5 best meta loadouts to dominate in Warzone's Rebirth Island

To dominate Warzone's Rebirth Island, you need to know the meta loadouts that suit your playstyle. Since Rebirth Island is a Resurgence map where you constantly engage in gunfights and have unlimited respawns as long as your teammates are alive, you'll encounter enemies dropping in repeatedly. Therefore, you need weapons that are currently considered meta to ensure you have the firepower and attributes to dominate the battlefield.
In this article, we will provide five meta loadouts for you to choose from, allowing you to find the option that best suits your playstyle. Continue reading to learn more.
Five best meta loadouts in Warzone's Rebirth Island
1) Kar98k
Recommended build:
- Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor L
- Barrel: Prazisionsgewehr 762 Long Barrel
- Laser: SL Razorhawk Laser Light
- Optic: Range Caller V3.4 Optic
- Ammunition: 7.92 High Grain Rounds
The Kar98k is a popular weapon in the Call of Duty franchise and was added to Warzone with Season 4. Since its release, it has quickly become a go-to weapon for many players, and many are now demanding that it be nerfed due to its immense power. The Kar98k can one-shot enemies with a precise headshot within 65 meters, making it perfect for Rebirth Island's intense gameplay.
This marksman rifle's build focuses on significantly enhancing bullet velocity, thereby extending the one-shot range and allowing players to take down enemies from a safe distance.
2) Superi 46
Recommended build:
- Muzzle: Zehmn35 Compensator Flash Hider
- Barrel: Houndguard Heavy Barrel
- Stock: Rescue-9 Stock
- Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop
- Magazine: 40 Round Mag
The Superi 46 is another weapon added to Warzone in Season 4. This SMG is currently the best close-range weapon in the game, with an impressive TTK (Time To Kill) rating of 630 ms within 12 meters. It can also hold its ground at extended range, achieving a TTK of 774 ms within 34 meters. While the gun may experience some shake when fighting at further distances, it remains effective.
With the Superi 46, you can confidently engage enemies and rush them aggressively. This build is ideal for sniper support. If you are using the Kar98k, pair it with this SMG to dominate Rebirth Island.
3) Holger 26
Recommended build:
- Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor
- Barrel: Holger Factory Barrel
- Optic: JAK Glassless Optic
- Stock: Ascent Lord Stock
- Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
The Holger 26 LMG is currently the new long-range meta weapon in Warzone, as the DG-58 LSW has been significantly nerfed. Previously, the latter dominated the game, but it became much less effective with the recent Season 4 update. In contrast, the Holger 26, which shares similar attributes with the DG-58 LSW, did not receive any nerfs, making it the top choice for long-range engagements.
If you prefer fighting from a distance, this weapon is perfect for Rebirth Island due to its firepower, great recoil control, and ample magazine size, allowing you to take out multiple enemies without reloading. Our recommended build will help you achieve higher bullet velocity, improved recoil, and increased damage.
4) MTZ-556
Recommended build:
- Muzzle: VT-7 Spirirtfire Suppressor
- Barrel: MTZ Clinch Pro Barrel
- Stock: MTZ Marauder Stock
- Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
- Magazine: 50 Round Drum
The MTZ-556 is a meta-tier assault rifle in Warzone, especially after receiving buffs in Season 4 that increased its damage. This weapon excels in medium-range battles on Rebirth Island, where its minimal recoil, impressive damage, and good TTK rating of 740 ms within 34 meters shine.
The MTZ-556 is easy to master, making it suitable for both beginners and professionals. Our recommended build is curated to reduce recoil and enhance bullet velocity. The extra bullets in the chamber are crucial for Rebirth Island since it allows you to engage multiple enemies without wasting time reloading. Although this build slightly compromises mobility, the trade-off is worth it.
5) FJX Horus (JAK Scimitar Kit)
Recommended build:
- Conversion Kit: JAK Scimitar Kit
- Muzzle: Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider
- Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop
- Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Rounds
- Stock: Ripper Ligh Stock
The FJX Horus is another top-tier SMG that has become a highly viable weapon in Rebirth Island, especially after the release of the JAK Conversion Kit. This kit significantly stabilizes the weapon, providing minimal recoil, a good TTK rating, and, most importantly, a 60-round magazine that allows for extended engagement without frequent reloading.
The weapon's strength with the Conversion Kit lies in its low recoil and extended range, making it effective even in medium-range combat with a TTK rating of 862 ms within 40 meters. While the gun may shake slightly, it can still hold its own when needed. Our build focuses on enhancing recoil control, improving gun kick control, and increasing range for more effective engagements.
