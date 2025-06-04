Wind Breaker chapter 182: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Wind Breaker chapter 182 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 12 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) according to the official site of the publisher, Kodansha’s K MANGA.

Jo Togame’s admiration completely surprises Sakura. He then snaps back to reality and remembers how far he is from being Umemiya. Togame sees this shift in Sakura and encourages him to confide.

Sakura admits to coming to Furin to defeat the boss, but is unsure of what a true leader is meant to be, and Togame helps him understand. Togame uses a metaphor of cherry blossoms and plum blossoms, not requiring Sakura to be Umemiya compared to cherry blossoms. Togame inspires him to regain his confidence.

Wind Breaker chapter 182 release date and time

Wind Breaker chapter 182 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 12 am JST. For most of the international audience, the next chapter will be out in the daytime on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Here is the release date and time of Wind Breaker chapter 182 according to various time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Pacific Standard Time June 10, 2025 08:00 AM Eastern Standard Time June 10, 2025 11:00 AM British Summer Time June 10, 2025 04:00 PM Central European Summer Time June 10, 2025 05:00 PM Indian Standard Time June 10, 2025 08:30 PM Philippine Standard Time June 10, 2025 11:00 PM Japanese Standard Time June 11, 2025 12:00 AM Australia Central Time June 10, 2025 12:30 AM

Where to read Wind Breaker chapter 182

Fans can read the upcoming Wind Breaker chapter 182 directly on the official site of Kodansha’s K MANGA app. As of now, there is no other option for international fans to read the chapter individually until the makers release the compilation volume.

Since the app works on a points system, fans need to perform microtransactions to get these points, which they can use to get access to a chapter.

Wind Breaker chapter 182 recap

Wind Breaker chapter 181 starts with a peaceful but profound conversation between Jo Togame and Sakura Haruka.

After their initial meeting, Togame warmly opens up with a confession that takes Sakura by surprise— he thinks Sakura has matured to become the leader of Furin. But rather than being motivated, Sakura is visibly shaken.

Internally, he compares himself to Hajime Umemiya, the current leader of Furin, and confesses that the difference between them seems too big to bridge. For him, Umemiya is in a whole different league, someone to be looked up to, and an unattainable power. If Umemiya is at the pinnacle, Sakura still sees himself as a challenger with a lot to learn.

Noticing Sakura's unease, Togame tempers his voice. He explains that he intended to prod him forward, not press him. As Togame is an outsider and not a member of Furin, he says he will be someone Sakura feels comfortable talking to— someone who won't judge him.

Although he does confess that sometimes even outsiders will not be able to aid in personal issues. This provides Sakura the opening to finally talk about the inner conflict he's been enduring since becoming a member of Furin.

Sakura then tells Togame that his initial intention was to take over the school by winning over its strongest member. Upon spending time with the Furin, though, his outlook has changed.

He realized that more than brute power is necessary to be at the top— it takes purpose. He doesn't know what that purpose is, and even less so, how to attain it. He's now struggling with the belief that those who always win are the ones who should hold power, but he no longer thinks winning is sufficient.

As he says this, Togame laughs out suddenly. Surprised, Sakura remains as Togame explains that he's not laughing at him.

Rather, Togame explains that Umemiya's strength is undeniable even from outside. But the one thing that really differentiates Sakura from everyone else is that he thinks so much about being like Umemiya. Everyone likes Umemiya, but they don't attempt to be like him. Sakura's wanting to match or even surpass him is what makes him stand out.

To make Sakura understand it better, Togame employs a metaphor. He equates Umemiya and Sakura with two types of flowers— plum blossoms and cherry blossoms. Plum blossoms open in early winter and prepare the ground for spring. Cherry blossoms open later, in the full heat of spring.

The two cannot co-exist under the same circumstances. The plum would wilt under spring's heat, and the cherry would never endure winter's cold. The moral: Sakura does not need to become Umemiya. He has his own season, his own pace, and his own style of blossoming.

Togame urges him to care less about imitating someone else and more about finding his own purpose. The key question is not "how do I get to the top?" but "what do I do next?" He encourages Sakura to discover his own dream—something that will happen naturally, something that is personal and unshakeable. Sakura listens intently, a reminder from the past.

Togame assures him, with certainty, that he knows something for sure— Sakura will never go against his own will. It's the same words Sakura told Togame back when they clashed in the Shishitoren arc.

Togame teasingly laughs that Sakura is still a first-year and will be going too far too quickly, cutting the somber atmosphere back to a lighter note. Nirei and the other first-years see the difference— Sakura is lighter, unburdened. Even Kiryu comments on the difference, feeling a burden removed.

In the final scene, Sakura whispers a promise to himself. Umemiya does not determine his future. He doesn't need to follow the same road or copy the same moves. His fate is up to him alone, and for once in a long time, Sakura seems to be prepared to move forward— not as an imitation of another, but as himself.

What to expect from Wind Breaker chapter 182 (speculative)

After expressing his feelings to Togame and feeling relieved, Wind Breaker chapter 182 will most likely focus on the gangs' enjoyment at the Summer Festival of Hiragahara Town. Fans can also expect more of Sakura and Umemiya's interaction with the recently introduced member of the Shishitoren, Wanijima.

Since Tsubakino, Hiragi, Tomiyama, and other members of the Bofurin and Shishitoren are also there, enjoying the moment, Wind Breaker chapter 182 will likely shift its focus back to a more lighhearted tone.

