My Hero Academia might still salvage Dabi and Endeavor's relationship, but fans can't decide if it's a good idea

My Hero Academia chapter 425 was released recently, and there was a very significant cliffhanger of Endeavor sitting in front of a giant device. This led to fans assuming that is where Dabi is, thus starting a debate about their relationship. The cliffhanger opened the possibility of his relationship with Dabi being saved if that proves to be him in the device, which is a very divisive topic among the fans.

There is no denying that Endeavor's role as a father and husband has been extremely controversial in the My Hero Academia community. While some hate the character's antics at the start of the series, others have praised author Kohei Horikoshi for his redemption arc. Regardless of personal opinions, it is almost certain that the coming chapters could play a big role in how this subplot is remembered for years to come.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and the people quoted, not Sportskeeda as a whole.

My Hero Academia fans cannot decide what is the right conclusion for Endeavor and Dabi's relationship in the series

Reactions to the recent manga cliffhanger have been divisive (Image via X/@bluegreytan).

There were a lot of strong reactions online to the cliffhanger of chapter 425 of the manga. However, a common pattern sees most people assuming that Endeavor is looking at a device that is keeping Dabi alive. It would make a lot of sense since the final pages of the chapter gave Endeavor's son, Shoto Todoroki, a lot of focus. However, there was never any confirmation that his other son, Dabi, also known as Toya Todoroki, died in their final battle.

This sets the possibility of Dabi and Endeavor perhaps making amends in the epilogue of the series, although fans have a lot of varying opinions.

Some think that Endeavor doesn't deserve redemption, while others think Dabi is too far gone for his change to feel natural. Meanwhile, another set of fans simply don't think either choice is positive for the story.

"Oh my god Endeavor is a bad parent but this makes me want to cry at the parallels," someone said.

"Still find it crazy people try say Endeavor doesn’t/never cared for his kids, like it’s explained and directly said so many times Touya broke him," another person said.

"Horikoshi is a cruel, cruel man and a phenomenal artist," someone else said.

Dabi had a very complicated relationship with his parents, Enji and Rei (Image via Bones).

There are a lot of opinions regarding the events that led to Toya's descent into insanity and his turning into the villain known as Dabi. Some fans believe that it was Endeavor pressuring him to become a hero from an early age that led to it, while others blame his mother, Rei, for not stepping in. A third group of fans claims that Dabi cannot blame his parents for the several murders he committed, as he was a grown man at the time.

"Is his child after all," someone said.

"it's a throwback, and now we're all f....d again," another person said.

The truth of the matter is that chapter 425 has set up an encounter and the resolution of the Todoroki family conflict. It is fairly certain that Shoto Todoroki is going to play a pivotal role in this situation. This is because he is one of the main characters and is bound to have a resolution that is not going to please most My Hero Academia fans.

This last part is due to how divisive Endeavor is as a character, with some hating him or others loving his redemption arc. Therefore, author Kohei Horikoshi is currently between a rock and a hard place regarding this subplot.

"atp taking him off life support is the only good thing his family can do for him honestly," someone said.

"People saying theyre glad Dabis alive like his prolonged existence isnt eternal torture physically and mentally. I would rather be dead than kept alive like that," another person said.

As some My Hero Academia fans have pointed out, there is also the chance of Dabi being on life support and giving consent to be let go by his family. This, in a way, can be seen as a way for his character to let go of his hatred and resentment, although that is just a fan theory.

