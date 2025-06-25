Why there should be The Shiunji Family Children season 2, explored

The Shiunji Family Children season 2 has become a hot topic of discussion among anime enthusiasts following season 1's conclusion on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Based on Reiji Miyajima's manga, the rom-com anime has undoubtedly enamored fans with its engaging plotline and beloved cast, compelling viewers to wonder if there would be another season.

Although the official staff hasn't renewed the series for a sequel, manga readers would know that Arata and his siblings' story is far from over. Moreover, the subtle cliffhanger at the end of the latest season gave fans the impression that the series would return. Yet, it might be a while before The Shiunji Family Children season 2 is green-lit, because the manga currently doesn't have enough chapters for another season.

That said, the series is written and illustrated by Reiji Miyajima, the author behind Rent-A-Girlfriend manga, which has already been renewed for four seasons. As such, the title could get another season, considering the value and popularity the mangaka has.

Exploring the reasons why The Shiunji Family Children season 2 should be green-lit

Under the production of Doga Kobo, the title was one of the finest rom-com series from the Spring 2025 anime line-up. The series followed Arata Shiunji and his siblings, who discovered they weren't blood-related (apart from Minami and Shion). As such, Arata found unlikely admirers in his sisters, who developed special feelings of love for him.

Along with Kotono, the youngest Shiunji sister, Arata's other two sisters, Ouka and Minami, also realized they were in love with their brother. Even Banri and Seiha's narratives gave the impression that they might understand their feelings sooner rather than later. Undoubtedly, the series explored the complexity of human relationships well.

Eventually, the series ended on a perplexing cliffhanger, with the revelation that there was another pair among the Shiunji siblings besides Shion and Minami who shared the same blood. Therefore, a lack of a season 2 announcement from the official staff following the finale may have disappointed many fans.

Kotono, Minami, and Ouka as seen in the finale (Image via Doga Kobo).

Yet, there's a good chance The Shiunji Family Children season 2 might get the green signal from the staff in the future. That said, it might not come as soon as fans may think. The recently concluded season covered the manga up to chapter 34. On the other hand, the series has only published 51 chapters so far, leaving only 17 chapters to cover for a potential sequel.

Since 17 chapters aren't enough for a one-cour series, The Shiunji Family Children season 2 announcement might come later. However, fans must also note that the series was green-lit for production when only 23 chapters had been released. From that point, the manga published 28 more chapters. It is slightly unusual for a manga to receive this early.

Arata, as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

However, the author Reiji Miyajima has already garnered a sound reputation in the industry with his other work, Rent-A-Girlfriend, which will release its fourth season in July 2025. Miyajima's popularity as a manga creator might compel the production staff to consider green-lighting The Shiunji Family Children season 2.

Besides the availability of source material factor, one must also consider the popularity. The series has garnered a 7.14 rating of 10 on MyAnimeList, one of the biggest anime forums. Moreover, the anime has over 75,000 members on the forum, making it a considerably popular series. The series' popularity shouldn't prevent the staff from producing The Shiunji Family Children season 2.

Conclusion

With all said and done, the final decision comes from the show's production committee and the staff responsible for the adaptation.

While the staff has yet to announce the production of The Shiunji Family Children season 2, there are high chances the sequel might get renewed in the future. As such, fans have to wait patiently for further updates from the staff.

