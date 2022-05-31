What Pokemon best fits you, based on your zodiac sign?

There are various unique and distinct Pokemon creatures with recognizable qualities that fans are aware of. Some entities prefer solitude and enjoy being alone in nature, but others thrive in social surroundings and are outgoing.

Although humans are all unique, there are some characteristics and categories that unite us, such as the zodiac signs. In this list, we will discuss Pokemon that best represent each of the 12 zodiac signs.

Disclaimer: This list contains the author’s opinion and will deal with Pokemon species, not with any particular character.

12 Pokemon for each zodiac sign

1) Aries - Incineroar

An Aries wants to be known as the brightest in their vocation. Their desire to be recognized for their accomplishments drives them to be some of the most hardworking people in the zodiac. This also makes them incredibly competitive, always wanting to outperform those who appear to be better at things and providing them with the motivation to never give up.

There is no better match for this sign than Incineroar. Incineroar is always striving for the recognition and love of kids and smaller Pokemon. Incineroar is one of the most hardworking partners, constantly training to defeat others above it in order to become number one. It is also a Pokemon that enjoys competing and proving its strength in combat. A wonderful companion for people born under the sign of the Ram.

2) Taurus - Diance

Diance is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful Pokemon in existence. It has a grayish rock body with diamonds dangling from various areas. Diance is not a fighter and generally prefers a more defensive approach, but it has the strength to fight when necessary.

For the strong-willed Taurus who loves a comfortable and elegant life, Diance is the best partner to have around. Diance will be a beautiful and powerful ally who will help Taureans live a life without problems, and the Pokemon’s ability to create diamonds with its hands will provide the kind of luxurious life that all Taureans covet.

3) Gemini - Beautifly

Gemini is a social zodiac sign, and the people who bear the symbol of the twins are always willing to fraternize, make friends, and talk about their multiple hobbies. Geminis require a social environment to function optimally and have a curious and playful personality that makes them enjoyable to be around.

The butterfly Pokemon, Beautifly, is a perfect match for these likable and extroverted people. Beautifly is a Pokemon who likes to be in large groups and is always willing to lend a helping hand. Their attractive colors and pleasant personality make them stand out, and this helps them gain a lot of friends.

4) Cancer - Growlithe

Cancers are believed to be among the most loyal members of the zodiac. If you are close to a Cancer, they will do everything they can to keep you safe and well. They are generally peaceful and emotional people, but when it comes to protecting their loved ones, they display incredible bravery.

What better fit for them than one of the most loyal Pokemon in the world? Growlithe is a Pokemon you want to have by your side if you’re looking for a reliable partner. They are completely loyal to their trainers, going so far as to not move sometimes while waiting for an order. They are also fiercely protective of their friends and really care for those close to them.

5) Leo - Litleo

Leos are people who prefer to keep their personalities low-key most of the time, but they are strong and proud underneath. Leo prefers to be alone, but they also require a close social group to live comfortably. These are people who are determined to stand out from the crowd, with strong wills to excel in everything they do.

Bearing the symbol of the lion in the zodiac, a Leo’s ideal partner is Litleo. These energetic and proud Pokemon are typically seen in huge groups, but the Litleo pups must learn to be better on their own, setting their pride aside. Litleo's fury and fierceness are normally hidden from the outside world, but when they are engaged in intense combat, they reveal all of their personality.

6) Virgo - Espeon

Virgos are commonly found alone, relishing their solitude, and a small yet close group of friends. Virgos can be quite judgmental, but it is usually in a good spirit, attempting to help their friends realize they can do or become better. Even when they prefer to be alone, they are pleasant by nature and can be quite kind and loving to the right people.

Espeon is a Pokemon who is distinguished by its preference for loneliness and an enormous affection for its trainer. They tend to judge the people they spend the most time with, to measure their worth. Even though they are not known to enjoy large crowds, Espeons do not become stressed among them and can even become highly gregarious. An Espeon would make an excellent friend and partner for a Virgo.

7) Libra - Lucario

Libras are essentially people who strive for balance in their lives and the lives of those around them. They are affected by injustice and like to avoid conflict wherever possible, but this does not imply they are not always willing to fight. They are pleasant folk who normally keep their calm when a problem arises.

Libras would work great alongside Lucario, a Pokemon known for its love of justice. Lucarios prefer calm and quiet environments that can help them maintain their equilibrium. Their ability to manage aura assists them in identifying the creatures and emotions surrounding them.

Lucarios are usually not aggressive, preferring to meditate and train to keep their strength. They are also known to dwell in packs and prefer to be near folks that make them feel relaxed.

8) Scorpio - Gyarados

Scorpios are known for being true to themselves. They are stubborn and never take no for an answer, going to extreme measures to obtain their goals. They are typically people who enjoy challenges. With the support of their strong resolve and will to achieve their goals, they rarely back down from one.

Gyarados is an excellent ally and friend for Scorpios. As Pokemon with a fierce spirit and an unrivaled fighting instinct, Gyrarados are noted for their quick temper and eagerness to overcome any hurdle that comes their way. Their nature stops them from fleeing any opponent and seeing the combat through regardless of the outcome.

9) Sagittarius - Sylveon

One of the most optimistic and friendly signs of the zodiac, Sagittarius is known for being surrounded and adored by social groups. They are always positive and love helping their friends maintain high spirits and an optimistic outlook on life. Sagittarius is also a fun-loving sign, and their outgoing personality makes it easy for them to meet new acquaintances.

Keeping this in mind, their ideal partner would be the Eevee evolution that follows when they sense their trainer's love and friendship. Sylveons are always cheerful and optimistic, with bright colors that keep their friends happy. They are known to be one of the most social Pokemon, able to form a bond of friendship with almost anyone.

10) Capricorn - Greninja

Capricorns prefer to keep their heads leveled and relaxed. They are not quick to react and are usually natural leaders. They are really focused on their goals and are not concerned with minor issues or demands. They can be cold at times, but they are really caring; it's just a different kind of affection than what most people are used to.

Greninja is a great partner for these calm and ambitious individuals. Greninja is a Pokemon who prefers to meditate and maintain a calm demeanor. They are also really good at leading other Pokemon, with their strategic minds and calculated moves. Greninja always has a placid expression on its face, and it is incredibly kind and friendly to people that are close to it.

11) Aquarius - Milotic

Aquarius is a sign that a lot of people have trouble understanding. They are easily one of the most unique people you will meet, and they will not change for anyone. They are known to appreciate solitude and environments where they can be their authentic selves.

They don’t enjoy arguments and are usually mediators. Some people accuse them of being cold and rude, but this is because they don't take the time to understand the compassionate and lovable Aquarius.

Milotic is the perfect Pokemon to represent those born under the symbol of the water-carrier. It enjoys swimming by itself in the depths of the ocean, making it a Pokemon that not a lot of trainers can connect with. They are not very expressive, but they are always eager to express affection for their trainer. Milotic is also known for emerging from the ocean to calm the hearts of those filled with rage and hatred.

12) Pisces - Indeedee

Those with Pisces as their sun sign are known to be artistic, shy, and sensitive. They normally keep their emotions to themselves, even when they feel a lot. They are, nevertheless, some of the most compassionate people in the world, willing to go to any length to make others around them happy. They are intuitive when it comes to the emotions of others and want to help whoever they can.

Indeedee is the ideal partner for this zodiac sign as a Pokemon with the ability to perceive what the beings around them are feeling and willing to help them keep their emotions in control. Indeedee is a very shy creature, and it’s not an expressive Pokemon. But no one can doubt this Pokemon's compassionate and endearing character.

