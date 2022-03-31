New York Yankees vs Philadelphia Phillies Prediction & Match Preview - March 31st | MLB Spring Training 2022

The New York Yankees will tee off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, March 31. In an interleague match, both will be looking to showcase their talents as we draw closer and closer to the season opening. The game will take place at the BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Florida, which serves as the official Spring Training facility of the Philadelphia Phillies.

As of March 30, the Philadelphia Phillies have a Spring Ttraining record of 6-4 while the Yankees are lagging at a 5-6 record in the Grapefruit League this spring.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Date & Time: Thursday, March 31, 6:05 p.m. EST

Venue: BayCare Ballpark, Clearwater, Florida

New York Yankees Preview

So far the Yankees have had problems winning away from their home facility in Tampa, Florida. While they beat the Phillies 14-2 in Tampa yesterday, they have only managed to win one game on the road, while dropping four. The Yankees will be looking to get their record closer to even with only seven games remaining in the preseason before they head back to the Bronx to take on the Boston Red Sox on Opening Day.

Kyle Higashioka and Marwin Gonzalez are both making strong cases for themselves, batting a combined .500 with seven home runs between the two of them.

Kyle Higashioka has made an impression this preseason with the New York Yankees

Key Player - Marwin Gonzalez

First base for the New York Yankees has become a very sought-after position, with Anthony Rizzo and D.J. LeMahieu both very dependable options. However, Venezuelan Marwin Gonzalez has been hitting so well that Yankees manager Aaron Boone may now have to consider him also. The 33-year-old has so far hit three home runs in 11 at-bats, driving in nine runs and earning himself an average of .545. Yankees fans and management will be eager to see if he can keep up the production, which might well earn him a spot on the opening squad.

"Marwin Gonzalez delivers again as case to make Yankees grows" - @ New York Post

New York Yankees Predicted Lineup

3B Josh Donaldson DH Joey Gallo CF Aaron Judge RF Giancarlo Stanton 2B DJ LeMahieu LF Aaron Hicks SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa 1B Marwin Gonzalez C Ben Higashioka

Philadelphia Phillies Preview

After licking their wounds following a showing on Tuesday that looked more like batting practice for the New York Yankees, the Phillies will look to recuperate and field a decent showing against the Bronx Bombers. All-Star outfield pairing Nick Castellanos and Bryce Harper have both had impressive preseasons. Harper has gone 6-18, with two home runs. Castellanos has gone 4-8 with a dinger of his own.

Todd Zolecki @ToddZolecki Nick Castellanos said he liked what he saw yesterday from the #Phillies on-deck circle, watching Bryce Harper homer twice. Well, Castellanos just hit a two-run homer to left, after Harper hit a two-out single. Nick Castellanos said he liked what he saw yesterday from the #Phillies on-deck circle, watching Bryce Harper homer twice. Well, Castellanos just hit a two-run homer to left, after Harper hit a two-out single.

"Nick Castellanos said he liked what he saw yesterday from the #Phillies on-deck circle, watching Bryce Harper homer twice. Well, Castellanos just hit a two-run homer to left, after Harper hit a two-out single." - @ Todd Zolecki

Key Player - Didi Gregorius

Veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius has continued his steady upward trajectory since joining the Phillies two years ago. The 32-year-old hit 13 home runs and 54 RBIs, up from 10 and 40 in his first season with the Phillies in 2020. So far in Spring Training, Gregorius has gone 5-19 with a pair of home runs and four batted in. If Gregorius can maintain his longevity, the Phillies will have an important and experienced piece in their infield.

Philadelphia Phillies Predicted Lineup

LF Kyle Schwarber 2B Jean Segura RF Bryce Harper C JT Realmuto 1B Rhys Hoskins SS Didi Gregorius DH Johan Camargo CF Matt Vierling 3B Bryson Stott

Yankees vs Phillies Prediction

Although the Phillies are showing off some strong batting and certainly have the skill, they will come up hard against the Yankees pitching staff. Aroldis Chapman is looking more like his old self, which will not be good for Bryce Harper and company. Our prediction: Yankees. 5-2.

Where to watch The New York Yankees vs The Philadelphia Phillies

New York Yankees

TV: YES Network

Livestream: MLB.TV

Philadelphia Phillies

TV: NBCSP+ Philadelphia

Livestream: MLB.TV

Both teams will be looking to trot out their big guns as the regular season approaches. Both have players looking to solidy their starting positions with the team. Matt Vierling of the Phillies, who has been occupying the lower part of the order, has now hit six RBIs in 23 at-bats while 23-year-old outfielder Mickey Moniak has hit three homeruns in 19 at-bats. Moniak, who spent most of last year in AAA, will be looking to get a chance to join Harper and Castellanos in the outfield.

For the Yankees, Joey Gallo has only four hits in his 17 at-bats, causing some concern. Gallo, who joined the New York Yankees last season, batted only .160 last season. He is no doubt desperate to get things going in a Yankees uniform.

Should be a good game with both teams eyeing divisional glory in the 2022 MLB season.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt