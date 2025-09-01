Witch Watch episode 23: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Witch Watch episode 23 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 5:30 pm JST, according to the anime's official website and sources. The first part of the episode was Nico and Morihito shrinking themselves in size to enjoy their doughnut. However, after realizing how bad the idea was, they were saved by Shiki.While the second part of the episode was mostly filler, the final part featured Morihito's birthday celebration. Despite being accidentally under put under a ill fortune spell, Morihito made the most out of his 16th birthday.Witch Watch episode 23: Release date, time, and countdownStill from the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)The Witch Watch episode 23 is scheduled to come out on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 5:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST), as mentioned previously. The upcoming episode will be released globally on the aforementioned date, but with different timings for each country.Time ZoneTimeDateJapanese Standard Time5:30 pmSunday, September 7, 2025Eastern Daylight Time4:30 amSunday, September 7, 2025Pacific Daylight Time1:30 amSunday, September 7, 2025British Summer Time9:30 amSunday, September 7, 2025Central European Summer Time10:30 amSunday, September 7, 2025Australian Central Standard Time6:00 pmSunday, September 7, 2025Indian Standard Time2:00 pmSunday, September 7, 2025Philippine Standard Time4:30 pmSunday, September 7, 2025Brasilia Time5:30 amSunday, September 7, 2025Where to watch Witch Watch episode 23?Japanese fans of the series can watch the upcoming episode as it broadcasts on multiple television networks, such as TBS and MBS. Additionally, renowned streaming services like TVer, ABEMA, MBS video ism, and Nico Nico will also stream the upcoming episode exclusively in Japan.As per the continuation of their spring 2025 anime streaming schedule and lineup, Crunchyroll will stream the episode for global audiences. Furthermore, Netflix and Hulu will also stream the episode globally. However, Hulu is a paid service, exclusive only to the United States.Witch Watch episode 22: A brief recap of the events so farStill from the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)The previous episode started with Kara, Nico, and Morihito having tea and some doughnuts together. Nico suddenly gets the idea of turning small so that they can eat more doughnuts. While Kara refused to join them, Nico and Morihito turned small and started eating the doughnut, but soon realized it was a bad idea. After getting trapped inside a Piggy Bank, Morihito saved Nico with the help of Shiki.In the second part of the episode, Komugi approached Nico and the others to learn about a spell that reveals someone's feelings. Nico used her magic to turn a gingerbread man into a substitute for the boy Komugi liked. The gingerbread man could only talk in bread language and revealed he loved Komugi. However, it was later revealed that the boy loved someone else with the same name.In the third part of the episode, it was Morihito's birthday, and everyone from the Otogi house gifted him a pair of sneakers. While he was going out for a walk, Nico cast a luck spell on him, but she actually cast an unlucky spell. Despite the several unlucky occurrences, however, Morihito took everything with positivity. The episode ended with a fashion magazine posting about Morihito's birthday look.What to expect from Witch Watch episode 23? (Speculative)As per the episode end preview, the upcoming Witch Watch episode 23 will likely be completely unrelated to the members of the Otogi house. There is a high chance the upcoming episode will be a filler one, but then again, the entire series has been like that.Also read:The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses episode 10: Release date and timeSecrets of the Silent Witch episode 10: Release date and timeReborn as a Vending Machine season 2 episode 10: Release date and time