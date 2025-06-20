The Shiunji Family Children episode 12 (finale) release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Shiunji Family Children episode 12 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on AT-X and various other Japanese networks, as per the anime's official website. Afterward, the episode will be digitally streamed on Crunchyroll and other services, with English subs.

In the previous episode, Arata and his siblings went to their father's Summer villa at Karuizawa to enjoy a peaceful holiday. However, Arata still couldn't forget Ouka's kiss. As a result, he couldn't act normally whenever Ouka approached him.

At the same time, Arata discovered that Minami had developed feelings for someone. Given how the episode ended, fans can't wait for the release of The Shiunji Family Children episode 12, which happens to be the season finale.

The Shiunji Family Children episode 12 release date and time

The Shiunji siblings, as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

According to the anime's official website and the complete release schedule, The Shiunji Family Children episode 12 will be released on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST.

The release dates and timings for The Shiunji Family Children episode 12, based on their corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, June 24, 2025 6:30 AM Central Standard Time Tuesday, June 24, 2025 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, June 24, 2025 9:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Tuesday, June 24, 2025 10:30 AM British Summer Time Tuesday, June 24, 2025 2:30 PM Central European Time Tuesday, June 24, 2025 3:30 Pm Indian Standard Time Tuesday, June 24, 2025 7 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, June 24, 2025 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, June 24, 2025 11 PM

Where to watch The Shiunji Family Children episode 12?

Minami, as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Anime enthusiasts in Japan can watch the television broadcast of The Shiunji Family Children episode 12 on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, Kansai TV, and other channels. The episode will also be available on digital streaming sites like d Anime Store.

Furthermore, interested viewers from North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, CIS, and India can enjoy streaming The Shiunji Family Children episode 12 on Crunchyroll. Additionally, the episode can be enjoyed on Ani-One Asia and Bilibili Global in selected countries.

The Shiunji Family Children episode 11 recap

Arata and Banri in the episode (Image via Doga Kobo)

The episode kicks off with the Shiunji siblings heading to their father's summer villa in Karuizawa for a chill holiday. Ouka remarks that it has been a long time since they have come to the villa. Meanwhile, Arata Shiunji still cannot forget the incident with Ouka, where she kissed him thinking he was asleep.

When Ouka approaches him for a talk, Arata starts to fidget. He can't bring himself to have a meaningful conversation with his sister. He constantly remembers the kiss and feels it wasn't a sibling-like kiss at all. While Arata ruminates about it in the washroom, Shion appears.

The episode then focuses on a conversation between Arata and Shion, where the latter reveals that it was he who suggested to their father about the trip to Karuizawa. Apparently, when Shion looked up his family registry, he discovered that he was born in Karuizawa.

Arata and Ouka in the episode (Image via Doga Kobo)

He went to find his parents, but found an empty lot instead. Shion thought it would be good for Minami as well to know about her real parents. He then asks Arata whether he ever felt like meeting his real parents. Arata says he would be lying if he said he didn't. Yet, his present life is enough for him.

Later, the episode showcases a moment between Ouka and Arata, where the former implores the boy to join her for some "endurance training." As Ouka gets closer to Arata, he becomes even more embarrassed. Arata wouldn't have felt this way if Ouka hadn't kissed him. Whenever Ouka gets close to Arata, the boy becomes red with embarrassment.

No matter how much he tries, he cannot get the kiss incident out of his mind. Meanwhile, Ouka asks Arata about Lala and whether he still has feelings for her. When she finds out that he doesn't have feelings, she becomes slightly relieved. Meanwhile, Minami asks Arata to go on a walk with her.

Minami takes Arata to a garden (Image via Doga Kobo)

She takes him to the lake garden, where many couples are enjoying their cozy time. Arata finds it slightly surprising that Minami likes such places. While talking to Arata, Minami suddenly asks him about his "ideal wife." Arata becomes perplexed for a second because it came out of the blue.

However, he eventually says he likes someone whom he can trust. Afterward, Minami tells Arata that she has developed feelings for someone. While she chooses not to reveal her crush's name, the episode makes it evident that it's Arata. At any rate, Minami rushes off to buy some merch.

She buys a matching item for Arata and herself. Meanwhile, Arata still cannot get over Ouka's confession and Minami's sudden reveal of the fact that she likes someone out of his head. The episode ends with someone writing in a notebook that it was too soon for them to learn the truth.

What to expect in The Shiunji Family Children episode 12? (speculative)

A mysterious figure, seen at the end of the latest episode (Image via Doga Kobo)

The Shiunji Family Children episode 12 will likely continue the adaptation from chapter 30 of Reiji Miyajima's eponymous manga series. As such, the episode will continue with the family trip to Karuizawa, where Arata and his siblings will enjoy a memorable time together.

The Shiunji Family Children episode 12 will likely show Arata's special moments with Ouka and Banri. It remains to be seen if somebody other than Ouka confesses their feelings to Arata in the finale.

