Which Demon Slayer Hashira are you, based on your zodiac sign?

The series' greatest Demon Slayers, mastering their particular skills, the Hashira are not to be meddled with. The Demon Slayer Corps' cornerstones are these Hashira. Any of the famous Twelve Demon Moons or 50 Demons must be demolished by a Dragon Slayer while undergoing severe training to become a Hashira. Taking this into account, here are all the zodiac signs that we attribute to each of these Hashiras.

Which Demon Slayer Hashira are you, based on your zodiac?

Aries- Water Hashira Sakonji Urokodaki

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Episode 2 - Trainer Sakonji Urokodaki just launched! got.cr/2GkSSuE Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Episode 2 - Trainer Sakonji Urokodaki just launched! got.cr/2GkSSuE https://t.co/JSPsGYa5ZE

Sakonji, being a skilled swordsman, has a plethora of experience and information to impart. He frequently acts as a mentor to aspiring Demon Slayers. When it comes to facing obstacles, Aries, like Sakonji, are generally brave and strong.

They are incredibly capable and follow through on their obligations. He was previously among the most formidable Demon Slayers as the erstwhile Water Hashira.

Gemini- Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji

Mitsuri Kanroji is ardent and impassioned and continually complements others in her brain, which is most likely one of the reasons for her moniker "The Hashira of Love." Despite being timid and often flustered, she is friendly to others, especially Obanai, with whom she shares a connection.

Once a Gemini has committed to someone, whether it be friends, family, or a romantic partner, they are exceedingly faithful. When it comes to Geminis, such as Mitsuri, they might be cautious about who they trust, but once you've won it, you will have a lifelong ally in Gemini.

Libra - Thunder Hashira Jigoro Kuwajima

Jigoro was known for his unwavering dedication to his students as well as his rigorous training. Despite his standing as a powerful mentor and former Hashira, he used to have a soft heart for the upcoming generation of pupils and an unyielding devotion to nurturing them.

Jigoro and other Libras are known for their balanced dispositions and dedication to a cause. They take pleasure in setting things up in an orderly manner, be it things or life.

Taurus - Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku

Kyojuro Rengoku in Demon Slayer (image via Studio Pierrot)

Kyojuro has an exuberant and boisterous demeanor. Kyojuro was ecstatic about his responsibilities as a Hashira, thus he came off as joyfully quirky on several occasions. Taurus, like Kyojuro, is recognized for his zeal, reliability, and dedication. While Kyojuro and the vast majority of Taurus are eager to take things to the next level, they can also be aggressive and impulsive at times.

Cancer - Flower Hashira Kanae Kocho

Cancers like Kanae are committed to their loved ones, but they are also immensely fond of them, often to an insane level. They hold their close ones in high regard and will make immeasurable efforts to protect them, regardless of the cost. Kanae is a gentle, patient, warm-hearted girl with an easygoing attitude, and in Shinobu and Kanao's flashbacks, she is always shown with a soft grin on her face.

Virgo - Stone Hashira Gyomei Himejima

Gyomei Himejima in Dragon Slayer (image via Studio Pierrot)

Virgos are modest, self-effacing, hardworking, and realistic, yet they are often natural, kind, and empathetic underneath the surface. Despite his formidable look, Gyomei epitomizes a delicate personality, being extremely soft and compassionate.

Virgos like Gyomei are frequently anxious and tense due to their high cognitive operations. He's also shown to be highly religious, often wearing his prayer beads and giving prayers in difficult situations.

Pisces - Insect Hashira Shinobu Kocho

Shinobu Kochu, as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Individuals born under the sign of Pisces are known for their emotionality, graciousness, and attentiveness. Shinobu has a bright, pleasant, and happy temperament, usually smiling with a laid-back approach regardless of the occasion.

Her outer conduct, on the other hand, is rapidly revealed to be a ruse. Shinobu wasn't like other Demon Slayers in that she lacked the physical strength to cut demons' heads in order to destroy them. As a result, she developed a combat technique that emphasized piercing and thrusting.

Capricorn - Serpent Hashira Obanai Iguro

Obanai Iguro in Demon Slayer (Image via Studio Pierrot)

They are determined, materialistic, and powerful. Obanai has many Capricorn-like characteristics. He is a highly severe and harsh guy who only cares about a small number of people. During Pillar training, he ties up lower-ranking Demon Slayers for trivial reasons like annoyance and utilizes them as impediments.

Capricorns like Iguro make excellent life partners and also friends. Capricorns prefer to keep their social circles modest, yet they are devoted and sympathetic to their loved ones. However, Iguro suffers from self-loathing in Demon Slayer since he is a member of a rich and corrupt clan.

Scorpio - Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui

Tengen Uzui in Demon Slayer (image via Studio Pierrot)

Scorpios adopt a single-minded approach to achieving their goals, which they place high. Tengen is an oddball who is always trying to be showy and theatrical. He appears to be callous and indifferent to many people, yet we can tell that he is essentially a kind person.

He tells his wife that their life should come first, then innocent civilians, and finally himself. Scorpios don't perceive or set boundaries in their lives, and they won't listen to anybody who tells them they can't possess whatever they want.

Leo - Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito

Muichiro Tokito (image via Studio Pierrot)

In their personal relationships, Leos are known for being loyal and honest, and mostly true to themselves. Muichiro is a rambunctious guy who can't seem to stop thinking and can't seem to concentrate on anything.

Muichiro, like other Leos, is, however, impassive and obtuse at times. He is apathetic and disinterested because he thinks just for himself and acts solely on logic, never allowing emotion to guide him.

Aquarius - Water Hashira Giyu Tomioka

Giyu has a stern face and a serious demeanor at all times. He has a quiet temperament and a solid sense of justice, and he has no patience for individuals who are unaware of their own boundaries and waste their lives.

Aquarians like Giyu are forward-thinking, self-reliant, intelligent, and remarkable. Their elemental sign is Air, defying classification. Others are vivacious and energetic, while some are peaceful and sensitive.

Sagittarius - Wind Hashira Sanemi Shinazugawa

Sanemi Shinazugawa in Demon Slayer (image via Studio Pierrot)

Sagittarius appear enthusiastic and free-spirited on the surface, yet they are also serious thinkers. They would rather be in the logical and intellectual realms than in the emotional ones. Sanemi is a brash, hot-blooded, and obstinate young man who is frequently overbearing and ready to strike out.

Kagaya Ubuyashiki was the only person Sanemi was respectful towards in Demon Slayer, and it was only after he realized the man was far more than his outer look implied. Sanemi's cold, nasty, and dismissive demeanor, on the other hand, stems from the fact that, in the horrid past, he has lost too many individuals he cared for.

Well, that is all from our end. Who else would you like to see on the list? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Somava