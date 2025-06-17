Yandere Dark Elf episode 12 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Yandere Dark Elf episode 12 is set to be released on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 1:05 am JST on Tokyo MX and other local Japanese channels, as per the anime's official site. The episode will also be released on HIDIVE and other digital services, with English subtitles.

In the previous episode, Bell realized that Hinata appeared troubled for some reason, which had something to do with her. Worried about their relationship, Sakura suggested they all go to the beach and relax.

The beach trip somewhat calmed down Hinata, though he still had lingering worries. Given how the episode ended, fans can't wait for Yandere Dark Elf episode 12 to release, which happens to be the season finale.

Yandere Dark Elf episode 12 release date and time

Mariabelle, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Elias)

According to the anime's official website and the release schedule, Yandere Dark Elf episode 12 will be released on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 1:05 am JST. Yet, due to the time zone differences, many interested viewers worldwide can watch the episode earlier on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

The release dates and times for Yandere Dark Elf episode 12, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, June 22, 2025 9:05 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, June 22, 2025 11:05 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, June 22, 2025 12:05 PM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, June 22, 2025 1:05 PM British Summer Time Sunday, June 22, 2025 5:05 PM Central European Time Sunday, June 22, 2025 6:05 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, June 22, 2025 9:35 PM Philippine Standard Time Monday, June 23, 2025 12:05 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, June 23, 2025 1:35 AM

Where to watch Yandere Dark Elf episode 12?

Sakura Mochida, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Elias)

Anime lovers in Japan can watch the television broadcast of Yandere Dark Elf episode 12 on various networks like Tokyo MX and BS11. Fans can also stream the uncensored edition of the episode on Deregula. Additionally, the episode will be available on U-NEXT, ABEMA, d Anime Store, and other digital streaming sites.

On the other hand, anime enthusiasts from the USA, the UK, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia, and other regions can stream Yandere Dark Elf episode 12 on HIDIVE, though with a monetary subscription. Interested fans from Germany and France can also catch the episode on Animation Digital Network.

Yandere Dark Elf episode 11 recap

Sakura and Mariabelle in the episode (Image via Studio Elias)

The episode kicked off with Mariabelle, Sakura, and Hinata returning from school under the scorching heat of Summer. Bell noticed that Hinata still avoided her for some reason. Sakura observed the duo's strained relationship and suggested to Bell that they should head to the beach. She thought Hinata might love to see Bell wearing a swimsuit.

Mariabelle liked the suggestion and chose the cutest swimsuit she could think of. Yet, Hinata wasn't showing the same enthusiasm he had before. Meanwhile, Cecile and Mey had also tagged along with Bell, Hinata, and Sakura. The episode featured moments where Bell tried to tempt Hinata with bold gestures. Yet, she couldn't go beyond the limit as Cecile kept an eye on her actions.

Cecile and Mariabelle, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio Elias)

The beach trip was fun for everyone, as they enjoyed sumptuous meals, played beach volleyball, and did other stuff. Yet, Bell felt Hinata was worried about something. She took him to the washroom and asked him what was wrong. Mariabelle knew that Hinata was troubled, and she had something to do with it.

Yet, she promised the boy that she would always be by his side. Mariabelle's words somewhat relieved Hinata of his worries, though he still had some doubts lingering. At any rate, the party decided to go and swim. At that moment, Bell said something unusual. The episode ended with the dark elf confessing that she couldn't swim.

What to expect in Yandere Dark Elf episode 12? (speculative)

Mariabelle and Hinata in the anime (Image via Studio Elias)

Yandere Dark Elf episode 12 will likely resolve the tension between Hinata and Mariabelle and strengthen their bond. Since it's the finale, the episode may also feature the other main cast.

As such, it remains to be seen whether Sakura reveals her actual feelings to Hinata. On the other hand, the episode may show more heartwarming moments between Hinata and Bell.

