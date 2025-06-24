I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! episode 12 was expected to focus on the aftermath of the battle between the Bandield Territory and the Goaz Pirates. Premiered officially on Sunday, June 22, 2025, in Japan, the episode in fact follows the expected plot.

The episode delves into complicated emotions and political power. Liam gains recognition from the Empire but also struggles with his opportunistic family. The episode combines loyalty, legacy, and self-value brilliantly, as Amagi is revealed as Liam’s true ally.

Her tearful scene has the emotional weight in the episode. The tension is created by the family betrayal and the Empire's response, while his decision to keep Amagi showcases the heart of the show underneath the satire.

Disclaimer: The article includes spoilers from the I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! episode 12.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! episode 12 shows Liam’s rising legacy tested by betrayal from his own family

Liam asks Christiana to report her condition to the developer in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! episode 12 (Image via Quad)

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! episode 12, named Family, begins with a serene but meaningful glimpse into how much the Banfield land has developed. The area is technologically developed and economically secure. One entrepreneur even announces plans to establish a new firm outside the star system because of an overwhelming influx of external trade requests.

This growth is the direct effect of Lord Liam's effective leadership and reputation, which came about after he defeated the Goaz Pirate Gang. The glory surrounding Count Alistair previously appears to have been restored to the Banfield name.

Later, I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! episode 12 shows Liam speaking with the Henfrey merchant, Thomas, who provides him with an estimated report of the treasure taken from Goaz. Amagi tells Liam that the treasure is worth enough to pay off a significant amount of the Banfield family's debt. Thomas also mentions the high-tech medical devices he had previously shipped, utilized to treat the people changed by Goaz's inhumane experiments. The manufacturer now requests clinical trial information in exchange.

Christiana as seen in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! episode 12 (Image via Quad)

By this time, Christiana arrives and informs that she has finished her treatment and is officially discharged. She asks him to let Thomas see the results of her recovery. Nias suddenly shows up with the standard commotion, followed by Eulisia Morisille of the Third Weapons Factory.

Eulisia asks how well the prototype Mobile Knight Nemain has been doing. As the conversation goes on about other types of ships, one ship catches Liam's eye. He orders Amagi to buy it, but she tells him that such an acquisition needs to be approved by the Empire because it is classified. Brian then arrives with a formal announcement—Liam is to receive a Medal of Honor from the Capital Planet for his service in eliminating the Goaz Pirates.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! episode 12 then takes a complete change of pace. Liam is greeted by some surprise visitors—his family. He doesn't recognize his own father at first, but after introducing himself, the tension once again returns. Liam remembers how his father left him with debt and territorial duties and ran away. Amagi introduces his mother, grandfather, and grandmother. Talking of their surprisingly young looks, Liam jokingly says that anti-aging treatments work so well.

Liam's family visits him in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! episode 12 (Image via Quad)

Conversations quickly turn sour. His family criticizes Amagi’s presence, calling her inappropriate and suggesting that Liam should not keep an AI doll by his side now that he is grown. His grandfather insists that Amagi be discarded, which angers Liam. He stops Amagi from leaving and commands her to stay.

When Liam confronts his family about their intentions, his father reveals they want Liam to pay their living expenses. His mother mentions the price of living in the Capital and demands more allowance.

Liam refuses outright. He pulls out his sword and states that the land and the money are his own personal property. He commands Amagi to take the guests out. Once they have gone, Liam inquires whether he is obligated by law to pay their debts. She tells him he isn't, but it would keep debt collectors from trying to find him. Grudgingly, Liam agrees to pay off some of the debt but insists that Amagi is his only true family. The Guide, ever present, observes this moment and curses Liam, nourishing the family's increasing animosity.

Emperor refuses to change Liam in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! episode 12 (Image via Quad)

Later on in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! episode 12, Liam does raise his family's allowance but insists that they disown him forever. His grandfather and father, however, start scheming. They plot to take over from Liam as the head of the family, mentioning that his dependence on an AI indicates that he cannot be a good leader. This creates more negative energy, and this is music to the Guide's ears.

Unbeknownst to them, Amagi overhears their scheme. The family files a formal application with the Empire to switch from Liam as heir. The head of the Empire, though, quickly declines the request. He states that Liam has ruled successfully for more than 40 years, rebuilt the land, conquered strong foes, and ensured public well-being. Besides, retaining an AI assistant is not an offense. The application is declined all around.

As a twist of fate, Amagi herself had already visited the Emperor beforehand and volunteered to pay the overdue taxes of the Banfield family in return for denying the application for a change in head of the Banfield territory and approving permission to buy the super dreadnought battleship that Liam was desiring. The Emperor accepts, being impressed by her dedication and the tax clearance.

I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! episode 12 closing event shows Amagi's emotional decision to leave Liam

Liam as seen in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! episode 12 (Image via Quad)

In the last scenes of I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! episode 12, Liam comes back from the Capital Planet, having just accepted his medal and attended several big parties. Amagi then tells him that he's close to the Empire's legal age of adulthood at 50 and that she should now leave his service because continuing to work for him would damage his reputation. The Empire's perception of AI-human relationships is still highly negative.

She reminds him about the three laws he formulated for AI and human relationships and informs him that her responsibility is not to harm him. Though thankful for all, she tries to depart. Liam forces her to be truthful. She confesses that as much as she can't tell if her emotions are human, the idea of departing from him overburdened her processors and led to abnormal heat—reflecting sorrow.

Liam, visibly emotional, tells her that if she went, he would go out of control—stop working, drink excessively, and destroy everything. Convinced, Amagi stays by his side.

