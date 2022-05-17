Naruto is one of the most popular anime series of all time, with millions of fans worldwide. Masashi Kishimoto's plot spans decades, so there are plenty of interesting characters to encounter and be enamored with. Each character has a unique personality trait that contributes to their appeal. And fans have their own list of favorites of well.

Depending on the month of your birth, this article presents Naruto personalities who will be a fantastic fit for you. Do tell us in the comments section who your Naruto crush is, based on this list of characters.

Which Naruto Character would you date, based on your birth month?

January borns are most likely to date Minato

Having them around will keep you entertained, and it will be impossible for you to feel bored. Minato's presence will enhance these qualities in you as well. He is extremely tender and affectionate in his romantic interactions. January babies are also a lot of fun to be around because they are very adventurous. So be prepared to have a great time.

February borns are most likely to date Obito

February babies are known for their individuality, inventiveness, and charity, yet they may keep a portion of themselves hidden from others. However, this tendency may be eased if you have Obito as a companion. February babies are also likely to be aloof, uninterested, and easily distracted. But these features should not be a reason for alarm, as these individuals often dream extremely high and beyond the limit of anyone's scope. With Obito around, February babies can definitely realize their goals.

March borns are most likely to date Sakura

These are some of the qualities that set March babies apart from those born in other months. Sakura can readily adapt to any situation because she has a tendency to be compassionate and creative. It's a given that these people will grow up with a variety of unique traits that they will desire to share with their partners. March babies are also considered particularly lucky in numerology.

April borns are most likely to date Hana

People born in April tend to be enthusiastic and outdoorsy. Food, science, reading, travel, and especially animals are all things they and Hana share a deep affinity for. Aside from that, they place a higher value on deeds than words. April-born people's enjoyment and excitement are, more often than not, tied to their environment. As a result, they have a greater capacity for self-discovery and self-expression and are more likely to pursue their dreams. They don’t squander their precious time on useless stuff. They are masters of the to-do list because of their proclivity for multitasking.

May borns are most likely to date Iruka

Iruka sensei, as seen in Naruto (image via Studio Pierrot)

May borns are known for their generosity. They have a golden heart and an innate ability to give. They share Iruka Umino's compassion and desire to promote goodwill. They can easily grasp concepts and seldom voice any dissatisfaction with the situation at hand. Everything May-borns do is dictated by their desires and wishes. They are motivated by their intuitative thinking to achieve their goals.

June borns are most likely to date Itachi

Social butterflies born in June are gregarious, talented, and beautiful! They possess a curious, inquisitive spirit and a high level of intelligence. June-born people are excellent communicators who are capable of drawing the attention of others. Itachi's placid temperament contrasts well with the fun and eccentric characteristics of his June-born mates.

July borns are most likely to date Sasuke

Sasuke Uchiha, as seen in Naruto (image via Studio Pierrot)

July-borns tend to be upbeat and enthusiastic. They have a propensity to be overly cheerful in any scenario. This feature will likely aid Sasuke a lot in his attitude towards life. With people like him, you'll form a strong connection. Those born in July tend to be optimistic and see the silver lining in every situation. Friends and acquaintances find them particularly amusing. People can't help but chuckle at their gags.

August borns are most likely to date Tsunade

People born in August tend to be self-assured, methodical, and sensible. Tsunade is a wonderful example of a leader with these characteristics. August-borns often take up the position of an organization leader or manager. Because of their self-assurance and affable demeanor, people born in August make excellent leaders.

September are borns most likely to date Shikamaru

Shikamaru Nara, as seen in Naruto (image via Studio Pierrot)

Those born in September have a sensitive and passionate nature. They also present themselves as powerful individuals.These individuals put forth a lot of effort. People born in September tend to be intelligent, but they also tend to be self-conscious, a trait not unknown to Shikamaru himself.

In addition to being cheerful, these individuals become furious easily, but they don't suppress their feelings or express them right away. They tend to assess their surroundings first, before acting.

October borns are most likely to date Naruto

Like Naruto, October-borns tend to be outgoing, pleasant, and generous. They make every effort to be courteous and pleasant to everyone they come into contact with in order to avoid falling into anyone's bad books. Even if they don't want to, they may do things they wouldn't normally do to make their close friends and family members feel comfortable and secure. October-borns also have a higher moral compass, in addition to being great friends.

November borns are most likely to date Rock Lee

Loyalty is a trait that is seldom seen in the world, but is a need for everyone. November-borns are the most adept at managing friendships and relationships. November-borns and Rock Lee are on the same page about cheating; they'll never do it. November-borns treat their friends with utmost respect and adoration, which is why they are well-liked among their circles.

December borns are most likely to date Hinata

Hinata Hyuga, as seen in Naruto (image via Studio Pierrot)

One of the most distinctive traits of people born in December is their intense desire to remain grounded. People born in December, like Hinata, are down-to-earth no matter how successful they are. They have a simple way of life that is highly influenced by their cultural background.

That is all from our end. Do let us know who you got as your Naruto sweetheart in the comments section.

