Yuta and Shoko could still bring back a key player against Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen

With Jujutsu Kaisen on break, fans are bidding their time after a shocking reveal in chapter 261. The much-awaited return of Gojo Satoru finally happened, but not in a way anyone expected. The Six Eyes user made his comeback to the battlefield, but it was actually Yuta Okkotsu inhabiting his body through Kenjaku's technique.

A set of intriguing panels in the chapter depicted Shoko Ieiri and Yuta discussing the use of the Reverse Cursed Technique (RCT) to heal Gojo's body for Yuta to possess. This talk of using RCT birthed an interesting theory where Yuta and Shoko could possibly bring back an important character - Hana Kurusu aka Angel.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Angel could return through Yuta and Shoko

An interesting theory seems to have surfaced in the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom. This theory is based on the use of RCT and the return of a certain character who has been sidelined for quite a while - Hana Kurusu aka Angel. With Shoko's proficiency in RCT already known, Chapter 261 witnessed Yuta's ability for RCT as well, aided by Rika of course.

An X user, @ShadzMangaOnly, theorizes that RCT cannot be used on a body inhabited by two souls. This would likely be due to the presence of two different Cursed Energies (CE). As per Jujutsu Kaisen, using RCT on others is tough as complications around CE compatibility might arise. This means that the receiver could reject the healer's CE or they could fail to respond to conversion.

Due to this, the effectiveness of healing others with RCT is different from case to case. With healing physical wounds, RCT can even heal the soul but requires the unique ability to perceive its shape.

Sukuna tricks and heavily wounds Hana (Image via Gege Akutami, Shueisha)

Moving on, Hana Kurusu was last seen during the incident where Sukuna took over Megumi's body. The King of Curses deceived Hana into believing that Megumi had regained control and thus lured her into his embrace despite Angel's protests. This mistake led to her defeat and sustaining injury in the process.

Given Shoko's diagnosis, she was in no state to do battle. But her being a vessel means that the girl's body contains her own soul and Angel's soul. So, as per the theory, if perceived appropriately, Yuta and Shoko can match the individual CEs of Hana and Angel and heal her to get ready to descend into battle.

If this were to happen, it would hand another huge boost to the Jujutsu High sorcerers, alongside Gojo's (Yuta) return. Hana's innate ability, Technique Extinguishment, would prove invaluable against Sukuna who is seemingly on his last legs.

Final Thoughts

No doubt, Hana Kurusu returning to the Jujutsu High sorcerers' side, especially at this point, might just decide the battle altogether. With Yuji and Todo in sync, Gojo (Yuta) back, and now Hana in too, Sukuna could be overwhelmed if it comes to that.

Moreover, Angel's main goal has been to eliminate "The Disgraced One", that is, Sukuna. There couldn't be a better opportunity than the present. Besides, given what happened previously, Angel and Hana would want to dish out retribution and even the odds.

