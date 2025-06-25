Why should there be an I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! season 2, explored

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! season 2 has become a source of passionate speculation among fans since the series concluded its first installment on Sunday, June 22, 2025. The anime has won over a dedicated audience with grandiose space‑opera battles, unexpected emotional depth, and a charismatic protagonist.

While there has been no official announcement from studio Quad or the original creator, the vast source material still available in Yomu Mishima's ongoing light novel offers fruitful material for the future.

On top of that, the ending further divides political tensions and introduces incomplete character arcs, with Liam’s tense relationship with Amagi and his scheming family being foremost among them. These unresolved threads set the stage for a possible second season, full of drama and intrigue in the cosmos.

Trending

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's opinion and may include spoilers from the I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! manga/anime.

Exploring the reasons why I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! season 2 should happen

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! season 2 is expected to feature more on Amagi and Liam's relationship (Image via Quad)

I’m the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! has established itself with a large fanbase mainly due to its quirky story and unique character relationships within the boundaries of isekai and sci-fi storytelling. The anime follows Liam Sera Banfield, an evil aristocrat who, despite trying to be evil, ends up being viewed as a force for good and justice most of the time.

The first season ended in June 2025, and fans are already wondering if there will be an I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! season 2. There are reasons to state that season 2 not only makes sense, but that it should be considered essential.

One of the most straightforward reasons is in the source material. As of now, the light novel series has more than ten volumes out at this point, and the first season only addresses a fraction of them.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! season 2 is expected to feature a grown-up Liam (Image via Quad)

This means there is a lot left in the story for the animation team to pursue, such as significant developments in Liam's political maturation, his more complicated relationship with Amagi, and fresh galactic threats that will reshape the power dynamics in the empire. The show has a rich story that is packed with plotlines a single cour could not possibly cover.

In addition, the fan reaction to the series has been overwhelmingly positive on various platforms. Most viewers were hooked by the irony of Liam's character, who was attempting to be evil yet ended up as a well-liked leader.

Online discussions reflect a keen interest in the world-building and characters, with audience members wanting to know more about the inner workings of the empire, AI-human relations, and impending dangers that Liam may encounter.

Expand Tweet

While there have been some criticisms about the adaptation's quality and pacing, fans appear invested enough to accept a return, particularly one that can better its predecessor's mistakes.

Studio Quad's production and Tetsuya Yanagisawa's direction also mean the foundation is already in place. The world, characters, and tone have been well-established, and the staff is more than capable of continuing the series if green-lit.

Considering the available material, fan interest, and production readiness, the decision to continue the anime should be straightforward. I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! season 2 should happen—not merely to complete what it began, but to explore the chaotic brilliance of Liam’s so-called evil reign.

Final thoughts

Amagi as seen in anime (Image via Quad)

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! season 2 is highly anticipated following a successful season 1 finale on June 22, 2025, with an engaging mix of space drama, ironic comedy, and characters worth investing in over multiple seasons. However, the sequel has not yet been confirmed, despite having over ten volumes of source material to adapt.

The unresolved arcs, especially around Liam's relationship with Amagi and the growing political strain, require continuity. With the fan support and production legitimacy given, I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! season 2 feels both logical and necessary to continue Liam’s twisted rise to power.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir Kamran is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda and has over four years of experience covering the anime and manga industry. With a degree in Data Science, he brings analytical precision and structured research to his writing, ensuring factual accuracy and thoughtful insight in every piece.



His passion for anime was sparked by Death Note, whose psychological depth and gripping narrative inspired him to dive deeper into the medium. Over time, Mudassir developed a strong admiration for creators like Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei—praising their visionary storytelling and global influence.



Mudassir maintains high standards in his journalism—cross-referencing Reddit discussions, official updates, and credible sources to provide clear and objective reporting. He respects reader privacy, avoids speculative claims, and strives to maintain a balanced perspective in all his coverage.



Outside the anime world, he enjoys non-fiction books, gaming, and spending time outdoors exploring new places. Know More