from that and is directly allowed to take part in the rank-assessment test due to Jasmine's family's influence. According to The Beginning After the End episode 12, Jasmine Flamesworth's father is one of the benefactors of the guild. Since Jasmine, an A-ranked adventurer from the Flamesworth family, has recommended Arthur, he gets some extra privileges.

Kaspian Bladeheart, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Meanwhile, Kaspian leads Arthur to the arena, where mages examine the candidates through a duel. The Beginning After the End episode 12 switches the focus to a battle between a young girl and the examiner, who fights the candidate and feels that she's worthy to be a C-rank adventurer.

Afterward, The Beginning After the End episode 12 shows the next candidate, Elijah Knight, entering the arena. Interestingly, the examiner goes through the list once more and talks to the other examiners present. After a confirmation, the examiner announces Elijah as a B-rank adventurer. In other words, the boy gets a rank even without taking part in the assessment test.

Following Elijah, Lucas Wykes's name comes up. The Beginning After the End episode 12 introduces Lucas Wykes as an arrogant mage who looks down upon even his superiors. While Lucas performs exceptionally well, showcasing his High Level flames, his haughty behavior prevents him from getting a higher rank than D.

Lucas Wykes, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Even though the examiner calls off the test, Lucas is adamant enough to demonstrate his flames. At this moment, in The Beginning After the End episode 12, Arthur Leywin (Note) stops Lucas by throwing a blade at him. Lucas gets furious at Arthur, but before he can do anything, he is forcibly escorted out of the arena.

After that, Arthur's turn comes up. The Beginning After the End episode 12 shows Arthur entering the arena, exuding his menacing aura. Since Arthur is a special case, Kaspian Bladeheart becomes his examiner. The decision intrigues others because they wonder why Kaspian, an AA-rank adventurer, would test a young boy.

Interestingly, the episode cuts the scene as the battle unfolded. Instead, the episode skips to Arthur receiving a badge and the confirmation that he has been registered as a B-rank adventurer. Jasmine congratulates Arthur, who finally becomes an adventurer.

Arthur Leywin, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Elsewhere, in The Beginning After the End episode 12, the examiners are slightly worried that so many new candidates have been judged as B-rank adventurers. Kaspian reminds them about the cultural exchange by the youths of three races. As a result, elves and dwarves were allowed to join the guild as well.

Speaking about Lucas, Kaspian mentions that he belongs to the famous Wykes family. According to The Beginning After the End episode 12, Lucas is a half-elf. Meanwhile, the guild's officials ask Kaspian about Elijah and why he was exempt from the exam. Kaspian replies that it's because of a special recommendation he couldn't refute.

Kaspian and other examiners (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Apparently, Elijah, a human child, was raised in the Kingdom of Darv. He was sent as a representative of the Dwarves to intermingle with humans. The officials also ask Kaspian about the masked adventurer (Arthur). The Guild leader becomes slightly tensed as he recalls his battle against Arthur.

He tells them that the boy neither belongs to any special race, like elves or dwarves, nor has ties to any royal families. However, he acknowledges that his affiliation with Jasmine Flamesworth is particularly interesting. Yet, Kaspian notes the assessment battle, where Arthur showcased impressive swordsmanship. However, Arthur did something which made Kaspian feel that he was too "full of himself."

The Beginning After the End episode 12: Arthur learns from his mistake and strives to do better

Elijah Knight, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Elsewhere, in The Beginning After the End episode 12, Arthur Leywin seems slightly enlightened after his assessment test with Kaspian Bladeheart. The boy feels that he was so engrossed by the world's magic that he completely neglected the meticulous training that he was the best at in his previous life.

Meanwhile, Arthur meets Elijah outside, who commends Arthur for stopping Lucas the way he did. Interestingly, Lucas overhears that and mocks the duo by bringing up his status and skill levels. Yet, he lets it go, as the ruckus brings a crowd near them. Afterward, Jasmine suggests to Arthur that they should go somewhere.

The Beginning After the End episode 12 then switches the scene to the Beast grazing land - a relatively quiet area, where low-rank adventurers practice. However, things don't go as planned, as they confront a dangerous beast. Although Jasmine fights valiantly against the beast, it continues to rampage.

Jasmine fights a mana beast (Image via Studio A-Cat)

At this moment, Arthur decides to take it slow and remember his roots. With the knowledge from his previous life, he waits for the perfect opportunity to pounce on the beast. Arthur then demonstrates his flames and showcases his excellent swordsmanship to defeat the monster. As Arthur slays the beast, Jasmine takes off his mask and pinches his cheeks.

Later, at night, the duo spends some time by a lighting fire at the Beast's grazing area. While conversing with Arthur, Jasmine finally opens up about her strained relationship with her family. Apparently, the Flamesworth family is famous for producing mages with fire magic. However, when they discovered that Jasmine couldn't demonstrate fire, they called him a "good-for-nothing."

Arthur was furious after hearing Jasmine's story because it reminded him of his previous life. Jasmine didn't expect Arthur to get angry. She then recalls how she used to fight like Arthur before, and got scolded by her Twin Horn teammates. Yet, she was glad to have met them. Arthur wonders if he can change as well.

Tessia, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio A-Cat)

Meanwhile, Tessia Eralith sees Arthur with Jasmine through a crystal ball. She becomes slightly jealous seeing Arthur with another woman. Interestingly, Virion arrives at the scene and asks Tessia why she doesn't try something new if she's so jealous of Arthur. The elderly elf then gives Tessia a book on the Xyrus Academy.

It is implied that Tessia will join the academy, where Arthur is supposed to study after his stint as an adventurer. Following this, the episode shows a two-year time-skip scene, where Arthur's story as the masked swordsman has become popular among the locals. The Beginning After the End episode 12 ends with Jasmine and Arthur heading on another journey.

Conclusion

The Beginning After the End episode 12 wrapped up the first season, highlighting the inception of Arthur's journey as an adventurer. The episode focused on Arthur's Guild Admission test and his encounter with Elijah and Lucas. Most importantly, the episode saw Arthur identify his weaknesses, as he realized that he needed to stay true to his roots.

