  Witch Watch episode 23: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Witch Watch episode 23: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Sep 01, 2025 04:40 GMT
Witch Watch episode 23 release date and time (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)
Witch Watch episode 23 release date and time (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)

Witch Watch episode 23 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 5:30 pm JST, according to the anime's official website and sources. The first part of the episode was Nico and Morihito shrinking themselves in size to enjoy their doughnut. However, after realizing how bad the idea was, they were saved by Shiki.

While the second part of the episode was mostly filler, the final part featured Morihito's birthday celebration. Despite being accidentally under put under a ill fortune spell, Morihito made the most out of his 16th birthday.

Witch Watch episode 23: Release date, time, and countdown

Still from the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)
Still from the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)

The Witch Watch episode 23 is scheduled to come out on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 5:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST), as mentioned previously. The upcoming episode will be released globally on the aforementioned date, but with different timings for each country.

Time ZoneTimeDate
Japanese Standard Time5:30 pmSunday, September 7, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time4:30 amSunday, September 7, 2025
Pacific Daylight Time1:30 amSunday, September 7, 2025
British Summer Time9:30 amSunday, September 7, 2025
Central European Summer Time10:30 amSunday, September 7, 2025
Australian Central Standard Time6:00 pmSunday, September 7, 2025
Indian Standard Time2:00 pmSunday, September 7, 2025
Philippine Standard Time4:30 pmSunday, September 7, 2025
Brasilia Time5:30 amSunday, September 7, 2025
Where to watch Witch Watch episode 23?

Japanese fans of the series can watch the upcoming episode as it broadcasts on multiple television networks, such as TBS and MBS. Additionally, renowned streaming services like TVer, ABEMA, MBS video ism, and Nico Nico will also stream the upcoming episode exclusively in Japan.

As per the continuation of their spring 2025 anime streaming schedule and lineup, Crunchyroll will stream the episode for global audiences. Furthermore, Netflix and Hulu will also stream the episode globally. However, Hulu is a paid service, exclusive only to the United States.

Witch Watch episode 22: A brief recap of the events so far

Still from the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)
Still from the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studio)

The previous episode started with Kara, Nico, and Morihito having tea and some doughnuts together. Nico suddenly gets the idea of turning small so that they can eat more doughnuts. While Kara refused to join them, Nico and Morihito turned small and started eating the doughnut, but soon realized it was a bad idea. After getting trapped inside a Piggy Bank, Morihito saved Nico with the help of Shiki.

In the second part of the episode, Komugi approached Nico and the others to learn about a spell that reveals someone's feelings. Nico used her magic to turn a gingerbread man into a substitute for the boy Komugi liked. The gingerbread man could only talk in bread language and revealed he loved Komugi. However, it was later revealed that the boy loved someone else with the same name.

In the third part of the episode, it was Morihito's birthday, and everyone from the Otogi house gifted him a pair of sneakers. While he was going out for a walk, Nico cast a luck spell on him, but she actually cast an unlucky spell. Despite the several unlucky occurrences, however, Morihito took everything with positivity. The episode ended with a fashion magazine posting about Morihito's birthday look.

What to expect from Witch Watch episode 23? (Speculative)

As per the episode end preview, the upcoming Witch Watch episode 23 will likely be completely unrelated to the members of the Otogi house. There is a high chance the upcoming episode will be a filler one, but then again, the entire series has been like that.

Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same. Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research. When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for the entertainment and Popular Culture division.

