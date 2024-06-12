Why the My Hero Academia epilogue needs to give Shoto and Uraraka their own chapters, explained

My Hero Academia chapter 425 was recently released and the cliffhanger of Shoto Todoroki and Endeavor left the door open for a chapter focused on their family, which would be the best for the latter to conclude his journey in the series. Furthermore, the character of Ochako Uraraka needs the same treatment since it would be a good way to conclude her arc in the story.

While it is fair to say that My Hero Academia author Kohei Horikoshi has made sure that Shoto and Uraraka get their moment to shine here and there throughout the manga, it would do them a disservice to not get a chapter focused on each of them so they can get a satisfying conclusion.

This is even more pressing if Horikoshi plans to extend the epilogue to a considerable length.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

Trending

Explaining why Shoto Todoroki and Ochako Uraraka deserve their own chapter in the My Hero Academia epilogue arc

Expand Tweet

Starting with Shoto, the Todoroki family conflict has been one of the most prevalent throughout the series and it makes sense that they would get a specific chapter to end their story. This is particularly important regarding Shoto as his family was a major part of his character and should be given closure, especially regarding the issues with his father Endeavor and his brother Dabi.

When it comes to Uraraka, she is the most prominent female character in the series and had her small rivalry with Himiko Toga throughout the series.

Therefore, it would be fitting for her to have a conclusion with Toga, especially considering that the status of the latter has not been totally confirmed as of this writing, so there is an added value to having a chapter focus on them.

But above all else, it is meaningful for these characters to have chapters solely focus on them so their arcs can end in a somewhat satisfying manner. It would be a waste to have them share their resolution with other characters since that could feel rushed and underwhelming.

What could happen in the coming chapters

Shoto and Uraraka in one of the movies (Image via Bones).

There is a very good chance that the upcoming My Hero Academia chapter is going to focus heavily on the Todoroki family, especially considering that the last one ended with a cliffhanger of Endeavor staring at a device.

A lot of fans have theorized that Dabi is connected to that machine as a life support, which could add to the notion that the next chapter is going to be focused on them.

There is also the element of what happened to Himiko Toga, which could be connected to Uraraka and give the latter a resolution, as mentioned earlier.

Furthermore, there is also the fact that Horikoshi seemingly added a "new character" into the mix, which has been the source of endless debates in the fandom after the most recent chapter.

Final thoughts

It is very likely that Shoto and Uraraka are going to get their own character-centric chapters in the epilogue of the My Hero Academia manga. In that regard, it would be the best decision since it could give them the focus they deserve and also provide them with a satisfying conclusion.

Related articles