Why Buggy could be a descendant of the Nefartari family in One Piece, explored

One Piece chapter 1115 is set to be released on May 27, 2024, and the chapter's spoilers might have teased Buggy as the descendant of the Nefartari family, just like Vivy from the Arabasta Saga.

Moreover, this hint was not even a major detail of the episode, as it was teased during a visual from the Void Century when JoyBoy was fighting the alliance of the 20 Kingdoms. One of these 20 World Kingdoms leaders had a round nose, similar to Buggy.

But when viewed from a different perspective and connecting different events from different arcs, Buggy could be a descendant of the Nefartari family, hinted by the controversial Levely incident and his sharing the same hair color as Vivi.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and has the author's opinion.

One Piece: Why Buggy The Clown could be a descendant of the Nefartari family

Vegapunk as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1115 continued the live stream of Vegapunk, whereas the Five Elders were still trying their best to stop his stream. The chapter revealed more about the historical figure and the first pirate of the Grand Line, JoyBoy.

According to Vegapunk, JoyBoy fought the alliance of the 20 Kingdoms, which later united and formed the World Government, which Imu ruled. Unfortunately, JoyBoy died during this fight, and according to Vegapunk, his death marked the end of the Void Century.

With the Void Century still an enigmatic period for both the fans and the residents of the Grand Line, some hints in the chapter raised an eyebrow for the fans, more specifically, the silhouette of one of the persons from the 20 Kingdoms.

In the panel where JoyBoy was showcased in his Nika form, fans also got to witness some people from the 20 Kingdom alliance, and one of these people had a round nose, which was oddly similar to the Pirate Clown, Buggy. This could mean that the person whose silhouette appeared in chapter 1114 could be Nefartari Lili's brother, thus hinting at Buggy being a possible descendant of the Nefartari family.

But branding Buggy just because of his little detail as a member of the Nefartari family would be too far-fetched. So, let's look at some more hints regarding the Nefartari family.

First, the obvious link between Buggy and the Nefartari family could be his hair color, which is similar to Nefartari Vivi's. Nefartari Titi, Vivi's mother, is also speculated to have hair colors similar to blue. So, this hair color could be related to the lineage of this family.

Imu revealing the blunder of Nefartari Lili (Image via Shueisha)

Lastly, in One Piece chapter 1085, the encounter between Imu and King Cobra revealed that Nefartari D Lili's blunder, as described by Imu, led to the distribution of the Poneglyphs worldwide. This also played a main role in catalyzing the Pirate Era.

So, how did Nefartari Vivi distribute the Poneglyphs around the world? As most fans know, the Poneglyphs were created by the Kozuki clan in their native language. However, it is speculated that the Poneglyphs the Kozuki clan created were not in their individual shapes but just a big block.

The Poneglyphs as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

This could be where Buggy's devil fruit would also connect him to the Nefartari clan. His devil fruit, the Chop-Chop fruit, allows him to chop his body into individual parts and control each part individually. But the awakening of his fruit could use the chopping ability on others.

This awakened ability could be in possession of the Nefartari ancestor, who chopped the Poneglyphs into individual parts and distributed them into different parts of the world.

Final thoughts

With the Chop-Chop fruit being a devil fruit linked to the Nefartari family, the Paw-Paw fruit could share a similar tale. The fruit currently belongs to former warlord Kuma, and the next inheritor, as speculated by fans, is Nefartari Vivi.

It is revealed for Paw-Paw fruit, but Chop-Chop fruit could have also been a prize in the Native Hunting Competition of the Celestial Dragons. But take this article with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

